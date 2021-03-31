Business News
BUA Cement profits in 2020 increases by 18.5% to N71.52 billion
The cement company revenue increased by 19.33% year-on-year.
BUA Cement Plc, one of the leading Cement manufacturers in Africa declared in its audited financial statement, an 18.5% year-on-year growth in profit to N71.52 billion for the financial year of 2020, compared to last year’s figure of N60.34 billion.
The double-digit growth in profit was a testament to the cement maker’s focus on efficiency, excellent cost optimization strategies, newer technologically advanced plants, and lastly the strong growth in revenue which was driven by the rising demand for cement.
BUA Cement’s revenue expanded by 19.33% in 2020, this growth in revenue was the highest among other cement manufacturers in 2020, as the company’s revenue growth of 19.33% beats, Dangote’s 16%, and Lafarge’s 8.3% year-on-year growth.
- Revenue generated from the sale of bagged and bulk cement grew by 19.33%, driven by 19.52% growth in the sales of bagged cement, while revenue generated from the sales of bulk cement declined by 32.59%.
- The company’s profit surged by 18.5% year-on-year to N71.52 billion.
- The Board of BUA Cement Plc proposed a N2.067 kobo per share dividend, driven by the increase in profits and cash flow generated from operations.
- BUA’s net cash flow generated from operations soared by 146.09% year-on-year to N65.11 billion.
- The Cement maker spent a total of N127.12 billion on the purchase of property, plant, and equipment in 2020.
The company in 2020 was able to increase its revenues by more than 19% to N209 billion, with sales volumes climbing up by more than 13%. This translates to about 600,000 tons to 5,100,232 tons in 2020.
BUA Cement Plc is Nigeria’s second-largest cement company, its impressive 2020 financial performance is a reflection of the continued value and strength of the brand and product offerings as well as a testament to the cement maker’s focus on efficiency, excellent cost optimization strategies, and newer technologically advanced plants.
All these ensured that BUA Cement was able to weather the storm from its operating environment in 2020, which was stirred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
What you should know
- BUA Cement is the fourth largest listed entity on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization in excess of N2.4 trillion.
- At yesterday’s market close, the market value of the company’s shares was put at N73.5 per share, down by about 13.5% YTD. BUA Cement’s dividend yield at this price is put at 2.8%.
Business
BRT announces shutdown of Ikorodu-TBS operations from March 31
BRT has announced the suspension of operations of the Ikorodu to TBS route with effect from Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
The Primero Transport Services Ltd., operator of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Lagos, has announced the suspension of operations of the Ikorodu to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) route with effect from Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
The decision by the company was due to operational challenges being encountered by the firm along that axis.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by Primero Transport Services and signed by its Head, Corporate Communications, Mutiu Yekeem, through a series of tweet posts on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
What Primero Transport Services Ltd is saying
The statement from Primero reads, ‘’Notice: We use this medium to apologize to all our esteemed commuters on the Ikorodu-TBS corridor. We are shutting down operations from tomorrow 31st March 2021, on the route due to operational issues.
We hope to resolve it in the next couple of days and resume full operations.
We call on our esteemed commuters to bear with us during this period. We sincerely crave your indulgence for any inconvenience this may have caused you.
Our priority is to convey commuters safely to their destinations, provide affordable, fast and convenient services to people of Lagos 24/7 daily.”
What this means
This development does not appear too good for commuters along that corridor as this will increase the pressure on transport services on that axis.
This might see road users who move in and out of Ikorodu, a densely populated area and with a huge vehicular movement and traffic, go through a further harrowing experience.
Energy
Minister seeks FG’s approval for TCN to procure power transformers
Transmission Company of Nigeria set to procure power transformers to boost power supply.
The Ministry of Power has presented a memo from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for the procurement of power transformers to the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Salem Mamman via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.
He tweeted, “His Excellency Vice President @ProfOsinbajo is presiding over today’s v.FEC at the Council Chambers. The Hon. Min. of Power @EngrSMamman who is attending, shall be presenting a memo from the Transmission Company of Nigeria for the procurement of Power Transformers.”
His Excellency Vice President @ProfOsinbajo is presiding over todays v.FEC at the Council Chambers. The Hon. Min. of Power @EngrSMamman who is attending, shall be presenting a memo from the Transmission Company of Nigeria for the procurement of Power Transformers
Cc: @NigeriaGov pic.twitter.com/PVk0bULSxn
— Office of the Minister of Power (@PowerMinNigeria) March 31, 2021
What you should know
The FEC meeting is presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, as President Muhammadu Buhari is presently on a medical trip to the United Kingdom.
