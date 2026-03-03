The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Group Plc has appointed Ms. Olajumoke Olaniyan as its new Group Chief Strategy Officer (GCSO), reinforcing its executive leadership at a pivotal phase of digital transformation and product innovation.

The announcement was disclosed by NGX Group in an emailed statement at the close of business on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Her appointment comes as Nigeria’s capital market undergoes structural shifts aimed at deepening liquidity, broadening investor participation, and strengthening integrated market infrastructure.

In her new role, Olaniyan will lead enterprise-wide strategy formulation and execution, aligning cross-functional initiatives with the Group’s long-term value creation agenda. The appointment signals NGX Group’s intention to deepen market liquidity, broaden investor participation, and strengthen its integrated market infrastructure model.

Her mandate also comes at a time of increasing emphasis on product diversification, governance, and institutional resilience within the Nigerian capital market.

What NGX is saying

According to NGX Group, the GCSO role is central to driving coordinated strategy execution across its operating entities. The Group noted that the position is designed to ensure alignment between innovation initiatives and long-term corporate objectives.

“Olaniyan will oversee initiatives aimed at expanding product offerings, enhancing market infrastructure, and improving organizational effectiveness.”

“Her appointment underscores its commitment to disciplined strategy execution, strong governance, and sustainable stakeholder value,” NGX Group noted.

“Her leadership is expected to support NGX Group’s ambition to build a more competitive, innovative, and globally connected exchange ecosystem,” the NGX stated.

The Group added that the move reflects deliberate efforts to strengthen leadership diversity at the executive level, ensuring broader representation in shaping the future of Nigeria’s capital markets.

More insights

Olaniyan joins NGX Group with over two decades of experience spanning financial markets, strategy, consulting, and banking.

Before her appointment, she held senior leadership roles at FMDQ Group Plc and FDHL Group, where she played key roles in business development, market expansion, and product innovation across fixed income, currencies, and derivatives markets.

Throughout her career, she has operated at the intersection of capital, institutions, and strategy, building experience that aligns with NGX Group’s evolving strategic priorities.

She has collaborated with global partners on institutional strategy and transformation initiatives.

At NGX Group, she is expected to focus on institutional strategy and market architecture.

Her leadership is also expected to contribute to positioning African capital markets to scale more effectively within global capital flows.

Olaniyan holds a degree in Accounting and an MBA from INSEAD Business School.

What you should know

NGX Group recently created a Commercial Paper (CP) issuance platform to ease capital formation for corporates and widen its product offerings.

The CP market in Nigeria has historically been dominated by FMDQ, where Olaniyan previously held senior leadership roles.

Market observers note that her appointment could strengthen NGX’s new CP platform, drawing on her experience in fixed income and short-term instruments.

Some analysts believe she may play a central role in shaping strategy around the new product line.

NGX recorded its first-ever Commercial Paper listing by admitting Dangote Cement Plc’s N119.87 billion issuance to its platform on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The listing marked the first time in NGX’s history that a commercial paper instrument was formally admitted for trading.

The development underscores NGX Group’s broader strategy to diversify its product suite and compete more effectively within Nigeria’s evolving fixed income and capital markets landscape.