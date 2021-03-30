Fidson proposes N417 million dividend for 2020

The Board of Fidson Healthcare Plc has proposed a total of N417 million to the shareholders of the company as the dividend for the period ended December 31, 2020.

According to the notification issued by the management of the healthcare company, the dividend recommendation was one of the key approvals made by the Board, during the Board meeting held on March 25, 2021.

In line with the disclosure, the company is expected to pay its shareholders a dividend of 20kobo per share on all the 2,086,360,250 residual issues and fully paid outstanding shares of Fidson Healthcare Plc.

This puts the total dividend payout to qualifying shareholders at N417 million.

What you should know

The 20 kobo per share dividend proposed by the company’s Board is subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval by the shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting, while the date of the AGM will be announced shortly.

Shares in Fidson Healthcare are currently worth N4.75 per share. At this price, the dividend yield of the company stands at 4.2%.

What to expect

Fidson is expected to file its Audited Financial Statements with the NSE on or before March 31, 2021.

The company, in the fourth quarter of 2020, experienced strong growth in profit. Revenue according to figures contained in its unaudited statement for the year 2020, surged by about 30% Y-o-Y to N18.28 billion, despite how challenging the operating environment was in 2020.