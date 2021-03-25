Coronavirus
Covid-19: Bill Gates says the world would get back to normal in 2022 due to vaccines
Bill Gates has said that he expects the world to get back to normal activities by the end of 2022.
One of the world’s richest men, Bill Gates, has said that he expects the world to get back to normal activities by the end of 2022, thanks to the Covid-19 vaccine.
This is as the global economy and businesses are still trying to grapple with the devastating impact of the pandemic.
According to a report from Reuters, this disclosure was made by Gates during an interview with a Polish newspaper, Gazeta Wyborcza, and television broadcaster TVN24.
Gates, while talking about the pandemic at the interview said, “This is an incredible tragedy,” adding that the only good news was the access to vaccines.
He said, “By the end of 2022 we should be basically completely back to normal.’’
The Microsoft Co-Founder had earlier said that the only tool that can bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic is vaccination, which must be distributed in an equitable and balanced manner among the poor and wealthier countries.
What you should know
- Bill Gates, the billionaire who stepped down as chairman of Microsoft Corp in 2014, has through his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation committed at least $1.75 billion to the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes support for some makers of vaccines, diagnostics and potential treatments.
- The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower-income countries by the end of 2021.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 24th of March 2021, 96 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 162,178 confirmed cases.
On the 24th of March 2021, 96 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 162,178 cases have been confirmed, 148,726 cases have been discharged and 2,031 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.73 million tests have been carried out as of March 24th, 2021 compared to 1.68 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 24th March 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 162,178
- Total Number Discharged – 148,726
- Total Deaths – 2,031
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,727,467
According to the NCDC, the 96 new cases are reported from 15 states- Lagos (28), Yobe (20), Akwa Ibom (10), Cross River (9), Kaduna (6), Kano (5), Edo (4), Oyo (3), Plateau (3), Jigawa (2), Osun (2), Borno (1), Nasarawa (1), Rivers (1), and Sokoto (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 57,398, followed by Abuja (19,591), Plateau (9,018), Kaduna (8,884), Rivers (6,87), Oyo (6,834), Edo (4,872), Ogun (4,612), Kano (3,895), Ondo (3,162), Kwara (3,067), Delta (2,599), Osun (2,517), Nasarawa (2,317), Enugu (2,221), Katsina (2,082), Gombe (2,030), Ebonyi (1,993), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,746), and Abia (1,649).
Imo State has recorded 1,639 cases, Bauchi (1,514), Borno (1,327), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (942), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Ekiti (857), Bayelsa (863), Sokoto (773), Jigawa (501), Kebbi (438), Cross River (357), Yobe (293), Zamfara (231), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
UN says 26 countries in Africa have received 15 million vaccines
The UN has stated that 26 African countries have received vaccines courtesy of its COVAX initiative.
The United Nations has stated that 15 million vaccines have been shared among 26 African nations under the COVAX scheme, as of March 21, 2021.
This was disclosed by Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, during a virtual meeting with the African Group at the UN on Tuesday.
What the UN Secretary-General is saying
“As I have said again and again, a COVID-19 vaccine must be a global public good available to everyone, everywhere. Vaccine equity is a moral test of global solidarity.
“We see many examples of vaccine nationalism and vaccine hoarding in wealthier countries, as well as continued side deals with manufacturers that undermine access for all.
“The world needs to unite to produce and distribute sufficient vaccines for all, which means at least doubling manufacturing capacity around the world,” Guterres said.
Guterres also used the meeting to reiterate his appeal for debt relief for African countries to “ease the economic and social fallout of the crisis’’.
The organisation says more than $2 billion (N776 billion) is still needed under COVAX to fully meet its goal to vaccinate those most in need by the end of the year.
What you should know: COVAX is a UN-led initiative aimed at equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines.
