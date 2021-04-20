Chad’s President Deby dies of injuries suffered on the frontlines, as son takes over

President Idriss Deby of Chad has died of injuries suffered on the frontlines when some terrorists attacked the army. The President had visited the frontlines to share his election victory with the soldiers before the unfortunate incident.

The departure of the newly re-elected President was disclosed by the AFP News Agency on Tuesday through its Twitter handle.

It tweeted, “#UPDATE Chad’s newly re-elected President Idriss Deby Itno, in power for three decades, died Tuesday of injuries while fighting rebels in the north of the Sahel country, the army says.”

Meanwhile, a four-star general who is a son of Chad’s slain president Idriss Deby Itno will replace him at the head of a military council, the army announced Tuesday.

“A military council has been set up headed by his son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno,” the army’s spokesman, General Azem Bermandoa Agouna, said on state radio, shortly after the announcement that the newly re-elected president had died of wounds while fighting rebels in the north of Chad.