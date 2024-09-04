Bill Gates, Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has confirmed that Nigeria is the largest recipient of the foundation’s intervention funds in Africa.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview with selected journalists at the 2024 NutriVision Dialogue in Abuja, Gates emphasized the foundation’s significant financial commitment to the country, showing Nigeria’s critical role in the foundation’s efforts to address global health inequalities, News Agency of Nigeria reported.

“Our mission to reduce health disparities worldwide places a strong focus on eradicating diseases like measles, malaria, and polio,” Gates stated.

“While we invest heavily across Asia, our largest expenditures are in Africa, and Nigeria, in particular, stands out as the country where we allocate the most resources. This is due not only to its large population but also to the immense needs present here. Over the years, we’ve invested billions in Nigeria, and while progress has been made—such as the reduction in child mortality rates—there is still much more that can be achieved.”

Gates disclosed that the foundation plans to increase its spending in Nigeria, with a particular focus on enhancing primary healthcare systems. “Our efforts are concentrated on primary healthcare because the return on investment is significantly higher in this area compared to others,” he explained.’

To date, the foundation has committed more than $7 billion through 2026 to support African nations in their efforts to develop and implement innovative solutions to the continent’s most pressing challenges, including hunger, disease, gender inequality, and poverty.

Beyond healthcare, the Gates Foundation is also heavily invested in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, which Gates views as crucial to the country’s economic development. He highlighted the foundation’s efforts to improve agricultural productivity through the provision of high-yield, climate-resilient seeds, fertilizers, and better access to timely information and weather predictions for farmers.

“By empowering farmers with these tools, we can significantly boost agricultural output and reduce food costs,” Gates noted.

The foundation also supports initiatives to fortify staple foods, thereby improving their nutritional quality and delivering public health benefits. Gates stressed the importance of increasing access to a variety of affordable foods, particularly milk and eggs, as a potent strategy to combat malnutrition in the country. “Now is the time to leverage innovative ideas and tools in both health and agriculture to make substantial strides in reducing malnutrition,” he said.

Since its inception in 2000, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been a pivotal partner in Africa, working alongside regional institutions, national governments, and local communities across 49 African countries. The foundation not only provides substantial financial resources but also contributes scientific expertise to support the continent’s health, agriculture, equality, and anti-poverty initiatives.