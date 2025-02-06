Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical company, Fidson Healthcare Plc announces the appointment of three new Directors.

This strategic move, made by the Board, at a meeting held in December 2024, underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing governance, driving sustainable growth, and supporting business expansion initiatives by harnessing the rich experience of accomplished professionals.

The appointments of the new Directors, namely Dr. Babatunde Kabir Ipaye, Mr. Philip Ikechi Ejiofor and Mr. Oshoke Michael Ayebae are effective from January 1, 2025.

Dr. Babatunde Kabir Ipaye joins the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director. A distinguished Governance and Public Health Specialist, Dr. Ipaye brings over two decades of experience in leadership, policy development, and health systems reform. With a medical degree earned from the University of Lagos as the overall best graduate of his class and multiple national and international consulting roles, he has contributed significantly to public health initiatives, including malaria, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and COVID-19 programmes in Nigeria and beyond. Dr. Ipaye has held esteemed positions, such as Commissioner for Health in Ogun State and Consultant Health Specialist with the World Bank, where he demonstrated exceptional capacity in healthcare delivery and policy implementation. His vast expertise will enhance Fidson’s strategic focus and operational impact in the healthcare sector.

Mr. Philip Ikechi Ejiofor also joins the board as an Independent Non-Executive Director. He is a chartered accountant with over 30 years of senior management experience, spanning finance, logistics, supply chain, and information technology. His extensive international experience, encompassing leadership roles in various multinational organizations in Nigeria and Rwanda, has honed his skills in strategic financial planning, regulatory compliance, and organizational development. Mr. Ejiofor’s proven ability to drive operational efficiency and mentor high-performing teams aligns seamlessly with Fidson’s vision of excellence and innovative leadership.

Mr. Oshoke Michael Ayebae has been appointed Executive Director, Business Development and Marketing. Since joining Fidson Healthcare Plc in 2011, Mr. Ayebae has demonstrated remarkable leadership, establishing the company’s herbal and nutraceutical division and later spearheading its Business Development function since 2016, where he led the development of over 40 new profitable products in 5 years and rebranded over 80% of Fidson’s product portfolio for better shelf presence and brand acceptance. With degrees in Marketing and Business Management from Bradford University and a Master’s in Programme and Project Management from the University of Warwick, his contributions have driven significant growth and brand visibility for the company.

Speaking on the appointments, the Chairman of the Board, Mr. Olusegun Adebanji stated, “We are pleased to welcome these accomplished professionals to the board. Their wealth of experience and strategic insights will strengthen our board’s capacity to deliver on our mission.”

Fidson Healthcare Plc’s contributions to healthcare delivery in Nigeria have received several recognitions including the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company of the Year by the Nigeria Healthcare Excellence Awards and one of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies by The Financial Times, London. The company remains dedicated to advancing healthcare in Africa, leveraging the expertise of its board members and the commitment of its workforce to achieve sustainable growth and industry leadership.