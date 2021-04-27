Debt Securities
African Finance Corp. issues $750 million 7-year Eurobond at lowest yield to date
Africa Finance Corporation has successfully issued a Eurobond at its lowest yield to date.
The Lagos based, Pan-African multilateral development financial institution, African Finance Corporation (AFC), has successfully issued a Eurobond at its lowest yield to date.
This is an indication of robust global investor interest in the African continent and the development financial institution which is dedicated to infrastructure financing and investment across key sectors in the continent.
This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by AFC a few days ago.
According to the statement from AFC, the US$750 million 2.875% 144a/ Reg S Notes, which is due in 2028 was priced at 175 bps over US Treasuries to yield 2.991% adding that the Corporation has progressively reduced its funding cost on the dollar benchmark issuances with a shorter-dated 5-year US$700 million Eurobond in 2020 at 3.250%, a 10-year US$500 million Eurobond in November 2019 at 3.895% and a 7-year US$650 million Eurobond in June 2019 at 4.500%.
AFC is focused on bridging Africa’s large infrastructure deficit by financing projects that have high developmental impact on the economies of African countries. The final order book was 3.5 times oversubscribed at approximately US$2.6 billion, with funds coming from more than 200 investors, across the UK (32%), Continental Europe (23%), Middle East (22%), Asia (13%), and the US/Americas (10%).
What the President/CEO of AFC is saying
The President/CEO of AFC, Samaila Zubairu, said, “This reflects investor confidence in AFC’s mandate and investment strategy, which is particularly critical at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged Africa’s development.
“AFC will continue to mobilize capital for investments to accelerate sustainable development impact with a greater focus on reducing Africa’s energy deficit and job creation challenges through climate-resilient infrastructure, energy transition and other projects driving Africa’s economic recovery post-COVID.”
This is the sixth Eurobond under AFC’s US$5 billion Global Medium-Term Note programme, which is rated A3 by Moody’s Investors Service.
The AFC is expected to use proceeds from the bond to continue investing in critical infrastructure that delivers on its long-term vision to drive social, economic and sustainable change across Africa.
Senior Director & Treasurer of AFC, Banji Fehintola, said:
“This successful issuance follows a year of severe market disruption exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The appetite and pricing are an endorsement of the Corporation’s long-term prospects and reflects our strong credit profile and established market presence. We are also delighted with the strong demand from a diverse pool of accounts, which has further diversified our funding sources.”
The bond issuance was arranged by BofA Securities, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan and MUFG as Joint Bookrunners with White & Case, Clifford Chance and Aluko & Oyebode as legal advisers.
What you should know
The AFC, which was established in 2007 by sovereign African states to provide pragmatic solutions to Africa’s infrastructure deficit and challenging operating environment, bridges the infrastructure investment gap through the provision of debt and equity finance, project development, technical and financial advisory services.
The corporation focuses its investments across 5 key sectors which include Power, Transport and Logistics, Natural Resources, Telecommunications and Heavy Industries.
AFC is majorly owned by African private investors (55.3% equity of the corporation) with 44.7% owned by the Central Bank of Nigeria.
As of April 2020, AFC has 26 member states which include Nigeria (host country), Benin, Cape Verde, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Eritrea, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Africa Finance Corporation, to date, has invested over US$ 6.6 billion in infrastructure projects, across 28 African countries.
MTN invests N121 billion in fixed deposits, treasury bills, etc
MTN Nigeria invested a whopping N121.5 billion in bonds, treasury bills and foreign currency deposits in 2020.
Nigeria’s largest telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria invested a whopping N121.5 billion in bonds, treasury bills and foreign currency deposits in 2020. This compares to just N9 billion in 2019 suggesting the GSM giant had challenges deploying the capital raised during the year.
MTN raised N143.96 billion in several syndicated facilities during the year which was to be utilized for its network expansion plans. However, the Covid-19 induced lockdowns affected capex activities forcing most companies to freeze spending on anything that is capital intensive. Effective Interest Rates for most of the loans obtained by MTN range between 3.5% and N5.8% per annum.
From the breakdown seen by Nairametrics, MTN invested N93 billion in naira denominated fixed deposits, equivalent of N19 billion in US dollar deposits and another N34.8 billion in treasury bills. The total amount invested earned MTN about N15.84 billion in income which it used to offset its finance cost of over N129 billion.
Why it matters
Interest rates for risk-free government securities fell drastically in 2020 as investment outlets dried up locally. This triggered a massive influx of money into the stock market helping it to close above 50%, one of the best performing in the world last year.
- For companies like MTN with a significant cash hoard, treasury operations are a significant part of the activities of its finance department.
- The investments in risk-free treasury bills despite the negative real return (when interest rate is adjusted for inflation) suggest corporates will rather fix their money in treasury bills than leave it idle in commercial banks.
- It also suggests corporates like MTN are more favourably disposed to lending to the government despite Nigeria’s ballooning public debt and its attendant risk to its credit ratings.
- Despite the investments, MTN still closed the year with about N275 billion cash in its balance sheet.
Emzor Pharmaceuticals accesses capital markets for the first time, lists N13.7bn Bond on NGX
Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, has listed its N13.7bn 5-Years Series 1 Bond exclusively on NGX.
Wholly-owned, indigenous pharmaceutical manufacturing group, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, has listed its N13.7 billion 5-Years Series 1 Bond exclusively on the Nigerian Stock Exchange Limited “NGX” Platform.
Information contained in a statement published on the NGX website revealed that the N13.7Bn 5-Years Series 1 Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Bond due by 2026, under the company’s N50 billion Debt Issuance Programme, is the first public instrument listed by the Nigerian pharmaceutical group.
Why this matters
In line with the objective of the NGX Group, Emzor capitalized on the robust size of the Nigerian Capital Market to bridge funding gaps and restructure its existing debt profile, through its N50 billion Debt Issuance Programme.
Details of the transaction revealed that Emzor was able to access the domestic debt capital markets for the first time and raise 5 years of financing in local currency using a corporate bond, with the issuance of its N13.73 billion 5-Year 10% Series 1 Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Bond.
READ: This woman turned her little pharmacy shop into one of the biggest Pharmaceutical companies in Nigeria
The proceeds from the bond initiated by Emzor Pharma Funding SPV Plc, a special purpose vehicle set up to finance Emzor’s funding requirements, will be used to finance the purchase of notes and other debt securities issued by Emzor, in accordance with the terms of the Master Notes Purchase Agreement (the “MNPA”).
The N13.73 billion Series 1 Unsecured Bonds accorded with an ‘A-’ credit rating by Global Credit Rating Co., was undersubscribed by 8.47% as the intended capital was pegged at N15 billion.
READ: Dangote Cement, MTN, Nigerian Breweries, 9 others raise N478.4 billion from commercial papers
What you should know
- Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a renowned manufacturer of quality pharmaceutical products and medical consumables. The company has grown its product portfolio from a modest four products in 1987, to more than 120 different products in recent times.
- The company has a wide range of products in the analgesic, anti-malaria, vitamin/haematinics/multivitamin supplement, anti-helmintic, antibiotics and therapeutic categories.
