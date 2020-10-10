Paid Content
BUA Group, FAVA of Italy sign agreement for supply and installation of a 720tons/day pasta processing plant in Nigeria
… as BUA set to become second largest Pasta producer in Nigeria by 2021; total capacity hits 1440tons per day
Africa’s leading foods and manufacturing conglomerate, BUA Group has today signed an agreement with FAVA of Italy for the supply and installation of a pasta processing plant with a total capacity of 720tons per day of Pasta across 5 lines which, when completed in 2021, will see BUA become the second largest Pasta producer in Nigeria. This new plant will complement BUA Group’s already existing 720tpd pasta processing plant in Port Harcourt, Nigeria bringing BUA’s total installed pasta processing capacity to 1,440tons per day across 10 lines by the end of 2021.
Speaking during the signing, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group said, We are excited to work with FAVA for the supply and installation of our newest 720tons/day pasta processing plant in Port Harcourt, Nigeria to complement the existing 5 lines of the same capacity we have in the same location. “This project will drive our total installed capacity for Pasta Processing to 1,440 tons per day by 2021 to meet increasing demand as well as take advantage of our prime location in Port Harcourt to efficiently supply key markets in Nigeria as well as the immediate regional markets.”
“As the region’s population continues to rise, our continued investments across the agriculture and foods processing value chain will be crucial in helping to enhance food security in Nigeria and the region. Through this and other projects in the pipeline, we expect to become the leading player in the Flour Milling/Pasta Processing industry within a very short period,” Rabiu added.
In his comments, Luigi Fava, Chairman of FAVA thanked BUA Group for the opportunity to work on this project saying that FAVA will bring its unrivalled expertise and wealth of experience to bear in delivering one of the best and most advanced pasta processing plants in the world. He also commended BUA’s commitment to excellence and said FAVA is committed to delivering this project on schedule.
BUA Group is one of the leading players in the Foods, Manufacturing, Mining and Infrastructure Space in Africa. The Group’s investments in agriculture value chain is spread across various industries from Flour/Pasta to Sugar plantations & Refining, Rice, Edible Oils and providing technical assistance.
Paid Content
GroupFarma acquires 1000 hectares of land for cultivation and processing of premium rice
GroupFarma secured massive hectares of land suitable for rice cultivation.
Groupfarma, an Agritech brand owned by Timesellers Limited acquires more hectares of land to expand their rice production.
In further reception of the Groupfarma brand by the people of Imeko, the Onimeko of Imeko recently presided over a meeting where major families signed contract of sale by which Timesellers Limited acquired 1,000 hectares of land suitable for all year rice cultivation. The land, which was acquired through purchase and lease, is altogether in excess of 7,000 hectares in volume.
The community also opened its arms towards Groupfarma for the construction of an end to end processing facility for rice in Imeko. With the high demand for rice, more requests have been received from farmers from that region to join the Groupfarma program.
Recall that the Federal Government of Nigeria recently began enforcing strictly the ban on importation of rice into Nigeria, making local cultivation and production of rice more attractive.
Groupfarma has therefore embarked on the task of producing quality rice by cultivating 2,500 hectares of premium rice in Ogun State earlier this year. Food Security, being a cardinal part of the Company’s vision, is the motivation behind the Project
The current rice farm project has gotten to the harvest stage. It’s no wonder Groupfarma has found its foot as one of the leading Agritech Companies in Nigeria.
Paid Content
Paxful strengthens Crypto transactions with the addition of the Naira Token (NGNT)
Users can buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) using NGNT, a Naira pegged stablecoin.
Global peer-to-peer crypto marketplace Paxful partnered with BuyCoins as part of its localization efforts to add Naira token (NGNT), a Naira pegged stablecoin, as a payment method to the platform. With this partnership, users will be able to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) using NGNT.
Built on the world’s leading smart contract platform, the Ethereum blockchain, whose open-source and transparent stablecoin framework allows fiat to interact with smart contracts, gives cryptocurrency dealers the ability to transact with the Naira across the blockchain. NGNT is backed by Naira 1-to-1 meaning that one NGNT can always be redeemed for one Naira, giving the much-needed stability in contrast to usually volatile digital currencies.
“This collaboration with Paxful is an exciting step for the NGNT community. It opens up new opportunities and use cases for NGNT and will help to increase trading activity within the crypto ecosystem in Nigeria,” said Timi Ajiboye, CEO & Co-Founder of BuyCoins.
The addition of NGNT on Paxful will facilitate easy and speedy cross-border transactions while increasing the scope of trading on the platform, “With the Naira Token users can perform fast, publicly-verifiable, borderless transactions with a fiat equivalent, which is important to our users. Nigeria is one of Paxful’s leading markets. We’re excited to partner with BuyCoins to make this payment method available on our platform,” said Ray Youssef, CEO, and co-founder of Paxful.
Nigeria is also becoming one of the fastest-growing crypto markets in the world. With the growing demand for crypto and the national currency’s devaluation, there is a surging demand for stable digital currency to combat the volatility associated with Bitcoin and Naira.
About Paxful
Paxful is a people-powered marketplace for money transfers with anyone, anywhere, at any time. Their mission is to empower the forgotten four billion unbanked and underbanked around the world to have control of their money using peer-to-peer transactions. The company, founded in 2015, has over 4.5 million users globally who you can instantly buy and sell bitcoin with—using over 300 different payment methods.
As part of their mission, Paxful launched #BuiltWithBitcoin, a social good initiative to build 100 schools funded entirely by bitcoin all across emerging markets. Paxful was co-founded in 2015 by Ray Youssef, Chief Executive Officer, and Artur Schaback, Chief Product Officer.
About BuyCoins
BuyCoins is a cryptocurrency exchange for Africans. They create products and platforms that empower Africans to access and use cryptocurrency easily. One of those is an organization in collaboration with other partners called Token Mint, which manages the Naira Token (NGNT).
BuyCoins was founded in 2018 by Timilehin Ajiboye (Chief Executive Officer), Ire Aderinokun (Chief Operations Officer), and Tomiwa Lasebikan (Chief Product Officer).
Paid Content
Nigerian passport holders have access to just 2.1% of the world’s GDP – Forbes
Nigeria’s visa-free list mainly consists of other African countries and does not include destinations such as Europe, USA, China, or the UK.
- Nigerian Passport one of the lowest ranking in West Africa.
- Lesser global access than Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Ghana.
According to Forbes Africa, the Nigerian passport is one of the lowest ranking passports in West Africa, with visa-free access to just 2.1 percent of the world’s GDP.
Nigerian citizens currently have visa-free access to 54 destinations, a modest 23.7 percent of the 227 countries and territories in the world. Less than Ghana, Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire whose citizens enjoy visa-free access to 73, 61 and 67 countries respectively.
READ: Multichoice Nigeria: How investing $2.1 billion in Nigeria’s media and entertainment value chain impacts national economy
Speaking on the limitations of the Nigerian passport and how Nigerians can step up global travel in search of opportunities, Paul Williams, Chief Executive Officer of LaVida Golden Visas, one of the world’s leading citizenship by investment facilitators, explained, “As a standalone passport, Nigerians have visa-free travel to just 54 countries and territories worldwide. Many of which are other African countries such as Ghana and Ethiopia. For High Net Worth Individuals and business people from Nigeria, this is very limiting and could be holding them back from various opportunities, restricting them with business, education and leisure.”
Nigeria’s visa-free list mainly consists of other African countries and does not include destinations such as Europe, USA, China, or the UK- regions at the fore of global development, and places many Nigerians may strive to do business, study or visit for leisure.
READ: Buhari expresses displeasure with Francophone West Africa over adoption of Eco currency
However, Paul Williams explained, “Investing in a quality government-approved citizenship by investment programme will enhance your visa-free travel access dramatically, and in turn, open up other opportunities. Through LaVida Golden Visas for example, if you pair a Grenadian passport with a Nigerian passport, one will gain access to 163 destinations worldwide, which includes the UK, EU Schengen zone, China and Russia. Now you have visa-free access to 58.7 percent of the world’s GDP, a huge improvement on the 2.1 percent that a standalone Nigerian passport offers.”
The island of Grenada, in the Caribbean, offers Citizenship by Investment in only 60-90 days from $220,000 and is one of the world’s top-ranked CBI programmes. And popular with West African’s due to the historical-cultural connection. By investing in a government-approved real estate project like Kimpton Kawana Bay, investors will benefit from tax incentives, increased visa-free travel and even opportunities to live and work in the USA through the E-2 visa.
READ: Healthplus: NASSI asks FG to intervene
“When you do your citizenship research, you will see Grenada and Kawana Bay stand out,” says Kingsley, a Nigerian Kimpton Kawana Bay CBI investor.