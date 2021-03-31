Connect with us
iubh
Advertisement
Alpha
Advertisement
Alpha
Advertisement
Hotflex
Advertisement
Advertisement
UBA
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
app

DMCA.com Protection Status

Markets

GUINNESS upsurges as Nigerian stocks plunge

The All-Share Index decreased by -0.57% to close at 39,045.13.

Published

25 mins ago

on

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market made another bearish end after Wednesday’s trading session, posting a loss. The All-Share Index decreased by -0.57% to close at 39,045.13 from the 39,267.11 index points which gives support to the loss recorded on Tuesday.

  • The NSE market value currently stands at N 20.55 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -3.04%
  • The market breadth closed slightly negative for the second time this week as LINKASSURE led 18 Gainers and DAARCOMM topped the list of 24 Losers at the end of today’s session, showing bearish momentum.

Top gainers

1. LINKASSURE up 10.00% to close at N0.66
2. MEYER up 9.76% to close at N 0.45
3. PRESTIGE up 9.76% to close at N0.45
4. NEM up 9.52% to close at N2.30
5. GUINNESS up 7.28% to close at N33.90

Top losers

1. DAARCOMM down 8.70% to close at N0.21
2. WEMABANK down 8.06% to close at N0.57
3. UPL down 7.76 % to close at N1.07
4. UAC-PROP down 7.23% to close at N0.77
5. JAPAULGOLD down 6.82 % to close at N0.41

Outlook

Nigerian stocks started the third trading session of the week bearish. Trading turnover in Tuesday’s trading session was boosted by WEMBANK UBN, ZENITH and GUARANTY

  • Nairametrics however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties
  • Market sentiment trends downward as 24 losers outweigh 18 winners

Sigma Pensions
Related Topics:

Ubah,Jeremiah ifeanyi is a PhD candidate of Economics in Covenant university. He has held positions as the financial manager in Opera and is also a research ambassador in M&S research Hub. Ifeanyi is currently the financial market analyst for Nairametrics. Follow Ifeanyi on Twitter @ubahjc

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Dividends

BUA Cement proposes N70 billion as dividend for 2020

BUA Cement Plc to pay shareholders a dividend of N2.067 per share.

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 31, 2021

By

BUA group, NPA Decommissioning of Port Harcourt Terminal: We'll vigorously defend, protect our rights - BUA Group, NPA and BUA Group dispute to affect 1000 jobs, $500,000 monthly revenue, Terminal closure: BUA clears air on NPA’s claims , Forbes 2020 world’s richest rankings released: Only 4 Nigerians make exclusive billionaires list, BUA reacts to CACOVID, says it took initiative as members failed to reach an agreement

The Board of BUA Cement Plc, Nigeria’s second-largest cement manufacturer, has announced the payment of N70 billion as the dividend for the period ended 31st December 2020.

According to the announcement published by the company on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, BUA Cement is expected to pay a dividend of N2.067 per share for all the outstanding 33,864,354,060 ordinary shares of the company.

This brings the total dividend payout to qualifying shareholders to N69.998 billion.

The final dividend, however, will be paid electronically to shareholders on the 9th of July, 2021, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval at the Company’s Annual General Meeting.

Conditions to qualify for the dividend

  • Only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, 9th of July 2021 will be considered.
  • Qualifying shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and must have mandated the Registrar (Africa Prudential) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
  • For the purpose of the dividend payment, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from 12th July 2021 to 16th July 2021, to enable the registrar to process shareholders’ dividends.

What you should know

  • The dividend proposed by the board of BUA Cement for the year 2020 is 18.11% higher than the dividend of N59.26 billion the company paid to shareholders last year.
  • With the market value of BUA Cement shares put at N73.5 per share, the cement maker’s dividend yield is pegged at 2.81%. The company’s market capitalization at the close of the market today is put at N2.489 trillion.

BUA Cement Plc declared in its audited financial statement for 2020, that its profits grew by 19.4% year-on-year to N72.34 billion for the financial year of 2020, compared to last year’s figure of N60.34 billion.

The double-digit growth in profit was a testament to the cement maker’s focus on efficiency, excellent cost optimization strategies, newer technologically advanced plants, and lastly the strong growth in revenue which was driven by the rising demand for cement.

Continue Reading

Dividends

Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 31, 2021

By

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.

Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

Sigma Pensions

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

CompanyDate AnnouncedInterim (DPS)Final dividend (DPS)Total dividendShare price (30th March 2021)Dividend yield (30th March 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Nem Insurance Plc31st March 202100.090.092.14.29%Nil7th - 11th June 202124th June 202124th June 20214th June 2021
Julius Berger Plc30th March 202100.40.4201.95%Nil31st May - 2nd June 202117th June 202118th June 202128th May 2021
First City Monument Bank26th March 202100.150.152.95.03%Nil9th - 13th April 202121st April 202121st April 20218th April 2021
Stanbic IBTC24th March 20210.43.6451.757.69%1 shares for every 6 shares15th April 202127th May 202128th May 20217th April 2021
Lafarge Africa Plc24th March 202101122.254.65%Nil4th - 7th May 202125th May 202125th May 202130th April 2021
Dangote Cement Plc19th March 2021016162157.11%Nil28th April 202126th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Cap Plc22nd March 202102.12.12110.00%
Union bank of Nigeria18th March 202100.250.255.34.72%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc18th March 20210.32.73339.51%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa9th March 20210.170.350.527.27.65%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1st March 202101.51.516.69.15%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc2nd March 202100.50.55.59.52%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc1st March 202100.40.415.22.63%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc1st March 20213.55.99.41655.88%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc1st March 202119.2920.539.7895507.23%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc1st March 20212535.560.51,3754.40%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc1st March 20210.10.450.556.69.17%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc23rd February 20210.32.7322.613.64%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC22nd February 202100.70.75.2513.65%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries17th February 20210.250.690.9448.51.94%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc7th January 202100.10.14.852.00%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc11th March 202100.190.1915.21.25%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals30th December 202000.0650.0651.953.33%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund333312.570.00%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.18.168.611.81%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc0.70.78.38.43%Nil15th February 20214th March 20215th March 2021

Subscribe to Stock Select Newsletter by Ugodre

Continue Reading



Advertisement





Nairametrics | Company Earnings

Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.