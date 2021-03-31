Some Bureau De Change operators are facilitating money to terrorists – Presidency

The Presidency has confirmed that some Bureau De Change operators were facilitating money to terrorists, insisting that Nigerians will be shocked when details of the investigation into their activities are fully disclosed.

The Presidency also said that many Nigerians were shocked over the revelation that the killers of policemen, naval officers and other military officers were harboured in places of worship and farms.

This disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, while appearing as a guest on a Channels Television program, Politics Today, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

What the Presidential Media Aide is saying

While confirming that there is a link between kidnapping, banditry and terrorism, as earlier pointed out by Governor Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Shehu said the government will soon make public the names of those who are behind these evil acts.

Shehu in his response to a question said, “Clear indication is that all the problems have not been solved but we are getting somewhere. Look at the major breakthrough that the police achieved in the South East. It is shocking to many Nigerians that places of worship and farms are used as places where killers of police officers and naval officers and the military are being harboured. This discovery is shocking but this is going on all over the country as we speak to you.

The new service chiefs are working with the Inspector General of Police and heads of the intelligence agencies and there is a clear lead as Governor Fayemi who is the Chairman of Nigerian Governors said two or three days ago, there is a clear lead and connection now established between kidnapping, banditry and terrorism in the country especially in terms of financing.

I am not going to give you the numbers but there are a number of people who are currently under arrest, who are handling money, Bureaus De Change who are facilitating money to terrorists. We have already worked with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), convictions have been achieved of Nigerians who have been transferring money to Boko Haram terrorists and this is also happening domestically and I tell you that by the time they finish this investigation the shocking details will surprise many Nigerians,” he said.

In case you missed

It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday ordered the security chiefs to take out bandits, kidnappers, their collaborators and sponsors to restore confidence in the country.

The President said that he will no longer tolerate a situation where bandits and kidnappers are the ones dictating the pace and setting the tone and also will not condone a situation in which our own operations are reactionary rather than being proactive.