Custodian Investment declares final dividend of N2.65 billion to shareholders

The Board of Directors of Custodian Investment Plc has announced the payment of a final dividend of 45 kobo for every share of 50 kobo held by shareholders, making a total of N2.65 billion to be paid to shareholders for the year ended 2020.

This is according to a disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Adeyinka Jafojo, which was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

According to the notification, the accrued final dividend will be disbursed electronically to qualified shareholders on the 22nd of April, 2021, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval from the Annual General Meeting scheduled the same day.

It is also worth noting that the company had paid an interim dividend of 10kobo for the half-year period of 2020.

What you should know

The qualifying conditions for payment on the aforementioned date are;

Only shareholders, whose names appear in the register of members as at close of business on 9th of April, 2021 will be considered for payment.

Shareholders must have completed the E-Dividend registration.

Shareholders must have mandated the Registrar (Meristem Registrars and Probate Service Limited) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

Custodian Investment Plc has total shares outstanding of 5,881,864,195 and currently trading at N6.

A total dividend of 55 kobo has been thus declared for FY 2020 (45 kobo+10 kobo interim).

In lieu of this, the register of members will be closed from 12th-16th of April 2021 (both dates inclusive).

Drivers

Custodian Investment Plc had recently posted an impressive financial performance, evident by a surge in key financial metrics for the year ended 2020. For example, it recorded the following;