Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, announced the introduction of 3 million Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) into Nigeria as part of a comprehensive effort to combat maternal anemia and potentially save the lives of 70,000 babies.

This announcement was made during the Nutrivision 2024: A pan African dialogue event held in Abuja, which focused on addressing malnutrition across Africa.

Gates revealed that 3 million bottles of MMS will soon be available to Nigerian mothers, marking a significant step in the fight against maternal anemia. “We have added new vitamins—Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS)—coming into the country. Soon, 3 million bottles of MMS will be available, and mothers can access these additional vitamins. It could reduce 2million cases of maternal anemia and save the lives of 70,000 babies’’, Gates announced.

About MMS

MMS are designed to provide a comprehensive approach to nutritional support, addressing deficiencies in essential vitamins and minerals that are vital for optimal health, particularly during pregnancy. These supplements include vital vitamins such as A, B1, B2, B6, B12, C, D, E, and K, as well as important minerals like calcium, iron, zinc, magnesium, copper, iodine, and selenium.

Gates emphasized the importance of nutrition during pregnancy, noting that early intervention is key to preventing malnutrition. “Malnutrition starts very early in life and is best targeted by helping mothers before and during pregnancy to have very good health,” he said.

He also mentioned that while child mortality rates have decreased due to better healthcare and vaccinations, maternal death rates have not seen the same decline, highlighting the need for new tools and improved nutrition.

The introduction of MMS in Nigeria is expected to significantly improve maternal health outcomes and contribute to the reduction of child mortality in the country. The Gates Foundation’s commitment to addressing these challenges remains unwavering, with Nigeria continuing to be a key focus of their initiatives.

Malnutrition

Dr. Egemba Chinonso popularly known as Aprpko Doctor, a health expert who spoke at the event, emphasized that malnutrition manifests in various forms, including being overweight. “Malnutrition is not just about being underweight; being overweight could also be a sign of malnutrition,” he stated. He stressed the importance of reinforcing healthy habits to combat poor health outcomes.

Gates also discussed the broader issue of malnutrition in sub-Saharan Africa, noting that more than two in five people in the region are malnourished. He explained that malnutrition significantly affects brain and body development, making it a major barrier to realizing human potential. “The thing that is holding back potential the most is malnutrition—it affects brain and body,” Gates remarked.

He pointed out that a malnourished person is at double the risk of dying from diseases like malaria, diarrhea, and pneumonia. Even those who survive are often hindered in their education and daily activities due to the long-term effects of malnutrition. Gates emphasized that addressing this issue requires improving agricultural productivity and increasing access to a variety of low-cost, nutritious foods, such as eggs and milk.

“Making food more available and low-cost, using better seeds, avoiding pests that reduce output, and understanding that even as climates change, we can come up with seeds that deal with increased temperatures and can thrive with less water or even too much water,” Gates explained.

He highlighted innovations like biofortified crops, such as the Orange-fleshed sweet potato, which is being developed to withstand heat and drought and is rich in vitamin A. “This sweet potato strengthens the immune system and can reduce child mortality by 30%,” he noted.

Gates also addressed the mysterious nature of malnutrition, stating that many children who are malnourished have access to food but suffer because their diets do not meet their nutritional needs. He advocated for bringing innovation to farming practices, such as advising farmers on weather patterns, borrowing to get better seeds, and using fertilizers to improve crop yields.