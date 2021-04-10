Markets
Japaul Gold records 40% surge in a week raising its capitalization by N1.38 billion
Shares of the rebranded company surged by a whopping 40%, in the first active trading week in the month of April.
Japaul Gold took the market by surprise in the first active trading week in the month of April, as the shares of the rebranded company surged by a whopping 40%, to lift the company’s capitalization by about N1.38 billion.
The recent move which led to the N1.38 billion increase in Japaul Gold’s market value can be attributed to the actions of bargain hunters and value investors.
These investors, during the week, seized the company’s relatively low price to accumulate additional stakes in the company, in a bid to capitalize on the upward swing in the price of the company’s shares.
Data tracked from the close of the market on the 1st of April to the close of trading activities on the exchange yesterday revealed that the shares of Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc surged by 40% from N0.41 to N0.63.
This suggests that the share price of the gold exploration company surged by 40% in just four trading sessions on the NSE this week. In line with this, the market capitalization of Japaul Gold increased from N2.57 billion to N3.95 billion, representing a N1.38 billion gain during the week.
In case you missed it: Prior to the recent move to N0.63 per share at the close of the market yesterday, the shares of Japaul Gold bottomed at N0.41 on the 31st of March 2021, after printing a record high of N1.67 per share on the 18th of January, 2021.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported on Wednesday that shares in Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc surged by 29.3% in three trading sessions on the NSE, lifting the company’s capitalization by N752 million.
- The shares of the rebranded and restructured company with a new focus on Gold exploration as its new name suggests, rallied to a record 52-week high of N1.67 this year.
- At the current price, shares of Japaul Gold are trading at 1.61% higher than what the company’s shares sold for at the close of trading on the 31st of December 2021.
Cryptocurrency
Crypto market surges above $2 trillion, as Bitcoin stages a huge comeback above $60,500
The global crypto market value at press time stood at $2.05 trillion, a 3.85% increase over the last day.
The flagship crypto is recording a significant buying spree as Bitcoin bounced above the $60,500 price level once again.
The global crypto market value at press time stood at $2.05 trillion, a 3.85% increase over the last day, with Bitcoin having a market value of $1.123 trillion and a circulating supply of 18,678,481 BTCs
Bitcoin’s price is currently $60,638.55.
READ: Bitcoin miners are consistently earning $50 million daily
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 55.36%, an increase of 0.21% over the day.
Investors are moving their funds to Bitcoin after an avalanche of COVID-19 stimulus shocked the crypto market since last year amid fears of rising fiat inflated currencies coupled with leading business brands adding more buying pressures on Bitcoin with BNY Mellon, America’s oldest bank giving its approval on the new digital gold as it makes a debut into mainstream investment assets.
Consequently, MicroStrategy now has 91,579 BTCs worth about $5.54 billion while Tesla holds 32,608 BTCs, hinting that more global business brands may take such route to hold the most popular crypto as a treasury tool amid concerns that just 21 million BTCs will ever exist with about 4 million BTCs already lost forever.
READ: Less than 4 million Bitcoins available for buying
Recent price action suggests that bitcoin bulls are holding on tight as they built strong support around the $58K area.
Strong #Bitcoin support building around this $58K area. pic.twitter.com/dFp1E7aOOT
— Yann & Jan (@Negentropic_) April 8, 2021
READ: XRP posts a big bang, as legal tussle with SEC lingers
That being said, crypto pundits argue that bitcoin still faces strong headwinds in the coming months amid growing regulatory concerns. There is also the bias that its high volatility is making it challenging for some traditional investors to come on board and its massive electrical consumption via the blockchain has also put it at odds with many environmentalists.
Markets
GUINNESS, UNITYBNK plunge as HONYFLOUR surges
The All-Share Index increased by +0.17% to close at 38,866.39 from 38,799.83 index points.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market made a bullish run at the end of the trading session today. The All-Share Index increased by +0.17% to close at 38,866.39 from 38,799.83 index points. Overall, a total volume of 160 million shares valued at N1.28 billion in 3,507 deals was exchanged on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at NGN 20.31Tr. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -3.49%.
- The market closed in profit today as HONYFLOUR led 14 Gainers, and GUINNESS topped the list of 14 Losers, showing a bullish movement by the NSE ASI.
READ: NSE fines Mortgage bank, Conoil, others over N1 billion for account filing default
Top gainers
- HONYFLOUR up +8.85% to close at N1.23
- SOVRENINS up +8.70% to close at N 0.25
- JAPAULGOLD up +8.62% to close at N0.63
- LIVESTOCK up +7.22% to close at N1.96
- FCMB up +6.57% to close at N2.92
Top losers
- GUINNESS down -10.00% to close at N29.70
- UNITYBNK down -9.86% to close at N0.64
- ABCTRANS down -9,09% to close at N0.30
- MBENEFIT down -7.14% to close at N0.39
- UAC-PROP down -6.25% to close at N0.75
READ: S&P 500 sets record highs on the back of tech stocks
Outlook
Nairametrics had a chat with an expert in the stock market Ogunwale Oluwadamilola, Research Analyst, Edgefield Capital Management Limited. She opines that the bullish momentum will continue on Monday saying, “We expect another positive trend in the overall performance of the market by next week, since today marks the end of trade this week.”
She also drew attention to stocks in the Consumer and financial services saying, “Stocks in the consumer and financial services sector seem to be performing well. However, in the meantime, our watchlist remains unchanged, the following stocks are on our watchlist: Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty, Access bank, UCAP, and Flourmills.”
Nairametrics, however, advises cautious participation in the stock market in this era of growing uncertainties.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Cornerstone Insurance Plc notifies stakeholders of late submission of financial statements.
- NSE approves delisting of 11 Plc shares.
- Berger Paints Nigeria Plc reports a 67% decline in Profits in FY 2020.
- MTN Nigeria raises N73.5 billion from CP Issuance to finance operations.
- Jaiz Bank proposes dividend worth N884 million for shareholders.