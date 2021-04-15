Business
Dangote, BUA reconcile over sugar plant dispute after meeting with Ganduje, others
The dispute between both men had hitherto, been about the establishment of a sugar refinery by BUA Group in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and other prominent personalities in the state have waded into the dispute between two of Nigeria’s cement manufacturing business moguls, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, in hopes of reconciling both men who are also prominent indigenes of Kano State.
The dispute between both men had hitherto, been about the establishment of a sugar refinery by BUA Group in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The intervention of the Kano state governor was disclosed in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, on Thursday in Kano, stating that the reconciliation meeting took place on Wednesday in Abuja.
The statement also disclosed that Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Kano Emirate and the Kano State Council of Imams joined the governor in the reconciliation meeting.
Anwar said that after the meeting, Dangote and Rabiu agreed to work together to supply enough sugar to satisfy the demand of the country adding that the meeting has put a stop to all rumours that the duo were in dispute over sugar business control in the country.
He said that they all dismissed allegations that Dangote wants an increase in sugar price, and so was putting pressure on BUA to give in to the increment describing the allegation as baseless and lacking any iota of truth.
The meeting is seen as the climax of other similar efforts to reconcile the two giants by the governor with Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata playing the role of a father during the meeting.
Also at the meeting were the Minister for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Mr Niyi Adebayo and representatives of the Kano Emirate, Alhaji Aminu Dan-Agundi, Chairman of the Council of Kano Imams, Sheikh Muhammad Nasir-Adam, the Chief Imam of Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Mosque, Kofar Mata, Kano and the Chairman of NEPZA, Adamu Panda.
The two business moguls agreed to work together in unity for the growth and development of the nation.
In case you missed it
Recall that some days ago, there were media reports that Dangote complained about the establishment of a sugar plant by BUA International Limited in the Port Harcourt free trade zone, saying it was out of tune with export laws.
Dangote, the Chairman of Dangote Sugar Refinery, in a letter jointly signed with John Coumantaros, Chairman of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, a fellow sugar refiner, told the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, that BUA intends only on importing and refining raw sugar whilst claiming to be investing in developing sugar plantations in order to qualify for quotas to import raw sugar.
Business
FG approves activation of new SIM registration with mandatory NIN
The FG through the Ministry of Communications has approved the resumption of sale and activation of new SIMs.
The Nigerian Government has reversed its initial ban and approved the activation of New SIM Registration with the Mandatory NIN in line with the Revised National Digital Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Ministry of Communications on Thursday, citing the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, Section 23(a), which specifies the role of the Minister to include the formulation, determination and monitoring of the general policy for the communications sector.
What the statement said
- An earlier policy was approved on the 4th of February 2020, while the Revised Policy was developed in early March 2021. The final amendments to the revised Policy based on the directives of Mr President to make the use of NIN mandatory for all SIM registration were completed yesterday, 14th of April, 2021.
- The Policy includes Guidelines on New SIM Acquisition and Activation, SIM Replacement, New SIM Activation for Corporates and Internet-of-Things/Machine-to-Machine (IoT/M2M), amongst others.
- The possession of a National Identity number will be a prerequisite for each of these categories.
- For Corporate registration, institutions will be required to appoint a Telecoms Master (at the minimum of an Executive Management level) to provide the operational Primary NIN representation. The Telecoms Master will also be responsible to ensure that the users provide their NINs to serve as a Secondary NIN.
- For IoT/M2M activations, SIM security protocols would be implemented on the SIM profile to ensure that SIMs can only be used for point to point data services specific to the URL they are working with. All other services will be barred.
The FG added that in the event that a data-only service is particular to individual use (e.g. home car tracking, WiFi, MiFi services, etc), the standard NIN registration process will be followed.
- A Telecoms Master will also be required for Corporates requiring IoT/M2M activations. The full details of the requirements for each class of service will be made available in due course.
- “The implementation of the Policy will commence on Monday, 19th of April 2021. The issuance of new SIMs and other suspended activities will resume on the same date, as long as verification is done and the guidelines are fully adhered to,” it said.
In case you missed it
- Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has issued NIN enrollment guidelines for foreigners living in Nigeria.
- According to NCC, all persons in Nigeria who use mobile networks are required to register their SIM cards and link them with the NIN database.
Business
NPA suspends Electronic Call-up for trucks at APM terminal, Apapa
This follows a fallout of the dispute between members of the Maritime Workers Union and the management of AP Moller Terminals.
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the suspension of the Electronic Call-up for trucks (ETO) for cargoes bound for the AP Moller Terminal (APMT) in Apapa.
This follows the disruption of operations at the terminal which is a fallout of the dispute between members of the Maritime Workers Union and the management of AP Moller Terminals.
This disclosure is contained in a series of tweet posts by NPA on its official Twitter handle on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
The NPA said that while it is working towards resolving the dispute between both parties, APMT will not receive or exit cargoes for the next 24 hours.
The tweet from NPA reads, ”Following a dispute with the management of AP Moller Terminals at the Lagos Ports Complex, Apapa, members of the Maritime Workers Union have today, April 15, disrupted operations at the terminal.
While the NPA is working toward resolving the dispute between the two parties, APMT will not be able to receive or exit cargoes for the next 24 hours.
The authority hereby urges stakeholders to please take note, as ETO tickets will not be issued to APMT bound cargoes.’’
What you should know
- There were earlier reports that the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) on April 15 shut down AP Moller Terminal (APMT) in Apapa.
- The President-General of MWUN, Mr Adewale Adeyanju, disclosed that the grounding of activities at the terminal is due to the expiration of the one week plus notice given to the management of the terminal to adhere to the laws of the land.
Following a dispute with the management of AP Moller Terminals at the Lagos Ports Complex, Apapa, members of the Maritime Workers Union have today, Thursday April 15, 2021, disrupted operations at the terminal.
— Nigerian Ports (@nigerianports) April 15, 2021
