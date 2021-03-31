GUINNESS upsurges as Nigerian stocks plunge

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market made another bearish end after Wednesday’s trading session, posting a loss. The All-Share Index decreased by -0.57% to close at 39,045.13 from the 39,267.11 index points which gives support to the loss recorded on Tuesday.

The NSE market value currently stands at N 20.55 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -3.04%

The market breadth closed slightly negative for the second time this week as LINKASSURE led 18 Gainers and DAARCOMM topped the list of 24 Losers at the end of today’s session, showing bearish momentum.

Top gainers

1. LINKASSURE up 10.00% to close at N0.66

2. MEYER up 9.76% to close at N 0.45

3. PRESTIGE up 9.76% to close at N0.45

4. NEM up 9.52% to close at N2.30

5. GUINNESS up 7.28% to close at N33.90

Top losers

1. DAARCOMM down 8.70% to close at N0.21

2. WEMABANK down 8.06% to close at N0.57

3. UPL down 7.76 % to close at N1.07

4. UAC-PROP down 7.23% to close at N0.77

5. JAPAULGOLD down 6.82 % to close at N0.41

Outlook

Nigerian stocks started the third trading session of the week bearish. Trading turnover in Tuesday’s trading session was boosted by WEMBANK UBN, ZENITH and GUARANTY