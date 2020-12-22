Market price of cement is 20% higher than ex-factory price because of logistics issues – BUA Group

The Chairman and CEO of BUA Cement Plc, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has revealed that owing to logistics, the price of cement in the Nigerian market is about 20% higher than the price resellers purchase cement from manufacturers (the ex-factory price).

According to a transcript report by ThisDay, he made this revelation while delivering his keynote address at the 2020 Institute of Directors Dinner, to commemorate his admission as a fellow of the Institute of Directors (Nigeria).

He explained that the unimpressive state of the transport infrastructure in the country has aggravated logistics rigidity in the country, which has caused bottlenecks in the supply value chain.

The bottlenecks in the supply value chain coupled with reduced production amongst some players according to him are responsible for the increase in the market price of cement relative to the manufacturers’ price to resellers.

According to him, the price of cement in the Nigerian market is currently about 20% higher than the price of cement ex-factory, owing to logistics rigidities driven by poor transport infrastructure and heightened demand in the market.

While speaking about the competitive advantage of BUA Cement Plc in the cement industry, Rabiu explained that the plants in the industry are ageing. However, he stated that BUA is one of the few with new plants, and the company is keen to increase installed plant capacity to tangibly bridge the demand gap by 2022.

