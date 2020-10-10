Sports
Roma on the verge of signing new deal with New Balance after premature termination with Nike
After terminating its contract with Nike, A.S. Roma is on the verge of signing a kit deal with New Balance.
In July 16, 2020, top-flight Italian football club, Associazione Sportiva Roma, commonly known as A. S. Roma or Roma prematurely terminated their 10-year deal with American sportswear corporation, Nike. The multi-year deal was signed in 2013 but their commercial partnership came to an end upon the completion of the 2019/20 season.
Football: Lyon lost €36.5 million in the 2019/20 financial year
Due to the impact of COVID-19 and other factors, Lyon could not count a profit, but rather, a loss.
French football club, Olympique Lyonnais, said its finances have been ‘hard hit’ by the COVID-19 public health crisis, as it announced a loss of €36.5 million (US$42.6 million) for the 2019/20 financial year, compared to a profit of €6.2 million (US$7.2 million) the previous season.
The revenue of the French club in the 2018/19 season was up 19% at the end of March 2019, rising 15% to a first-half record of €61.8 million in the six months to 31 December 2019. This year, there was a setback in their revenue due to the pandemic, which saw their accounts stand at €271.6 million (US$317 million) as of 30th June 2020.
Ticketing revenue fell from €41.8 million (US$48.7 million) to €35.5 million (US$41.4 million) – a 15.1% decline, as Lyon was unable to play six home games following the premature end of the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season on 13 March. This meant the team finished in seventh place, outside of the qualification places for Uefa’s European club competitions.
Media rights totaled €97.6 million in the 2019/20 (compared to €122.0 million in 2018/19); a result of the premature end to the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season, after the 28th matchdays impacted domestic media rights in two ways
- Canal+ and BeIN paid only part of their broadcasting rights for the season to the LFP
- OL’s 7th place position in Ligue 1 became its final standing (vs 3rd place at the end of the previous season)
- Lyon’s main revenue stream for the 2019/20 campaign was media rights.
Sponsoring/advertising revenue suffered from the mid-March business shutdown and totaled €27.2 million with a decline of €4.2million and a fall of -13% when compared to €31.3 million in the 2018/19 season. Brand-related revenue was down with a decline of €2.4million, to €13.6 million (US$15.8 million).
Revenue from the Events business totaled €6.7 million over the full year, down 30% from €9.7 million in 2018/19. In accordance with the government’s measures prohibiting large gatherings, the Group was forced to cancel all of the summer events scheduled for Groupama Stadium, in particular, the first “Felyn” music festival, now postponed to 18 & 19 June 2021.
OL Groupe incurred an operating loss of €18.4 million in 2019/20 (vs a profit of €22.2 million in 2018/19). The change reflected an increase in Net depreciation, amortization, and provisions (€76.2 million in 2019/20 vs €52.3 million in 2018/19), as a result of trading at the start and in the middle of the season (amortization of player registrations).
Operating profit/loss in 2019/20 included exceptional assistance of €12.9 million, recognized as “Other ordinary income and expenses” and deriving from the government-guaranteed loan received by the LFP. This is equivalent to the balance of LFP media rights the Club did not receive.
Net financial expense totaled €17.9 million (vs €14.0 million in 2018/19), tied principally to the non-recourse financing of player registration receivables implemented during the financial year. The pre-tax loss is €36.3 million in 2019/20. The net loss (Group share) was €36.5 million, against a net profit (Group share) of €6.2 million in 2018/19.
However, despite the ongoing financial impact of COVID 19, Lyon said,
“OL remains confident in its ability to achieve the objectives set for the period from now until 2023/24, as presented last February; i.e. total revenue of €420-440 million (including player trading, according to the API as indicated above), and EBITDA in excess of €100 million, assuming the current public health crisis is resolved in the short term. This is based on our “full entertainment” growth strategy oriented around our core business – football – and also on the development, diversification, and recurrent nature of our “Events” programming, related in particular to the new arena project.”
Partey Deal: Arsenal records a whopping £67 million deficit in summer of 2020 transfer window
Arsenal incurred a deficit following the deadline transfer of Thomas Partey from Athletico Madrid.
With the ending of the 2020 summer international transfer window in England, Arsenal Football Club has recorded a deficit of £67 million in transfers for the period under view.
This deficit is largely swelled by the deadline transfer of Thomas Partey from Athletico Madrid to Arsenal for the sum of £45 million, contributing about 67.2% of the total deficit.
The deficit was a result of high-payments for the transfer of players into the club and low receipt for outgoing players. A cursory look at the information available at the official website of the English Premier League revealed that Arsenal recorded a total of 28 transfers, with 11 incoming players and 17 players leaving the club between 27th of July to 5th of October, 2020.
While Arsenal FC paid £87 million to sign in players, it only recorded a £20 million transfer fee for an outgoing player, Emiliano Martinez, who was sold to Aston Villa. The other outgoing 16 players were either released or loaned, making it about 94.12% of the outgoing players that earned no substantial amount to the club.
Although the summer transfer is still open only for domestic transfers, the breakdown of the £87 million spent by Arsenal FC so far include: £45 million paid to Athletico Madrid for Thomas Partey, £27 million paid to Lile for Gabriel, £14 million to Flamengo for Pablo Mari and £1 million to Dijon for Alex Runarsson. Other players were either brought in through loan, free, or for an inconsequential or undisclosed fee.
Compared to the summer of 2019/2020, the spending powers of Arsenal FC were slightly decreased moving from £118.5 million spent in the summer of 2019/2020 to just £87million so far, representing a 26.6%. This might be due to the pandemic which affected the finance and spending powers across the board in the elite leagues in Europe
Football: Deadline day transfer deals
The transfer window was officially shut 11pm yesterday, although a domestic-only window will continue until October 16.
In the 2019/20 summer transfer window, according to the Transfer market, Premier League clubs spent €1.6 billion on signings.
Some major signings being Harry Maguire to Manchester United for €87million and also Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal for €80million amongst other high-profile names. According to Sky Sports, the total expenditure edged last summer’s total by £158m – smashing the £1billion threshold for the fourth year running.
This season (2020/2021) summer transfer window, according to the Transfer market; Premier League spent €1.4 billion on signings, with notable signings like Kai Havertz to Chelsea for €80million, Ruben Dias to Manchester City for €68million. The total expenditure for this transfer window came short of that of last season by over €100million. Due to Chelsea’s transfer ban in the last window, they took in over €151million from player sales, and this window they spent over €247million on signings.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which appeared out of the blue and affected the availability of football fans at the stadium; the club’s finances dwindled because it largely depends on the fans to balance the revenues. Last season, some clubs lost over £700million and currently, clubs in the Premier League are losing £100million monthly. Due to the lack of funds, clubs focused more on loans with buy options, which is considered as a more feasible transfer strategy.
Clubs worldwide were unable to finance a permanent deal for big-name players due to their current financial strength; notably, the failure of Man United football club to get their no 1 transfer target, Jordan Sancho, as they fell short the required transfer fee by a whooping £30 million. Interestingly, over 50% of the transfer deals this window were loan deals with or without an option to buy. Players like Gareth Bale moved to Tottenham through the loan route with an option to buy.
The transfer window was officially shut at 11 pm yesterday, although a domestic-only window will continue until October 16. Transfers between Premier League clubs will not be able to occur during this period, but top-flight sides can trade with EFL clubs and loan or sign players permanently up until October 16.
Here is a list of signings on the deadline day;
|Player
|From
|To
|Transfer Type
|Fee
|1) M. Guendouzi
|Arsenal
|Hertha Berlin
|Loan
|2) D. Costa
|Juventus
|Bayern Munich
|Loan
|3)E. Choupo Moting
|Free Agent
|Bayern Munich
|Free
|4)Oussama Idrissa
|AZ
|Sevilla
|Buy
|€12m
|5)F. Chiesa
|Fiorentina
|Juventus
|Loan
|6) Bouna Sarr
|Marseille
|Bayern Munich
|Buy
|€10m
|7) T. Bakayoko
|Chelsea
|Napoli
|Loan
|8) A. Telles
|Porto
|Man. United
|Buy
|€15m
|9) C. Smalling
|Man. United
|As Roma
|Buy
|€15m
|10) G. Deulofeu
|Watford
|Udinese
|Loan
|11) T. Partey
|Ath. Madrid
|Arsenal
|Buy
|€50m
|12) Amad Traore
|Atalanta
|Man. United
|Buy (To join by Jan.)
|€40m
|13) T. Walcott
|Everton
|Southampton
|Loan
|14) E. Cavani
|Free Agent
|Man. United
|Free
|15) Raphinha
|Rennes
|Leeds
|Buy
|€17m
|16) M. Cuissance
|Bayern Munich
|Marseille
|Loan
|17) M. D. Sciglio
|Juventus
|Lyon
|Loan
|18) J. Andersen
|Lyon
|Fulham
|Loan
|19) Rafinha
|Free agent
|P. S. G
|Free
|20) T. Adarabioyo
|Man. City
|Fulham
|Buy
|Und.