Aliko Dangote to earn N234 billion as dividend from his cement business
Africa’s richest man is set to cash out another mega dividend this year from his cement business.
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is set to earn a staggering N234 billion as dividends for the year ended 2020 from his stakes in his flagship company, Dangote Cement.
The billionaire, who founded Africa’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited, is the single majority shareholder of Dangote Cement Plc.
According to the information contained in the financial statement of his cement company, Aliko Dangote has a direct stake of 27,642,637 units, and an indirect stake of 14,621,387,610 ordinary shares, which he holds through Dangote Industries Limited.
A recent report revealed that the board of Dangote Cement proposed to pay N16.00 per share on all the issued ordinary shares of the company as dividend for the financial year 2020 – the same as what was paid out to shareholders as dividend last year.
With his total stakes pegged at about 14.65 billion ordinary shares of Dangote Cement Plc, the billionaire will earn another N234 billion from his Cement business this year, which is about 86% of the total N272 billion dividend proposed by the board of the company.
- Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) in its audited financial statement for the year 2020, declared a record high revenue of N1.03 trillion, making it the second Nigerian listed entity after MTN to surpass the N1 trillion mark.
- Sales volume for both cement and clinker products increased by 8.9%, driven by the resurgence in demand in Q3 and Q4 2020.
- The growth in sales and the company’s strong margin driven by its cost control measures and minimal exposure of its cost base to currency fluctuations resulted in a 37.7% surge in profit to N276.1 billion.
US Billionaires earn $1.3 trn during the pandemic while 80 million lost their jobs
The combined wealth of these billionaires grew by 44.6% during the pandemic.
While the world battled with the unfortunate Covid 19 pandemic, American billionaires added a mouthwatering $1.3trn to their collective wealth according to Business Insider.
During the same period, 80 million Americans lost their jobs and were living off government stimulus package made available by Donald Trump and Joe Biden administrations.
The disparity between the “Haves” and the “Have not’s” in American society has been the subject of debate for decades. Reports like this will add more steam to the inequality debate in America.
The above study and research were carried out by Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF) and the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS). They made use of information obtained from Forbes.
A look at the numbers
- According to the study, from the period of March 2020 to February 2021, 80 million Americans lost their jobs
- The Study also stipulated that from June 2020 to November 2020 about 8 million Americans drifted into poverty.
- The Biggest earners of the pandemic were Google’s Sergey Brian and Larry Page who added $11.8bn and $11.4bn to their wealth respectively.
- Warren Buffet the investment Icon and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway was also a big earner during the pandemic. He added a whopping $7.4bn to his net worth, according to Bloomberg.
- The 2020 pandemic year also witnessed America add 43 new billionaires to its rank as a couple of companies went IPO during the lockdown.
What you should know
- Alexandria Osacrio Cortez is one of the foremost US politicians leading the charge against Inequality in the US. Her major solution to this challenge is to Tax the rich heavily.
- President Joe Biden intends to raise the percentage of tax paid by America’s wealthiest to 40%.
How Elon Musk lost $8 billion this week
Musk’s net worth is highly intertwined with his shares in his Tesla company.
Tesla boss, Elon Musk, the second richest man on the planet lost $8bn from his net worth this week.
According to Forbes, Elon Musk is currently worth $162.4 billion and is still the richest man. Musk’s net worth is highly intertwined with his shares in his Tesla company.
This week the shares took a hit which led to the $8bn loss. We are going to briefly explain what led to this loss below.
READ: Tesla has $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin
The Germans are here
This week German automobile giants, Volkswagen announced a detailed plan to get involved in the blossoming electric car market. According to the plan, they hope to become the leading electric car manufacturer in the world by 2025.
The announcement drove up Volkswagen company shares by 15%. Experts and analysts strongly believe Volkswagen would be a very competent competitor to Tesla. This led to a 6.9% drop in Tesla shares shaving $8bn from Musk’s net worth.
READ: Tesla investor sues Elon Musk for causing problems with his tweets
What you should know
- The automobile industry has been dominated by German companies for a very long time. German automobile companies have at many times in the past set high standards that US carmakers have struggled to compete with.
- The entrance of an 84-year-old German automobile company into the electric car market seems to have set off the alarm bells in the US Market.
- Elon Musk is still the second richest man in the world behind his American counterpart, Jeff Bezos.
