REVIEW: #ComingToAmerica 2 is a Sophomore Slump

“There are some classics that are best left alone”. . . These were my published thoughts when the making of the sequel of Coming to America was announced. My worry was the famous “sophomore slump”

A SOPHOMORE SLUMP: “An instance in which a second, or sophomore effort fails to live up to the relatively high standards of the first effort.”

I’m sorry but there couldn’t be a more realistic description of Coming 2 America. The only problem with the movie is the size of the shoes it had to wear. Get rid of any sense of expectation & you would have a fantastic movie in this sequel I say this because the effort to recreate a classic was hard to ignore.

Pulses

The pluses for this picture, for me, include the following;

FACES: This movie was pleasantly star-studded and yet the faces didn’t overwhelm the characters as you’ll enjoy the roles they play & for a minute forget the people they are. Almost every scene was graced by an established showbiz icon

GENERATIONAL GLIDE: This movie found a way to include every generation there is, in the fun. So if you, like me, saw the 1st Movie as a teenager in 1988, you could still relate to faces like John Amos, Wesley Snipes, James Earl Jones, Envouge, Gladys Knight, Morgan Freeman, Eddie Murphy & Sharon Headley

Then there was the generation that didn’t meet Eddie as a stand-up comic but know Tracey Morgan, Lesley Jones, and Luenell. These ones too could relate to Rick Ross and Garcell Beauvals.

And finally, even Gen Z would feel it was a movie made for them when you realize that Rotimi, Teyana Taylor, Jennifer Sears were also there.

REPING AFRICA: This effort shouldn’t go unappreciated. From SA, Ghana & Nigeria, Trevor, Blackson & Davido had the black continent truly feeling like part of this. It was like finding Uncle Pete in Wakanda. Would have truly left us with a strong sense of inclusion. Well, this movie did just that. You would also hear Tiwa and Burna’s voices with such pride

DELIVERY: Practically everyone killed their roles. Wasn’t amateur night at all. My favorite character however was General Izzi played by Wesley Snipes. At last, someone sounded African without sounding primitive. He was outstanding

The Positives

More of the things I enjoyed were the following;

COSTUMING: Was elaborate and every inch impressive

LOCATION: I hear this is Rick Ross’s house. Fantastic scenery. And the Halem bit was so reflective of the images from part one. The nostalgia was real.

MUSIC: Music performances would leave you smiling

PACE: No dragging. Near 2 hours would pass in a flash. Interest is sustained

HUMOR: The typical comic relief spread across part one, found a way to relive itself here.

DIRECTING: Looking basic from a distance but many pros would appreciate the directorial approach. Simple and Drama friendly but technically sound.

LESSON: The message of having the heart to walk your own path is nicely laid down alongside “Girl Power”. You’ll also appreciate the deliberate addressing of the impression of Africa, the starved children & flies.

The Negatives

I also found a few minuses however, in

STORY: Was passively enjoyable and became near predictable towards the end. I’ve seen part 1 some 20 times. Not sure i would do a 3rd with this, at the most.

SCRIPTING: There was an overly repeated attempt to recreate scenes from part one. A little overboard if you ask me. Once or twice would have been fine but with this movie, too many scenes were created off the mould of scenes from part one.

Audit Opinion

Overall it wasn’t a bad picture but the sheer level of expectation makes 60% the best ill give it.

And frankly, it might have been more but for the humongous impact part, one left in our lives.

And so ill repeat, let the true classics be. There is no redoing “Sound of Music, The Good Bad, and Ugly, or Village Headmaster”

John David Washington is a fantastic actor but the beginning of his end would be an attempt to be his father Denzel. Femi Kuti is successful because he is not trying to be Fela.

Some acts are best not followed. But for those with the heart to remake history, beware of the SOPHOMORE SLUMP.

Coming 2 America just proved how real it is.

ThaAudit by Emma Ugolee @emmaugolee @thaaudit

ThaAudit is an independent review and opinion of movies, music, books, and anything entertainment. It is edited by Emmanuel Ugolee.