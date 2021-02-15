Industrial index down by 5.7%, as shares of BUA, Lafarge, Dangote, others decline

The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities for the week ended 12th February 2021, depreciated by 5.70%, to close at 1,922.02 index points.

It is important to note that the negative performance of the index was driven largely by the fall in the share price of BUACEMENT, WAPCO, DANGCEM, and CAP during the week under review.

Data retrieved from NSE revealed that the NSE Industrial Index as of the close of trading activities on Friday 12th February 2021, stood at 1,922.02 index points, this is 116.2 index points lower than a week ago when it closed at 2,038.22 index points.

What you should know

The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.

The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes, Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge Cement.

The overall performance of the companies was bearish as the index closed on a negative note with five losers, while the other five companies closed flat. CAP (-10.00%) led the loser’s chart for the week, followed closely by PORTPAINT (-9.84%) for the second consecutive week, and BUA CEMENT (-7.59%).

Top losers