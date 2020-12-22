Business
BUA Cement signs contract to build 3 Plants in Adamawa, Edo and Sokoto States
BUA Cement Plc has disclosed that it is set to sign a contract for the building of additional production lines in three states.
The Management of BUA Cement Plc has disclosed that the Company is set to sign a contract for the building of additional three production lines, with an installed capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per annum each this week.
This disclosure was made by the Company in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mr. Ahmed Aliyu.
In line with the information contained in the disclosure, the contract will be signed between the Company and Sinoma CBMI of China.
According to the statement issued by Mr. Aliyu, the three plants with an installed capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per annum each, will be located at Adamawa, Edo and Sokoto States.
This, however, when completed, is expected to increase the total installed production capacity of the cement manufacturer by a cumulative 9 million metric tonnes per annum.
What you should know
- In a publication by Nairametrics six months ago, the Chairman of BUA, Abdul Samad Rabiu, disclosed that the company was set to establish a three million metric tonnes cement plant and 50 megawatts power plant in Guyuk and Lamurde local governments of Adamawa state, in the North Eastern region of Nigeria.
The Chairman stressed that the Guyuk Cement Plant as proposed, would be a major investment in the North-East by BUA and the company would ensure that raw materials are sourced locally.
Why this matters
The additional three production plants with an installed capacity of 3 million metric tonnes each are expected to add to the robust infrastructure of the cement manufacturer.
- These plants when completed in 2022, in addition with its 3rd cement line of 3millon mtpa in Sokoto which has been booked for commissioning in mid-2021, are expected to increase the total installed cement production capacity of the company from 8 million mtpa to 20 million mtpa.
- This will enable the manufacturer to secure its place in the Nigerian Markets and unlock Pan-African opportunities elsewhere in the continent.
- This move is expected to place the company higher than Lafarge as the second-largest cement manufacturer in Nigeria, with a total installed capacity of 10.5 million mtpa, but lower than Dangote’s total national installed capacity of 29.25 million mtpa.
What they are saying
The founder of BUA Group Plc, Abdul Samad Rabiu, in his statement at the 2020 Institute of Directors Dinner, said:
- “I am happy to announce that our 3rd cement line of 3mmt per annum in Sokoto is expected to be commissioned in the middle of 2021, and I am also pleased to inform you that we are commencing the construction of 3 more cement plants of 3 million tonnes each in Sokoto, Edo and Adamawa at the cost of $1.050billion, which should be completed by the end of 2022. The contract signing is expected to happen this week.”
Speaking about impressive developments in the foods segment of the Group, Rabiu said:
- “BUA is also looking to combine our foods businesses – from sugar, flour, pasta to list as BUA FOODS on the NSE by the end of 2021. In sugar, we have our integrated plantation in Kwara State set to produce 200,000 tonnes of refined sugar, 20million litres of ethanol annually and 35MW of power – all utilizing the by-products of cane sugar.”
MTN leads with market share of 40.41% in telephony subscription
NCC reports indicate that MTN leads other GSM operators in Nigeria with 83.3m telephony subscribers as of October 2020.
The report released by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) shows that MTN leads the pack of the GSM operators in Nigeria, with active subscribers for telephony services of 83,331,682 as of October 2020, representing 40.14% of the entire operators’ subscriber base.
According to the report, MTN is followed by Airtel with 56,214,072 telephony subscribers (27.08%), Globacom 55,079,362 (26.53%), and 9Mobile with 12,953,121 subscribers (6.24%).
Other key highlights of the report
- The telephony subscribers recorded a 1.3% month-on-month growth, from 204,869,652 recorded in September 2020 to 207,578,237 as of October 2020; as well as 15.3% year-on-year growth from 180,000,075 in the corresponding period in 2019 (October 2019).
- The internet subscribers recorded a 0.9% month-on-month growth from 151,063,413 recorded in September 2020 to 152,481,376 as of October 2020; as well as 23.8% year-on-year growth from 123,123,676 in the corresponding period in 2019 (October 2019).
- In telephony subscription and as of October 2020, MTN recorded 0.8% month-on-month growth as well as 26.5% year-on-year; whereas in internet subscription, it grew by 1.0% month-on-month and 24.6% year-on-year.
- Similarly, Airtel recorded 1.7% month-on-month growth as well as14.5% year-on-year on telephony subscription; whereas in internet subscription, it grew by 1.1% month-on-month and 21.2% year-on-year.
- Globacom recorded 1.5% month-on-month growth as well as 9.6% year-on-year on telephony subscriptions; whereas in internet subscriptions, it grew by 0.8% month-on-month and 36% year-on-year.
- 9Mobile recorded 1.8% month-on-month growth but dipped by 12.4% year-on-year on telephony subscription; whereas in internet subscription, it grew by 0.3% month-on-month and dipped 12.6% year-on-year.
- In October 2020, only 73.5% of the operators’ subscribers on telephony services subscribed to internet services; 73.7% in September 2020 and 68.4% in October 2019.
What you should know
- According to the report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), information and communication sector contributed 9.57% to the overall Gross Domestic Products (GDP) in the country’s third-quarter in 2020.
- No doubt, the telecom sector has remained resilient amid the COVID-19 pandemic given the surge in the demand for data usage and increase in total mobile subscribers.
- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several organizations have adjusted to remote workspace/digital workspace – a new way of life in the office space that is expected to increase data services, and further enhances growth in the sector in the short to medium term.
- The performance trajectory of the sector may subsist with more gains, considering the concerns that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is lurking around the corner.
Canada invites fresh 5,000 Express Entry candidates for permanent residency
Candidates needed a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of at least 469 in order to be invited.
The Canadian government in its latest draw invited another 5,000 immigration candidates to apply for its permanent residency, making it a total of 102,350 issued year-to-date.
Invited candidates needed a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of at least 469 in order to be invited, the same as required in the last round in November.
- In case of a tie between candidates, IRCC applied the tie-breaking rule. This indicates that candidates who had a CRS score of 469 or more, needed to have submitted their Express Entry profile before June 4, 2020.
- This is the second time in a row that the CRS requirement has dipped to 469. The CRS requirement had typically hovered above 470 for all program draws.
The number of ITAs issued to date is the highest it has ever been. Canada surpassed its ITA target on November 18, when a record-breaking 5,000 ITAs were issued. There has also never been a single year where the number of ITAs issued surpassed 100,000.
The large number of invitations is in line with Canada’s commitment to welcome over 400,000 new immigrants in 2021, most of which will be coming through the Express Entry system.
What you should know
- Express Entry is Canada’s immigration application management system for three federal economic-class programs: Federal Skilled Worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades Program, and Canadian Experience Class.
- A set number of the highest-ranked candidates are invited to apply for Canadian permanent residence through regular draws from the pool. These invitation rounds typically take place every two weeks and the vast majority involve candidates from all three Express Entry-managed categories.
- Candidates are ranked based on a score awarded under the CRS, which considers factors such as age, education, skilled work experience, and proficiency in English or French.
- A set number of the highest-ranked candidates are issued an ITA for Canadian permanent residency through regular draws from the pool. Although, while a job offer is not required in order to be eligible under the Express Entry system, the CRS does award additional points to candidates who have one.
Why this matters
This serves as an opportunity for Nigerian youths who will be seeking to travel out for academic and work purposes, especially at a time when strike actions have disrupted academic activities in the country and unemployment rate skyrocketed as a result of covid-19 lockdown.
Seplat Petroleum seals Crude Purchase Agreement with Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited
Seplat Petroleum in its effort to enhancing national energy output has signed a Crude Purchase Agreement with Waltersmith Limited.
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has announced the signing of a Crude Purchase Agreement (CPA) with Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited, in line with its commitment to boosting national energy output.
The recent disclosure is contained in a press statement signed by the Secretary of Seplat Petroleum, Mrs Edith Onwuchekwa, and made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform today.
The Crude Purchase Agreement involves Seplat Petroleum supplying between 2,000 and 4,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from its share of Ohaji South Field within OML53 to Waltersmith’s new 5,000 bopd modular refinery at Ibigwe Field in Imo State.
What they are saying
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported the commissioning of the Waltersmith Limited Refinery which is expected to deliver 5,000 bopd. In addition, Nairametrics reported that phase 1 of the project involves the firm processing circa 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) currently produced by the upstream business (such as Seplat) to the readily available market in the south-eastern part of Nigeria.
In lieu of this, the recent CPA deal will boost the capacity of Waltersmith Limited to deliver its target.
Commenting on the recent development, the Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, Roger Brown, said:
- “We are delighted to sign this Crude Purchase Agreement with Waltersmith as it ensures that Nigerian crude will be refined locally by a Nigerian refiner. The agreement will eliminate losses we previously experienced on the export pipeline, meaning more revenue will be booked by Seplat for the same amount of oil produced from the field. Waltersmith’s refinery will also benefit the Nigerian economy by creating local jobs to refine our oil.”
Why it matters
The Crude Purchase Agreement is important to the Federal Government’s drive to increase the country’s refining capacity and halting importation of petroleum production, which will save a lot of foreign exchange for the country. Furthermore, the deal is a major boost to national energy security, as it aims to eliminate leakage in the transportation of crude oil.