Paid Content
Terragon to host webinar with Facebook on solution for online advertising without cookies
The webinar will highlight the solutions Brands must start to test, fine-tune and adopt for effective customer engagements.
Africa’s leading data and analytics Company and Facebook Conversions API partner, Terragon, is set to hold a webinar aimed at highlighting the colossal impact the death of third party cookies presents to the Digital Advertising ecosystem, specifically as it relates to Brands and Digital Advertising Agencies in Africa. Along with Industry experts from PwC and Facebook, they will be proffering effective solutions to help brands thrive despite this impending event.
The webinar which is titled: Online Advertising in a Post-Cooking World: Delivering personalised Ads with the Terragon CDP and Facebook Conversions API,” is open to Brands (advertisers) across various verticals including e-commerce, finance, FMCG etc as well as advertising agencies operating in the Sub-Saharan African market, wherein Terragon is the only African-founded CDP Company partnered with Facebook to offer this solution in Africa.
By the end of 2021, third-party cookies would be completely phased out; and with advertisers largely reliant on these third-party cookies to successfully deliver, track and attribute personalised advertising, this impending reality poses a significant threat to effective digital advertising.
It is based upon this reality as well as the increasing call for improved data privacy by consumers that Facebook has introduced the Conversions API, a solution to help Brands deliver personalized advertising in a data privacy-compliant manner. By listing Terragon as a partner for this solution in Africa, Brands and Agencies in Africa can now take advantage of this as an additional activation channel to run Facebook ads through the Terragon Customer Data Platform (CDP), which already offers SMS, USSD, email, in-App, programmatic and web activation channels.
According to Osarugue Awani, who is the VP, Marketing and Strategy at Terragon, the webinar will highlight the solutions Brands must start to test, fine-tune and adopt for effective customer engagements, better campaign performance and RoAS, in spite of the absence of third party cookies.
“As the only African-founded CDP partner for the Conversions API, it’s important for us to strive for innovation and to always be at the forefront of industry trends in order to help Brands and Ad Agencies, in Africa, get ahead of the curve in customer engagements. The Facebook Conversions API complements the other activation channels available on our CDP and enables Brands connect to with their customers via the worlds largest social media platform- Facebook.”
“Our speakers are renowned industry experts who will do great justice to the topic. We have Emily Wilson a Product Marketing and Partnerships Manager at Facebook who will be speaking on the value of building customer trust through effective engagements and the challenges the extinction of cookies will present for Advertisers in trying to achieve this. She will also introduce the Facebook Conversions API as a solution to help Brands prepare for a post-cookie world while being privacy compliant.
We’ve also got Chris Humphrey, who is a Marketing Strategy Consultant at PwC. Chris will be speaking on how Brands must start to build and leverage their customers’ first-party data and invest in data management tools for improved customer engagement; in order to build customer loyalty and improve RoAS (Returns on Ad Spend).
This webinar will ultimately highlight the imminent threat the phasing out of cookies poses to online advertising, both to Brands and Agencies; but more importantly would focus on the solutions and the immense value of our partnership with Facebook – the world’s largest “digital identity” source brings to bear in enabling super-charged connections, in Africa.
The webinar will hold on April 8, 2021, at 11am WAT. Interested attendees can register on bit.ly/TerragonFacebook or visit the Terragon website- www.terragongroup.com for more.
Paid Content
CAP Plc: Financial results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020
Revenue increased by 3.6% from N8.4 billion in FY 2019 to N8.7 billion in FY 2020.
Chemical and Allied Products Plc (“CAP”), one of Nigeria’s leading paints and decorative companies, announced its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020.
Highlights
- Revenue increased by 3.6% from N8.4 billion in FY 2019 to N8.7 billion in FY 2020, driven by strong volume growth despite the disruptions in April, May and October.
- Gross profit was affected by currency devaluation and supply chain disruptions from COVID which led to a 5.8% decline y-o-y, however, gross margins remained resilient at 42.8%;
- Finance Income was significantly impacted by low-interest rate environment.
Profit Before Tax and Total profit for the year declined by 29.1% and 29.8% respectively in FY 2020 on account of the combined effects of lost sales during lockdown, devaluation and supply chain disruptions. EPS was affected and dropped by 70 basis points from 249 kobo to 179 kobo.
- Free Cash Flow remained very strong at Nxxm; x% growth y-o-y evidencing continued strong cash generating ability of the company.
- Dividend recommendation of 210 kobo per share, will be proposed by Management at the next AGM.
Commenting on the performance, Managing Director, David Wright, stated:
“CAP recorded modest top-line growth last year despite the COVID-19 lockdown in the second quarter of 2020 and protests in the fourth quarter of 2020, effectively losing 7 weeks of sales. We are encouraged by the growth in revenue which has been solely driven by underlying volume growth in line with our strategy. Alongside the rest of the world, we experienced supply chain disruptions which impacted our raw material sourcing and resulted in input costs pressures. We have embarked on initiatives focused on mitigating these disruptions and expect to see positive results in 2021.
We announced the proposed merger between CAP and Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc in the fourth quarter of 2020. We have made significant progress and expect to conclude the merger in the second quarter of 2021, subject to receiving final regulatory approvals.
I am pleased to announce that the Board approved that a dividend of 210 kobo per ordinary share be recommended for payment to our shareholders. This will be subject to the appropriate withholding tax and the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.”
Performance Highlights
For further information, please contact:
Chinwe Okpala
Head, Corporate Affairs and Communications
+234 703 328 8115
About CAP Plc
Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP) is a leading paints and coatings company in Nigeria with globally recognised brands such as Dulux and Caplux. CAP manufactures and sells premium and standard paints and coatings and is the sole technological licensee of Akzo Nobel Coatings International B.V. in Nigeria. CAP pioneered the colour centre concept in Nigeria in 2005, which resulted in the evolution of the Nigerian paint industry. Today, CAP has 76 colour centres and colour shops across 31 states. CAP is a public company listed on The Nigerian Stock Exchange. It is a subsidiary of UAC of Nigeria PLC which holds 51.49% of the company’s shares. For more information visit https://www.capplc.com/
CAP’s Investors Portal
CAP has a dedicated investors’ portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.capplc.com/. This Earnings Press Release should be read in conjunction with the Audited Financial Statements for the period ended December 31, 2020 available on our website. For any investment related enquiry, please contact Chinwe Okpala, Head, Corporate Affairs & Communications by electronic mail at [email protected] or telephone on: +234 703 328 8115.
Paid Content
FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC solid and steady progress on backward integration in dairy development in Nigeria
FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s Dairy Development Programme (DDP) currently operates in various communities across the South West and Northern parts of Nigeria.
FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC is Nigeria’s foremost dairy manufacturer with strong family brands which include Peak, Three Crowns and recently, Coast, Olympic and Nunu. Our mission is to nourish Nigeria with quality dairy nutrition.
Our Journey of Backward Integration in Nigeria
Incorporated in 1973, FrieslandCampina WAMCO started local production (manufacturing) in 1975. In 1984, FrieslandCampina WAMCO pioneered its first backward integration in dairy through the establishment of a dairy farm located in Vom, Plateau State. Since then, FrieslandCampina WAMCO has integrated all learnings and progressed into a more sustainable dairy value chain model named Dairy Development Programme which was launched in 2010.
11 Years of Dairy Development Programme (DDP)
FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s Dairy Development Programme (DDP) currently operates in various communities across the South West and Northern parts of Nigeria covering Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Kwara and Niger States respectively.
The DDP focuses on working with pastoralists, small holder dairy farmers and commercial farms, with support from various partners such as IFDC-2SCALE, Bles Dairies, Wageningen University, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Through the Dairy Development Programme, local farmers are supported in the production of milk (yield per cow improvement), improving milk quality and hygiene, feeding, breeding and farm management. The locally sourced milk from these farmers is collected through own Milk Collection Centers (MCC) which are 28 in total, then transported to the WAMCO processing facility in Lagos and processed into Yoghurt and recombined products in evaporated milk. This is line with our grass to glass philosophy which seeks to ensure quality from the grass the cows feed on to the glass of milk taken by our consumers.
21 billion Naira Investment in Dairy Development Programme Across Nigeria
FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s Dairy Development Programme with support from partners has continued to successfully deliver the objectives below among others:
- Improves the livelihood of over 10,000 smallholder dairy farmers and pastoralists organized in 23 Cooperatives by empowering and integrating them into WAMCO’s fresh milk supply chain, which provides guaranteed market access all year round.
- Proficient extension services/capacity development and trainings provided for all farmers and other value chain actors, through various ways including, but not limited, to farmer2farmer training programmes (where Dutch farmers visit Nigeria to train local farmers) hence, developing the productivity and efficiency in farm management.
- Increasing the volume of fresh milk to an average of 40,000 litres per day at peak periods. Thus, empowering dairy farmers, improving their income and their livelihoods.
- Created over 100,000 employment opportunities directly and indirectly by empowering women and youth with on-farm and off-farm activities.
- Achieved premium fresh milk quality levels with TPC’s below 500,000 cfu/ml; increasing milk fat from 3.8% to 4% and total solids from 11% to 12%. Invariably, improving food safety and enhancing nutrition levels.
- Supports infrastructure development by investing in a modern raw milk processing plant in Lagos and 28 Milk Collection Centers (with total capacity of 85,000 Litres).
- Provides affordable and nutritious food products to improve access to good nutrition for low income consumers.
- Going green by promoting eco-efficient practices to safeguard the eco-system through the introduction of solar powered boreholes and other technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
- Built pilot dairy farms with simple sheds and crossbreeds (over 700 F1 calves born since 2015) to build experience with transforming Pastoralists to settled dairy farmers *FI refers to the first generation offspring of a local cow inseminated with semen of an exotic breed
- Constructed over 85 solar powered boreholes to improve access to clean water which supports milk hygiene and quality while also contributing to the Social Development Goals (SDGs) by creating access to potable water for people and livestock.
Furthermore, in 2018, an FDOV project (Faciliteit Duurzaam Ondernemen en Voedselzekerheid), co-financed by the Dutch government focused on developing and supporting small holder farmers commenced. The project was executed with partners of FrieslandCampina such as Bles-Dairies, Wageningen University and Research Institute and IFDC-2SCALE, in order to achieve these objectives:
- develop 20 smallholder dairy farmers through support on crossbreed cows, cow sheds, farm equipment, vaccinations, boreholes, trainings, pasture development and guaranteed access to the market.
- support a conducive environment for commercial dairy by supporting the establishment of different service providers.
- support Pastoralist communities in increasing their milk production for the market both by training them and investing in milk collection facilities
Partnership with the Nigerian Government
In 2019 the government intensified efforts on backward integration of the dairy sector. It assigned land to various dairy companies including FrieslandCampina WAMCO.
FrieslandCampina WAMCO entered into a joint agreement (MoU) with the government of Niger State concerning a dairy project at the Bobi Grazing Reserve in the State and signed up for a 40 year lease contract representing 10,000 hectares of land at the Reserve.
Our expansion plans necessitated the construction of a State-of-the-Art ready to drink Factory which processes Yoghurt from 100% locally sourced milk in Nigeria.
Setting the Record Straight
The attention of the Management of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC has been drawn to various news publications of March 16 and 17 2021 respectively which presented the Company’s backward integration out of context. To put things in perspective and correct any erroneous impression made to the public, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC provides the above facts about its Dairy Development Programme in Nigeria.
We affirm as follows:
FrieslandCampina WAMCO has indeed made great strides in its backward integration efforts. This is evidenced by our aforementioned achievements. Our backward integration journey which began in 1984 with pioneering of our first dairy Farm in Vom, Plateau State has since progressed into a more sustainable model named Dairy Development Programme which was launched in 2010. We reiterate that FrieslandCampina WAMCO and its Partners have invested over 21 billion Naira in the DDP as the first dairy company to champion backward integration and lead sustainable dairy development in Nigeria. We are inspired by our plans for 2021 and beyond.
In conclusion:
As a key stakeholder in strengthening food security in Nigeria and supporting the steady growth of the economy, FrieslandCampina WAMCO remains committed to leading the charge towards sustainable dairy development and human capacity building in the dairy sector.
Signed
Management
