CIBN: Our economic challenges are of a global dimension – Emefiele
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has said that the challenges facing Nigeria's economy are of a global dimension.
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has said that the challenges facing Nigeria’s economy are of a global dimension and not peculiar to Nigeria.
Emefiele said this while given his speech at the 55th Annual Bankers Dinner hosted by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) 0n Friday, November 27, 2020.
In his opening address, Mr. Emefiele congratulated the CIBN for the annual event, which he was attending for the sixth time since assuming the role of CBN Governor in June 2014.
According to him, each of the dinners provided him ample opportunity to discuss with the key stakeholders in the banking and finance community on critical issues and events shaping the economy, as well as policy measures put in place by the CBN towards revamping and growing the economy.
He enumerated several issues and challenges facing the economy, which were not peculiar to Nigeria but global. Hence, nothing for the country to panic about.
In his words, “We confess that the problem we face today is of a global dimension. The Global Economy is challenged, just like the Nigerian economy. My appeal to our media analysts is that in the course of conducting their analysis of the Nigerian economy, they should realise that their public comments, particularly if they are alarmist, could create panic in our environment.
“We cherish their counsel, but urge that they be more constructive in their pungent criticism as this could hamper our efforts to return our country and economy back to recovery. When you over dramatize a problem, you create panic that slows the process of recovery.”
According to Emefiele, the times have been challenging, as the COVID-19 pandemic completely ravaged the global economy, but it was quite reassuring that a solution would soon emerge, with the reports of developments of appropriate vaccines by several firms to tackle the dreaded disease.
Mr. Emefiele said, “Like other economies, the Nigerian economy was not immune from the COVID-19 shock in 2020. Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by -3.4 percent in the third quarter, a welcome improvement from the – 6.1 percent recorded in the second quarter. The negative rate of growth was due to a series of external factors in addition to the lockdown measures, imposed in order to curtail the spread of the virus.”
Emefiele challenged the banks to optimally harness the huge value-chain opportunities in several sectors of the economy through their intermediation functions, saying:
“Let me also add that while COVID-19 has brought on several challenges to our economy and indeed the banking sector, it offers a unique opportunity for us to build a more resilient economy that is better able to contain external shocks, whilst supporting growth and wealth creation in key sectors of our economy.
“Proactive steps on the part of stakeholders in the banking and financial system in supporting the growth of sectors such as agriculture, ICT and infrastructure, will strengthen our ability to deal with the challenges that have been brought on by COVID-19, while enabling the growth of our economy in general.”
Bottom line
With a sustained and consistent implementation of the intervention measures, the Nigerian economy is expected to rebound from recession by the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021).
However, this depends to a large extent, on the full restoration of economic activities in key sectors, as well as the production of appropriate COVID vaccines that will be made available to millions of people across the world.
Ripple is selling 33% of its ownership in MoneyGram
The world’s fast-emerging financial juggernaut, Ripple, recently disclosed it is selling roughly 33% of its stake in MoneyGram. It is its first sale of such shares since Ripple invested in the popularly known American remittance firm in 2019.
Data retrieved from Ripple’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed Ripple owns 8.6% of shares outstanding in Moneygram or 6.22 million shares, including a warrant to purchase another 5.95 million shares for a total equity position of 12.2 million shares or 17% of MoneyGram’s shares outstanding.
Ripple disclosed it will be selling around 4 million shares, approximately 33.3% of its entire stake. After such a sale, the fintech company will still own at least 3.22 million shares or 4.44% of MoneyGram.
What you should know
MoneyGram is a fast-growing platform for cross-border P2P payments and money transfers around many countries.
Recall that Nairametrics exclusively broke the news in June, about MoneyGram receiving $20 million in funding from Ripple to enhance its payment solutions through a partnership system with many leading financial institutions.
- The funding by Ripple completes its $50 million offerings for some stake in MoneyGram to run its experimental program for testing the effectiveness of the digital token XRP.
- The deal would definitely give MoneyGram’s arch-rival, Western Union, a run for its money. Reports from different private sources, seen by Nairametrics, shows that Western Union is now bent on buying MoneyGram to scale its robust growth experienced lately.
CBN Governor says Nigeria’s external reserves sufficient to cover 7-months import
The CBN Governor has insisted that Nigeria’s current external reserves is sufficient to cover 7 months of imports of goods and services.
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has said Nigeria’s external reserves, which is currently at $35bn, is sufficient to cover 7 months of imports of goods and services.
This disclosure was made by Emefiele at the 55th Annual Bankers Dinner organized by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria in Lagos on Friday.
He pointed out that like other emerging market countries and countries that rely on earnings from oil exports, the decline in crude oil earnings, as well as the retreat by foreign portfolio investors, significantly affected the supply of foreign exchange into Nigeria.
Emefiele said, “Our external reserves currently stand above $35bn and are sufficient to cover seven months of import of goods and services.’’
‘’In order to adjust for the decrease in the supply of foreign exchange, he said the naira depreciated from N305/$ to N360/$, and subsequently to N380/$.’’
“With the decline in our foreign exchange earnings and successive exchange rate adjustments, the CBN has continued to implement a demand management framework, which is designed to bolster the production of items that can be produced in Nigeria, and aid conservation of our external reserves.
“Due to the unprecedented nature of the shock, we continued to favour a gradual liberalization of the foreign exchange market in order to smoothen exchange rate volatility and mitigate the impact which, rapid changes in the exchange rate could have on key macro-economic variables.’’
“This we believe is in line with international best practices in countries where managed float arrangements are in operation,’’ he said.
The CBN Governor reiterated that the measures being put in place by the authorities to improve the non-oil exports and other sources of foreign exchange had helped to prevent a significant decline in the country’s reserves.
What you should know: External reserves management according to the CBN act, is guided by core objectives like providing a level of confidence to markets that a country can meet its external obligations, hedging the domestic currency, limiting external vulnerability and providing adequate liquidity to finance day-to-day official transactions and unforeseen needs.
This will also help the CBN maintain some stability in the foreign exchange market in the next few months. The continuous drop in the country’s external reserve will impact negatively in the forex market which has already been under intense pressure for some months.
Fidelity Bank notifies stakeholders on 2020 financial statement audit
Fidelity Bank has notified investors, the general public, and stakeholders of the commencement of its 2020 Annual Financial Statement audit.
In compliance with its corporate governance practice, Fidelity Bank Nigeria Plc has notified investors, the general public, and other relevant stakeholders of the commencement of its 2020 Annual Financial Statement audit.
This was announced through a notification signed by the bank’s Secretary, Ezinwa Unuigboje, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, as seen by Nairametrics.
What they are saying: A part of the recently released press statement reads thus: “This is to inform the Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange) and the general public that the audit of Fidelity Bank Plc’s (the Bank) 2020 Annual Financial statements has commenced in line with the Bank’s corporate governance practice.”
What you should know: In lieu of the already outlined facts, the bank further posited that the trading window of its shares would be closed to all insiders from December 1, 2020, until 24 hours after the release of the bank’s audited statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.
What to expect: The bank, through its press release, revealed that upon the completion of the audit, the financial statements would be forwarded to the Central Bank of Nigeria for approval, and subsequently published in accordance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange Rule Book and other relevant laws.
Hence, the bank expects to publish its Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, on or before March 31, 2021.
