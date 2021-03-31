Business
Some Bureau De Change operators are facilitating money to terrorists – Presidency
The Presidency has alleged that some Bureau De Change operators were facilitating money to terrorists.
The Presidency has confirmed that some Bureau De Change operators were facilitating money to terrorists, insisting that Nigerians will be shocked when details of the investigation into their activities are fully disclosed.
The Presidency also said that many Nigerians were shocked over the revelation that the killers of policemen, naval officers and other military officers were harboured in places of worship and farms.
This disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, while appearing as a guest on a Channels Television program, Politics Today, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
What the Presidential Media Aide is saying
While confirming that there is a link between kidnapping, banditry and terrorism, as earlier pointed out by Governor Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Shehu said the government will soon make public the names of those who are behind these evil acts.
Shehu in his response to a question said, “Clear indication is that all the problems have not been solved but we are getting somewhere. Look at the major breakthrough that the police achieved in the South East. It is shocking to many Nigerians that places of worship and farms are used as places where killers of police officers and naval officers and the military are being harboured. This discovery is shocking but this is going on all over the country as we speak to you.
The new service chiefs are working with the Inspector General of Police and heads of the intelligence agencies and there is a clear lead as Governor Fayemi who is the Chairman of Nigerian Governors said two or three days ago, there is a clear lead and connection now established between kidnapping, banditry and terrorism in the country especially in terms of financing.
I am not going to give you the numbers but there are a number of people who are currently under arrest, who are handling money, Bureaus De Change who are facilitating money to terrorists. We have already worked with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), convictions have been achieved of Nigerians who have been transferring money to Boko Haram terrorists and this is also happening domestically and I tell you that by the time they finish this investigation the shocking details will surprise many Nigerians,” he said.
In case you missed
It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday ordered the security chiefs to take out bandits, kidnappers, their collaborators and sponsors to restore confidence in the country.
The President said that he will no longer tolerate a situation where bandits and kidnappers are the ones dictating the pace and setting the tone and also will not condone a situation in which our own operations are reactionary rather than being proactive.
FG to deploy App for monitoring, evaluation of projects by Nigerians
The FG has launched an app to enable Nigerians to monitor and evaluate ongoing government projects across the country.
The Federal Government has concluded plans to deploy an App that will enable Nigerians to monitor and evaluate ongoing government projects across the country.
The monitoring application which had been developed by the Federal Government would be installed at the sites of over 300 ongoing projects across the country.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was disclosed by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba, during a visit to the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Benin, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
What the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning is saying
Agba, whose visit was part of an ongoing effort to assess the utilisation of the N49 billion intervention fund released by the Federal Government to 52 federal health institutions in the country, said the technological innovation is to ensure integrity and transparency, in the handling of infrastructural projects in the country.
He said, “As the Co-chairman of Open Government Partnership, the use of the technology will enable the citizens to monitor and evaluate the over 300 projects currently undertaken by the Federal Government across the country.
This will aid transparency, as the three cardinal focus of our ministry is planning, budgeting and monitoring and evaluation.’’
While being conducted round the equipment purchased by the psychiatric hospital, the minister explained that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which exposed the level of decay in the country’s health facilities, made the Federal Government approve the fund to better reposition the health system across the country.
He noted that 3 of the benefiting health institutions in Edo, received an average of N950 million, for the procurement of equipment in four areas.
What this means
The implementation of the use of this App which is a welcome development is coming at a time when most Nigerians have lost faith in the integrity and transparency of most government projects at different levels.
These projects are either overpaid for and not executed or not well funded and abandoned by contractors. This has led to the prevalence of abandoned projects across the country, which sometimes are like that for decades.
BRT announces shutdown of Ikorodu-TBS operations from March 31
BRT has announced the suspension of operations of the Ikorodu to TBS route with effect from Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
The Primero Transport Services Ltd., operator of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, has announced the suspension of operations of the Ikorodu to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) route with effect from Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
The decision by the company was due to operational challenges being encountered by the firm along that axis.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by Primero Transport Services and signed by its Head, Corporate Communications, Mutiu Yekeem, through a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
What Primero Transport Services Ltd is saying
The statement from Primero reads, ‘’Notice: We use this medium to apologize to all our esteemed commuters on the Ikorodu-TBS corridor. We are shutting down operations from tomorrow 31st March 2021, on the route due to operational issues.
We hope to resolve it in the next couple of days and resume full operations.
We call on our esteemed commuters to bear with us during this period. We sincerely crave your indulgence for any inconvenience this may have caused you.
Our priority is to convey commuters safely to their destinations, provide affordable, fast and convenient services to people of Lagos 24/7 daily.”
What this means
This development does not appear too good for commuters along that corridor as this will increase the pressure on transport services on that axis.
This might see road users who move in and out of Ikorodu, a densely populated area and with a huge vehicular movement and traffic, go through a further harrowing experience.
Notice: We use this medium to apologise to all our esteemed commuters on Ikorodu-TBS corridor.
We are shutting down operations from tomorrow, 31st March 2021, on the route due to operational issues.
We hope to resolve it in the next couple of days and resume full operations. pic.twitter.com/4TVk9209nK
— Blue BRT Bus, Lagos (@PrimeroTSL) March 30, 2021
