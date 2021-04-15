Manufacturing
Heavy sell-off in PZ & Unilever shares leads to N6.09 billion market value loss
Heavy sell-off in the shares of PZ Cussons and Unilever Nigeria Plc triggered a decline in their share prices today.
Data tracked at the close of the market today revealed that the price of PZ Cussons‘ shares declined from N4.6 per share at market open to N4.15 per share at the close of the market, to print a loss of 9.78%.
While the shares of Unilever Nigeria Plc printed a loss of 5.64%, as the share price of the company declined from N13.3 per share at market open today to N12.55 per share at the close of the market.
The impact on the companies’ capitalization
The fall in the share price of PZ Cussons saw the market capitalization of the FMCG company decline from N18.26 billion today at the open of the market, down to N16.48 billion at the close of trading activities, putting the total market value loss at N1.78 billion.
On the flip side, the market capitalization of Unilever Nigeria Plc in reaction to the 5.64% decline in its share price fell from N76.41 billion at market open down to N72.10 billion at the close of trade on the NSE today, placing the total loss at N4.31 billion.
The total market value loss which PZ Cussons and Unilever Nigeria Plc suffered at the end of trading activities today is put at about N6.09 billion.
What you should know
- The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics released the Nigerian Inflation data for the month of March today, the data revealed that Nigeria’s headline inflation rose to 18.17% in the month of March, from 17.33% in the month of February. While the food inflation, a closely watched index spiked to 22.95% in March, from 21.79% in February.
- The NSE All-Share Index and market capitalization depreciated by 0.17% to close lower at 38,571.89 index points and N20.186 trillion respectively.
- While the NSE Consumer goods index, an index that tracks the performance of consumer goods companies like Unilever and PZ Cussons on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, appreciated by 0.12%.
Business
Dangote, BUA reconcile over sugar plant dispute after meeting with Ganduje, others
The dispute between both men had hitherto, been about the establishment of a sugar refinery by BUA Group in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and other prominent personalities in the state have waded into the dispute between two of Nigeria’s cement manufacturing business moguls, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, in hopes of reconciling both men who are also prominent indigenes of Kano State.
The intervention of the Kano state governor was disclosed in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, on Thursday in Kano, stating that the reconciliation meeting took place on Wednesday in Abuja.
The statement also disclosed that Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Kano Emirate and the Kano State Council of Imams joined the governor in the reconciliation meeting.
Anwar said that after the meeting, Dangote and Rabiu agreed to work together to supply enough sugar to satisfy the demand of the country adding that the meeting has put a stop to all rumours that the duo were in dispute over sugar business control in the country.
He said that they all dismissed allegations that Dangote wants an increase in sugar price, and so was putting pressure on BUA to give in to the increment describing the allegation as baseless and lacking any iota of truth.
The meeting is seen as the climax of other similar efforts to reconcile the two giants by the governor with Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata playing the role of a father during the meeting.
Also at the meeting were the Minister for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Mr Niyi Adebayo and representatives of the Kano Emirate, Alhaji Aminu Dan-Agundi, Chairman of the Council of Kano Imams, Sheikh Muhammad Nasir-Adam, the Chief Imam of Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Mosque, Kofar Mata, Kano and the Chairman of NEPZA, Adamu Panda.
The two business moguls agreed to work together in unity for the growth and development of the nation.
In case you missed it
Recall that some days ago, there were media reports that Dangote complained about the establishment of a sugar plant by BUA International Limited in the Port Harcourt free trade zone, saying it was out of tune with export laws.
Dangote, the Chairman of Dangote Sugar Refinery, in a letter jointly signed with John Coumantaros, Chairman of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, a fellow sugar refiner, told the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, that BUA intends only on importing and refining raw sugar whilst claiming to be investing in developing sugar plantations in order to qualify for quotas to import raw sugar.
Business News
Dangote Cement moves to end cement supply shortage, suspends export from its terminals
The surge in the demand for cement products has led to a supply gap of about 40%.
Africa’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerate, Dangote Group has revealed that it has suspended exports from its commissioned export terminals.
The Group made this move in an effort to cut the country’s cement supply gap and keep cement prices low in Nigeria.
According to a news report by The Punch, the Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development and Capital Projects, Devakumar Edwin made this revelation while speaking at a press briefing in Lagos this week.
The Director explained that the surge in the demand for cement products has led to a supply gap of about 40% in the country’s cement market, and like every other player the Dangote Group is working actively to close out this gap.
The demand and consumption of cement in the nation currently outstrips supply, and this can be pegged on the growth in the country’s population, and the strong appetite for real estate investment and construction as investors consider them a good hedge against falling local currency.
In a bid to close down this gap, players in the industry have commenced measures aimed at expanding cement production infrastructure in the country.
What has been done so far to close down the supply gap?
Despite suspending exports from its recently commissioned export terminals, thereby foregoing dollar earnings, Dangote Cement has also reactivated its 4.5million mtpa capacity Gboko Plant which was closed 4 years ago.
While BUA Cement on the other hand signed a contract with Sinoma CBMI of China to build three additional production plants with an installed capacity of 3 million metric tonnes each.
These plants when completed in 2022, in addition to a 3rd cement line of 3 million mtpa in Sokoto which has been booked for commissioning in mid-2021, are expected to increase the total installed cement production capacity of the company from 8 million mtpa to 20 million mtpa.
What you should know
- In recent times, allegations have been made against the Cement company on the ground that it increased its ex-factory price. Devakumar Edwin revealed that these allegations are untrue as the company had not increased its ex-factory prices on its cement product since December 2019, despite the recent increase in production costs.
- He explained further that over the past 15 months, DCP’s production costs had gone up significantly as about 50% of its costs were linked to the dollar.
