Business News
BUA says its export-focused sugar project will create jobs and checkmate price hike
BUA Group has assured Nigerians that its export-focused sugar project in Port Harcourt will checkmate arbitrary price hike in the sugar industry.
BUA Group, one of Nigeria’s leading manufacturing conglomerate has assured Nigerians that its sugar export-focused project in Port Harcourt, will checkmate arbitrary price hike in the sugar industry and create jobs for Nigerians.
This disclosure was contained in a letter written by Abdulsamad Rabiu, the Chairman and Founder of the BUA Group, to the Minister of Industry, Trade and investment, Niyi Adebayo.
The letter was a response to the Minister’s request for information on the status and operations of the BUA Sugar Refinery at the Bundu Free Trade Zone in Nigeria, noting that the Minister’s demand for more information was triggered by another letter jointly written by Aliko Dangote of Dangote Industries and John Coumantaros of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc.
In reaction to this, Abdulsamad explained that what BUA is doing in the Sugar Industry is legal and within the confines of the law. In line with this, the billionaire explained that the only way BUA’s export-focused project will affect Nigerians is that Nigerians will pay lower prices for sugar.
He noted that the company had spent over $250 million on the Port Harcourt project, which currently employs over 1,000 Nigerians. In line with this, any move to shut the project down or stifle its operations will cost jobs and exert pressures on the country’s economy.
According to him, the Group’s project in Port Harcourt is mainly for exports, however, the company is allowed to do so under the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), as the NEPZA Act upon which the project is based, gives the permission to process, add value, and export at the same time.
Hence any move to tamper with the current approval of the sugar project in Bundu Free Trade Zone will have a significant economic impact capable of eroding investors’ confidence under the Export Processing Zones (EPZ).
What you should know
- Nigeria’s sugar refining capacity had increased to 3.4 million metric tons per annum from 2.75 million metric tons per annum. This shows that the refining capacity increased from 170% over the last year’s import quota to over 210%.
- Abdulsamad in his letter revealed that BUA remained the only company of the three dominant players (Dangote Sugar Refinery and Flour Mills), spending serious money and seeking to complete its BIP project by 2022.
- BUA in total has three sugar holdings in Nigeria, the first one is a 720,000 mt sugar refinery in Apapa, Lagos, which commenced operation in 2008 and is covered by the Backward Implementation Programme of the National Sugar Master Plan.
- The second is a 20.000-hectare Lafiagi Sugar Plantation and Ethanol Production Complex (Also covered by the NSMP), while the third is the export-focused sugar refinery at the Bundu Free Zone in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.
Business
CBN reportedly suspends Paystack and other non-bank financial institutions from offering BVN validation services
Non-banks may have to look for alternative ways to carry out identity verification for their users, following new CBN regulation.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has reportedly suspended finTechs and other third-party partners from offering BVN validation service.
This was made known in an email from Paystack to customers which stated, “We’ve recently been made aware of a regulatory directive from the primary custodian of Nigeria’s BVN service to all their partners to suspend the provision of the BVN validation service to their third-party partners. This directive affects every non-bank in Nigeria that offers BVN Validation services. In light of this news, we’re hereby informing you that the BVN Resolve service will be temporarily unavailable starting at midnight, April 8, 2021.”
What this means
This suspension could mean that non-banks will have to look for alternative ways to carry out identity verification (KYC) for their users through NIN, Voters ID, Driver’s license etc.
Details soon…
Business
WAEC formally reschedules May/June 2021 exams for school students
The exam body said the exam will now hold from August 16, 2021 to September 30, 2021.
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has formally rescheduled the May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
The examinations which have been rescheduled due to the disruptions to the education sector occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic will now hold from August 16, 2021, to September 30, 2021.
This disclosure is contained in a press statement that was signed by WAEC’s Acting Head, Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu, on Friday, April 9, 2021, and seen on its official Twitter handle.
Ojijeogu in the statement also denied media reports that the exams had been postponed. In his clarification, he said that the Head of the National Office of WAEC, Patrick Areghan, was quoted out of context.
The statement from WAEC partly reads, “We wish to categorically state that the head of the national office was quoted out of context.
The head of the national office had in his address during the press briefing stated as follows: ‘Let me also use this opportunity to dispel rumours being peddled about by some people regarding the conduct of WASSCE for school candidates, 2021. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are still very much felt in the education sector. The academic calendar has been distorted. It will, therefore, not be possible to have the examination in May/June this year. A convenient International Timetable for the conduct of the examination will soon be released.’
The arrangement is in line with the current academic calendar and was done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education.
Consequently, the council wishes to inform schools, candidates and the general public that the exam will hold from August 16 to September 30, 2021. The International timetable for the conduct of the exam will be released in due course.”
In case you missed it
- WAEC had a few days ago while releasing the results for private candidates who sat for this year’s WASSCE — the first series said that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school students may not hold in May/June.
- It said that a convenient time table for the examination would soon be released.
PRESS RELEASE ON THE CONDUCT OF WASSCE FOR SCHOOL CANDIDATES, 2021. @IamKingDemian pic.twitter.com/l2Jnj1fL1p
— WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) April 9, 2021
- Cornerstone Insurance Plc notifies stakeholders of late submission of financial statements.
- NSE approves delisting of 11 Plc shares.
- Berger Paints Nigeria Plc reports a 67% decline in Profits in FY 2020.
- MTN Nigeria raises N73.5 billion from CP Issuance to finance operations.
- Jaiz Bank proposes dividend worth N884 million for shareholders.