BUA Cement proposes N70 billion as dividend for 2020
BUA Cement Plc to pay shareholders a dividend of N2.067 per share.
The Board of BUA Cement Plc, Nigeria’s second-largest cement manufacturer, has announced the payment of N70 billion as the dividend for the period ended 31st December 2020.
According to the announcement published by the company on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, BUA Cement is expected to pay a dividend of N2.067 per share for all the outstanding 33,864,354,060 ordinary shares of the company.
This brings the total dividend payout to qualifying shareholders to N69.998 billion.
The final dividend, however, will be paid electronically to shareholders on the 9th of July, 2021, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval at the Company’s Annual General Meeting.
Conditions to qualify for the dividend
- Only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, 9th of July 2021 will be considered.
- Qualifying shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and must have mandated the Registrar (Africa Prudential) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
- For the purpose of the dividend payment, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from 12th July 2021 to 16th July 2021, to enable the registrar to process shareholders’ dividends.
What you should know
- The dividend proposed by the board of BUA Cement for the year 2020 is 18.11% higher than the dividend of N59.26 billion the company paid to shareholders last year.
- With the market value of BUA Cement shares put at N73.5 per share, the cement maker’s dividend yield is pegged at 2.81%. The company’s market capitalization at the close of the market today is put at N2.489 trillion.
BUA Cement Plc declared in its audited financial statement for 2020, that its profits grew by 19.4% year-on-year to N72.34 billion for the financial year of 2020, compared to last year’s figure of N60.34 billion.
The double-digit growth in profit was a testament to the cement maker’s focus on efficiency, excellent cost optimization strategies, newer technologically advanced plants, and lastly the strong growth in revenue which was driven by the rising demand for cement.
Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.
Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|Date Announced
|Interim (DPS)
|Final dividend (DPS)
|Total dividend
|Share price (30th March 2021)
|Dividend yield (30th March 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Nem Insurance Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.09
|0.09
|2.1
|4.29%
|Nil
|7th - 11th June 2021
|24th June 2021
|24th June 2021
|4th June 2021
|Julius Berger Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|20
|1.95%
|Nil
|31st May - 2nd June 2021
|17th June 2021
|18th June 2021
|28th May 2021
|First City Monument Bank
|26th March 2021
|0
|0.15
|0.15
|2.9
|5.03%
|Nil
|9th - 13th April 2021
|21st April 2021
|21st April 2021
|8th April 2021
|Stanbic IBTC
|24th March 2021
|0.4
|3.6
|4
|51.75
|7.69%
|1 shares for every 6 shares
|15th April 2021
|27th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|7th April 2021
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|24th March 2021
|0
|1
|1
|22.25
|4.65%
|Nil
|4th - 7th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|30th April 2021
|Dangote Cement Plc
|19th March 2021
|0
|16
|16
|215
|7.11%
|Nil
|28th April 2021
|26th May 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th April 2021
|Cap Plc
|22nd March 2021
|0
|2.1
|2.1
|21
|10.00%
|Union bank of Nigeria
|18th March 2021
|0
|0.25
|0.25
|5.3
|4.72%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|13th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|18th March 2021
|0.3
|2.7
|3
|33
|9.51%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|9th April 2021
|9th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|United Bank for Africa
|9th March 2021
|0.17
|0.35
|0.52
|7.2
|7.65%
|Nil
|22nd - 26th March 2021
|1st April 2021
|1st April 2021
|19th March 2021
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|1st March 2021
|0
|1.5
|1.5
|16.6
|9.15%
|Nil
|18th March 2021
|18th March 2021
|24-48hrs after AGM
|17th March 2021
|Africa Prudential Plc
|2nd March 2021
|0
|0.5
|0.5
|5.5
|9.52%
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|1st March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|15.2
|2.63%
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|1st March 2021
|3.5
|5.9
|9.4
|165
|5.88%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|1st March 2021
|19.29
|20.5
|39.789
|550
|7.23%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|1st March 2021
|25
|35.5
|60.5
|1,375
|4.40%
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|1st March 2021
|0.1
|0.45
|0.55
|6.6
|9.17%
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|23rd February 2021
|0.3
|2.7
|3
|22.6
|13.64%
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|22nd February 2021
|0
|0.7
|0.7
|5.25
|13.65%
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|17th February 2021
|0.25
|0.69
|0.94
|48.5
|1.94%
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|7th January 2021
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|4.85
|2.00%
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Ardova Plc
|11th March 2021
|0
|0.19
|0.19
|15.2
|1.25%
|Nil
|26th March 2021
|12th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|25th March 2021
|Neimeth International Phamaceuticals
|30th December 2020
|0
|0.065
|0.065
|1.95
|3.33%
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund
|33
|33
|12.57
|0.00%
|Nil
|21st January 2021
|NA
|22nd January 2021
|SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)
|8.1
|8.1
|68.6
|11.81%
|Nil
|29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021
|NA
|16th April 2021
|Vitafoam Nigeria Plc
|0.7
|0.7
|8.3
|8.43%
|Nil
|15th February 2021
|4th March 2021
|5th March 2021
Stocks you can buy now and still qualify to receive dividends
These are the consumer goods and industrial stocks you can buy now and still receive dividends.
The year 2021 has been quite an impressive year for investors who bought stakes in dividend-paying companies, as some of their investments in these companies in 2020 have earned them juicy dividends.
While key companies like Nigerian Breweries and Nestle had to reduce dividend payout to investors for the year 2020, some companies like Vitafoam and Dangote Sugar increased dividend payout to investors for the same year.
In line with disclosures on the NSE, opportunities abound for investors who are looking to earn some quick returns from dividends. Investors who decide to buy the shares of the following companies now will still qualify to receive dividends this year, from the companies.
Dangote Cement Plc (DANGCEM)
The Board of Dangote Cement weeks ago proposed a dividend of N16.00 per share to shareholders of the company for the year 2020. With the N215 price of Dangote Cement shares at yesterday’s close, the dividend yield of the company stands at 7.44%
The company’s Board has also set-out clear instructions in a subsequent announcement for investors to qualify to receive the dividend payment.
According to the statement, only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on April 27 2021, will be paid a final dividend of N16.00 per share. This suggests that to qualify for this dividend, new shareholders must purchase shares of the company not later than three working days before the 27th of April 2021.
By May 27, 2021, the dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names were entered into the Register of Members before April 27, 2021.
Nestle Nigeria Plc (NESTLE)
The board of Nestle Nigeria Plc proposed a dividend of N35.50 per share to shareholders of the company for the year 2020. With the shares of the FMCG giant valued at N1,375 per share, the dividend yield of Nestle’s proposed dividend is 2.58%.
In line with the guidelines issued by the company to qualify for this dividend, only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on May 21 2021, will be paid a final dividend of N35.50 per share.
Hence, to qualify for this dividend, new shareholders must purchase shares of this company not later than three working days before the 21st of May 2021.
By June 23, 2021, the dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names were entered into the Register of Members before the deadline date.
BUA Cement Plc (BUACEMENT)
Nigeria’s second-largest cement manufacturer declared a dividend of about N70 billion for the financial year 2020, from the profit of about N72 billion it was able to generate from its operations in 2020.
The company in a disclosure that followed, informed the investing public that the dividend of N2.067 kobo proposed by the company’s board will be paid on July 23, 2021, to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on July 9, 2021.
With the N73.5 price of BUA Cement shares as of yesterday’s close, the dividend yield of the company is pegged at 2.81%.
Hence, to qualify for this dividend, the shares of the company must be purchased not later than three working days before the dividend qualification date.
NASCON Allied Industries Plc (NASCON)
The Board of the leading player in salt refining in Nigeria, NASCON Allied industries proposed a dividend of 40 kobo. The dividend yield of the company shares, at today’s open price of N15.2 per share, is 2.63%.
The company in its dividend announcement disclosed that only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members on April 22nd 2021, will be paid a final dividend of 40 kobo per share.
In order to qualify for this dividend, one would need to purchase the shares of NASCON not later than three working days before April 22nd 2021.
By May 5, 2021, the dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names were entered into the Register of Members before the deadline date.
Lafarge Africa Plc (WAPCO)
The Board of Lafarge Africa Plc announced the payment of N16.11 billion to its shareholders as the final dividend for the period ended 31st December 2020.
This translates to a dividend of N1.0 per share for all the outstanding 16,107,795,721 ordinary shares of the company. With Lafarge WAPCO shares valued at N22.25 per share, the company’s dividend yield is pegged at 4.44%.
In line with the company’s announcement, only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, 30th April 2021 will be considered for the dividend.
To qualify for the company’s dividend, the shares of the company must be purchased not later than three working days before the dividend qualification date.
What you should know
To qualify for the dividends of these companies, their shares must be bought at least 3 working days before the dividend qualification date.
In the same manner, only shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts will be paid dividends.
On the dividend qualification date, the shares of these companies will be marked down on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, to reflect the total amount of dividend per share that shareholders will receive.
