Wigwe University, envisioned by the late Herbert Wigwe, former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, has announced its course fees and a premium accommodation option priced at N1 million per month.

The institution is poised to begin operational activities in September 2024.

Nestled in the serene locale of Isiokpo within the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, this institution is primed to offer a plethora of academic programmes spanning across four colleges.

These colleges include the College of Management and Social Sciences, the College of Art, the College of Science and Computing, and the College of Engineering.

The cost of course fees

The university’s website disclosed that the College of Arts has the most affordable fees, totaling N9.6 million. Conversely, the Colleges of Engineering, Management and Social Sciences, and Science and Computing each require a combined total of N11,998,800.

These costs encompass various essential components such as tuition, books, laboratory supplies and consumables, personal protective equipment, project lab resources, E-learning materials, health insurance, student membership of professional associations, as well as student activities and facilities maintenance.

In addition to the total costs per college, the school website further detailed the accommodation expenses.

The luxury single accommodation plan stands out, commanding a monthly fee of N1 million. Meanwhile, other accommodation options span between N3.5 million to N3,845,000 per session.

Economic implications

The establishment of the university leads to increased local spending. Students, staff, and visitors contribute to the local economy through expenditures on housing, food, transportation, and entertainment.

The operational needs of the university create various jobs, ranging from academic positions to administrative and support roles in addition to indirect job creation through businesses that cater to the university community, such as cafes, bookstores, and housing.