Aliko Dangote to earn N234 billion as dividend from his cement business

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is set to earn a staggering N234 billion as dividends for the year ended 2020 from his stakes in his flagship company, Dangote Cement.

The billionaire, who founded Africa’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited, is the single majority shareholder of Dangote Cement Plc.

According to the information contained in the financial statement of his cement company, Aliko Dangote has a direct stake of 27,642,637 units, and an indirect stake of 14,621,387,610 ordinary shares, which he holds through Dangote Industries Limited.

A recent report revealed that the board of Dangote Cement proposed to pay N16.00 per share on all the issued ordinary shares of the company as dividend for the financial year 2020 – the same as what was paid out to shareholders as dividend last year.

With his total stakes pegged at about 14.65 billion ordinary shares of Dangote Cement Plc, the billionaire will earn another N234 billion from his Cement business this year, which is about 86% of the total N272 billion dividend proposed by the board of the company.

