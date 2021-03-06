Manufacturing
BUA Cement to commission second Kalambaina Cement Line in July 2021
BUA’s 3 million metric tpa cement line is set to be launched in July this year to help increase supply and stabilize prices of cement.
The second Kalambaina Cement Line of 3 million MTPA in Sokoto State, owned by one of the leading Cement manufacturing company, BUA Cement Plc, looks set to be commissioned in July this year.
In line with BUA Cement’s strategic midterm expansion programme, the cement plant will help to effectively scale up cement production, with the look to meet current and projected demand, as the Nigerian market is still greatly underserved.
Images of the plant surfaced on social media platform -Twitter- suggesting that the official launching of the plant could be imminent.
Why this matters
- The cement line when commissioned will add to the robust infrastructure of the cement tiger, and expand its installed capacity from 8 million MTPA to 11 million MTPA.
- This should help in cementing BUA’s position as the second-largest cement producer in terms of installed capacity, ahead of Lafarge Africa with 10.5 million MTPA capacity.
- This move will also help to unlock Pan-African opportunities for the company across the African Continent.
What you should know
- Recall that the Billionaire, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the founder of the BUA Group revealed in his statement at 2020 Institute of Directors Dinner, that BUA’s cement line of 3mmt per annum in Sokoto is expected to be commissioned in the middle of 2021.
- BUA has also signed a contract with the Chinese construction company, Sinoma CBMI, for the construction of additional three production lines, with an installed capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per annum each.
- According to Abdul Samad Rabiu, the 3 cement plants in Sokoto, Edo and Adamawa which will be constructed at the cost of $1.050billion, will be completed by the end of 2022.
- When completed, BUA’s total installed capacity of BUA Cement is expected to expand to 20 million MTPA.
BUA Cement at the moment is the third most capitalized company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange with a market capitalization in excess of N2.5 trillion behind MTN and Dangote cement.
Manufacturing
Industrial index down by 0.72%, as shares of BUA Cement, Beta Glas, Cutix decline
NSE Industrial index declined by 0.72% to close at 1,922.02 index points.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities for the week ended 17th February 2021, depreciated by 0.72%, to close at 1,908.19 index points.
At the end of the seventh trading week, the Index shed 13.83 index points in total to close lower for the week at 1,908.19 index points, as shares of BUA Cement, Beta Glas, Cutix declined on NSE.
A preview of the performance of the index revealed that as of the close of trading activities on Friday 17th February 2021, the index stood at 1908.19 index points, from 1922.02 index points at the close of trade on Friday 12th February 2021.
What you should know
The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge Cement.
The overall performance of the companies was relatively bearish as the index closed on a negative note with three losers and three gainers, while the other four companies closed flat.
BETAGLAS (-9.75%) led the loser’s chart for the week, while PORTPAINT (+14.44%) led the gainer’s chart.
Top gainers
- PORTPAINT up 14.44% to close at N3.25
- CAP up 5.56% to close N19.00
- WAPCO up 1.01% to close at N25.00
Top losers
- BETAGLAS down 9.75% to close at N50.00
- CUTIX down by 5.70% to close at N2.15
- BUACEMENT down by 1.37% to close at N72.00
Manufacturing
Nigeria’s manufacturing sector contracts by 2.75% in 2020
NBS report reveals that the real GDP of Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector contracted by 2.75% in 2020.
The recent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the real GDP of the manufacturing sector contracted by -2.75% in 2020.
This signals the end of a two-year run of real growth in the sector.
The contraction in the real GDP of the Manufacturing sector, leaves the sector in a vulnerable position, noting that the sector according to NBS computation grew by 0.77% in 2019 and 2.09% in 2018.
It is essential to understand that in nominal terms, without factoring in the change in prices in 2020, the Nominal GDP of the sector recorded a growth rate of 16.44% at the end of the year, compared to 34.73% in 2019.
READ: OFFICIAL: Nigeria’s oil sector accounts for 93.8% of export revenue
Highlights
- At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020: the manufacturing sector’s Real GDP contracted by –1.51% (year-on-year). This is lower than the corresponding quarter of 2019 and the preceding quarter by –2.75% points and –0.01% points respectively.
- The growth rate of the sector, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, stood at 5.60%.
- However, in nominal terms, the sector’s GDP growth at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 was recorded at 24.60% (year-on-year), this is -1.69% points lower than 26.29% recorded in the corresponding period of 2019 but 11.06% points higher than the preceding quarter (13.54%).
- In nominal terms, quarter on quarter growth of the sector was recorded at 5.78%
- The Real contribution of the sector to the Nation’s GDP in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 8.60%, which is lower than the 8.74% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the 8.93% recorded in the third quarter of 2020.
- At the end of 2020, the annual contribution of the Manufacturing sector to Nigeria’s GDP stood at 8.99%.
READ: Honeywell Flour Mills declares N120 million profit in Q3 2020/21
What you should know
The Manufacturing sector is comprised of thirteen activities: Oil Refining; Cement; Food, Beverages and Tobacco; Textile, Apparel, and Footwear; Wood and Wood Products; Pulp Paper and Paper products; Chemical and Pharmaceutical products; Non-metallic Products, Plastic and Rubber products; Electrical and Electronic, Basic Metal and Iron and Steel; Motor Vehicles and Assembly; and Other Manufacturing.
