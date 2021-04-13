Japaul Gold mines gold for investors, as shares return N751 million for investors in two days

Japaul Gold continues to excite investors as the shares of the gold exploration company gained an additional 8.7% during today’s trading session on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (now NGX), to close higher at N0.75 per share.

The 8.7% increase in the company’s share price today extended the total returns to all shareholders from their investments in the shares of the company to N752 million in two trading sessions.

These gains have seen the market capitalization of the rebranded company with a key focus on exploration increase from N3.95 billion to N4.70 billion in two days.

Data tracked on the NGX website (previously NSE), from the market close last week Friday till the close of trade today revealed that the share price of Japaul Gold and ventures surged by 19.05%, from N0.63 per share to N0.75 per share.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported last week that Japaul Gold took the market by surprise in the first active trading week in the month of April, as the shares of the rebranded company surged by a whopping 40%, to lift the company’s capitalization by about N1.38 billion.

Prior to the move up to N0.63 per share at the close of last week, the shares of Japaul Gold bottomed at N0.41 on the 31st of March 2021.

This move presented bargain hunters with the golden opportunity to benefit from the upward price swings in the company’s shares.

