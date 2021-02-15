Stock Market
Industrial index down by 5.7%, as shares of BUA, Lafarge, Dangote, others decline
NSE Industrial declined by 5.7% to close at 1,922.02 index points.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities for the week ended 12th February 2021, depreciated by 5.70%, to close at 1,922.02 index points.
It is important to note that the negative performance of the index was driven largely by the fall in the share price of BUACEMENT, WAPCO, DANGCEM, and CAP during the week under review.
Data retrieved from NSE revealed that the NSE Industrial Index as of the close of trading activities on Friday 12th February 2021, stood at 1,922.02 index points, this is 116.2 index points lower than a week ago when it closed at 2,038.22 index points.
What you should know
The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge Cement.
The overall performance of the companies was bearish as the index closed on a negative note with five losers, while the other five companies closed flat. CAP (-10.00%) led the loser’s chart for the week, followed closely by PORTPAINT (-9.84%) for the second consecutive week, and BUA CEMENT (-7.59%).
Top losers
- CAP down by 10.00% to close at N18.00
- PORTPAINT down by 9.84% to close at N2.84
- BUA CEMENT down by 7.22% to close at N73.3
- WAPCO down by 7.13% to close at N24.75
- DANGCEM down by 4.35% to close at N220
Spotlight Stories
SEPLAT triggers Nigerian stock bulls to stage a comeback
SEPLAT (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart for the day, while CONOIL (-10.00%) finished top loser.
Nigeria’s stock market resumed trading for the week on a positive note, as the All-Share Index and market capitalization increased by 0.33% to 40,573.31 index points and N21.2 billion respectively. Thus, Year -to -date performance advanced to 0.75% at the close of trading.
A total volume of 206.2 million units of shares, valued at N2.16billion exchanged hands in 4,264 deals, as ZENITHBANK (0.60%) finished the most traded shares by volume and value at 21.5 million units, and N539.6 million respectively.
Across coverage sectors, the performance was mostly positive as all tracked indices closed up for the day; The NSE industrials, insurance, banking, and oil & gas advanced by 0.35%, 1.38%, 1.81%, and 5.35% respectively.
Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth, was positive as 31 stocks advanced against 13 decliners. SEPLAT (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart for the day, while CONOIL (-10.00%) finished top loser.
Top gainers
- SEPLAT up 10.00% to close at N544.5
- JAPAULGOLD up 9.86% to close at N0.78
- MBENEFIT up 9.52% to close at N0.46
- AIICO up 9.26% to close at N1.18
- MULTIVERSE up 9.09% to close at N0.22
Top losers
- ROYALEX down 10.00% to close at N0.27
- CONOIL down 10.00% to close at N18.9
- RTBRISCOE down 9.09% to close at N0.2
- CHIPLC down 8.70% to close at N0.42
- SOVRENINS down 7.69% to close at N0.24
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the first trading session of the week on an impressive upward run amid soaring oil prices prevailing at U.S trading session.
The performance of the market was driven by price appreciation in SEPLAT and some significant number of capitalized stocks.
- Nairametrics envisages caution as recent price action reveals record sell-offs in a significant number of low and medium capitalized stocks across the market spectrum.
Consumer Goods
NSE CGI down by 0.93%, as shares of Unilever, Dangote Sugar, PZ decline
NSE Consumer goods Index closed the week at 588.40 index points, as shares of Dangote Sugar, Unilever, others dipped.
NSE Consumer goods Index closed the week at 588.40 index points, as shares of Dangote Sugar, Unilever, Flour Mills, PZ, and two other companies declined on the NSE.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Consumer Goods Index (CGI), an index that tracks the performance of all consumer goods companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, depreciated by 0.93% in the week ended 12th February 2021.
The decline in the index was driven largely by the performance of big names like Dangote Sugar, Unilever, Flour Mills, PZ, and two other companies on NSE, whose shares decline during the week under review.
A preview of the performance of the Consumer goods Index revealed that as of the close of trading activities on Friday 12th February 2021, the index stood at 588.40 index points, from 593.91 index points at the close of trade on Friday 5th February 2021.
What you should know
The NSE Consumer goods Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of companies in the consumer goods sector. The index comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in food, beverage, and tobacco.
The index is based on the market capitalization methodology, as it tracks the performance of fifteen consumer goods companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Nestle, Nigerian Breweries (NB), Dangote Sugar, and Flour Mills.
The overall performance of the companies was bearish as the index closed on a negative note with 6 losers relative to 4 gainers. MCNICHOLS (+9.59%) led the gainer’s chart for the week, while Northern Nigerian Flour Mills (-18.84%) was the top loser.
Top Gainers
- MCNICHOLS up 9.59% to close at N0.80
- GUINNESS up 6.32% to close N20.2
- VITAFOAM up 3.33% to close at N9.3
- CHAMPION up by 2.89% to close at N2.85
Top Losers
- NNFM (N Nig. Flour Mills) down by 18.84% to close at N7.02
- FLOURMILLS down by 4.61% to close at N30.00
- UNILEVER down by 4.45% to close at N13.95
- PZ down by 4.42% to close at N5.40
- DANGSUGAR down by 4.00% to close at N19.20
