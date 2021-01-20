Spotlight Stories
Japaul Gold slumps by 30%, after rallying to 52-week high of N1.67 on Monday
Japaul Gold stocks slumped by as much as 30%, as investors sell off shares of the rebranded company.
Japaul Gold stocks slump by as much as 30% in three trading sessions, as investors on NSE continue to sell off shares of the rebranded Gold exploration and mining company, after rallying by 146% in 11 days.
It is important to note that the shares of the rebranded and restructured company with a new focus on Gold exploration as its new name suggests, rallied to a record 52-week high of N1.67 on Monday, as buying pressures moved year-to-date gains to 169.4% at mid-day.
However, profit-taking activities by investors saw the shares of the company dip by 15% from N1.67 to close the market on Monday 25 kobo lower at N1.42.
A preview of the performance of the shares of the company by Nairametrics at the close of trade on the exchange today revealed that Japaul shares slumped by 30.5% from its 52-week record high price of N1.67, which was recorded on Monday 18th January 2020, to N1.16 at the close of trade on the exchange today.
What you should know
- The drastic decline in the company’s share price was triggered by a huge sell-off by investors, as many consider the shares of the company to be overvalued at the current price.
- In line with this, Japaul share price recorded significant decline for the third consecutive day, with the share price of the rebranded company closing at N1.16, after 4.51 million shares of the company exchanged hands in 60 deals worth over N5.2 million.
What to expect
A decline in the shares of the company is expected tomorrow as over N28.9 million units of the company’s shares, worth N33.5 million were offered today at N1.16 without a single bid.
This suggests that investors will likely offer the shares of the company at a lower price tomorrow to avoid being trapped, as the shares of the company continue to shed value.
Governor Sanwo-Olu says 24,000 students yet to resume in public schools
24,000 students in public schools are yet to return back after the reopening of schools, according to Governor Sanwo-Olu.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed that about 24,000 students in public schools are yet to come back after the reopening of schools following last year’s lockdown necessitated by the first wave of Covid-19 across the country.
This is as the governor said that resumption of school activities Monday, January 20, 2021, was a difficult decision to make in light of the second wave of Covid-19.
This disclosure was made by the governor while peaking during a press conference on Covid-19 update at the Lagos House, Ikeja on Tuesday.
Sanwo-Olu assured that it was the best decision for the children’s safety and long-term development, especially the most vulnerable ones.
What the Lagos State Governor is saying
Sanwo-Olu in his statement said, “Last year after the first lockdown and kids have to come back to school, we are still looking for about 24,000 of them that have not come back to school. So, there is a challenge if you keep them out for that long and their parents or guardians now turn them to other things instead of ensuring that they have time to come back for learning even if it is twice or thrice a week.
“At least they have been registered since the beginning of a session and they can be monitored. If not, they will just be roaming the streets and become endangered. We have seen incidents of child abuse and all unprintable things that are being done to these children. So, we believe to a large extent that schools sometimes happen to be the safe haven for them. We have done the roster in which we ensure they keep social distance and we are monitoring,” he said.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that public and private schools below the tertiary level in Lagos State, On Monday, January 18, 2021, reopened for academic activities despite opposition from some stakeholders due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the state.
- Following the surge in the number of infections in the state, which is the epicentre of the disease in the country, there were complaints about the state of preparedness of the schools, especially the public ones, in adhering to the strict Covid-19 protocols and guidelines.
FEC approves 65 years retirement age for teachers, okays special allowances
The FEC has approved an increase in the retirement age of teachers across the country.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved an increase in the retirement age of teachers across the country from 60 to 65 years or 40 years in service as against 35 in the new Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers Bill, 2021.
The bill seeks to give legal backing to new measures by the Buhari administration to enhance the teaching profession in the country.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the first Council meeting of the year, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.
The minister said that some of the highlights of the Harmonized Retirement Age bill which has been forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and approval include the introduction of bursary award, special rural posting allowances, science teachers’ allowance and other measures to boost the performance of the teachers and attract the best brains.
What the Minister for Education is saying
Adamu said the government decided to increase the years as a reward for teachers’ dedication to duty and also to attract more people to the profession.
He said:
- “This memo that was approved for the Ministry of Education is a giant step towards what we set out to do last year, with the approval of some special packages for teachers by the President.
- “So, at the meeting today, Council approved that a bill which will be called harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill 2020 be sent to the National Assembly for enactment into law so that all the promises made by the president and all the approvals he had given to me will now begin to be put into effect because this is the legal backing that is required for it.
- “The essence of the bill actually is to give legal backing for the approval of a new retirement age of 65 for teachers and then the service period being extended to 40 years.
- “The intention is to attract the best brains to the teaching profession and for that, the president approved the reintroduction of bursary awards, improving teacher quality, funding teaching practice from TETFUND, the enhanced entry point for teachers.’’
What this means
- When passed and signed into law, the implementation of the Harmonized Retirement Age for teachers means the retirement age of teachers has been extended to 65 years as against the existing 60 years or 40 years of service as against 35 years that currently apply, whichever of the 2 that comes earlier.
- The bill will help to motivate the teachers across the country and attract the best brains in the profession which had been bedevilled with poor condition of service for the teachers and poor funding.
Bargain hunters propel Nigerian stocks up, investors gain N50 billion
The market breadth closed positive as NNFM led 55 Gainers as against 14 Losers topped by MANSARD at the end of today’s session
Nigerian Stocks ended the mid-week trading session on a bullish note. The All Share Index gained by 0.23% to close at 41,051.63 index points as against the -0.07% drop recorded on Tuesday.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value now stands at N21.5 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +2.18%. Investors gained N50.3 billion.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover ended positively as volume ticked up by 23.74% as against the 28.91% plunge recorded on Tuesday. MBENEFIT, TRANSCORP, and STERLNBANK were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed positive as NNFM led 55 Gainers as against 14 Losers topped by MANSARD at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- NNFM up 10.00% to close at N8.8
- BOCGAS up 9.80% to close at N15.12
- ARDOVA up 9.72% to close at N19.75
- WAPCO up 8.16% to close at N26.5
- FLOURMILL up 1.56% to close at N32.5
Top losers
- MANSARD down 10.00% to close at N1.53
- JAPAULGOLD down 9.38% to close at N1.16
- CUTIX down 5.50% to close at N2.06
- GUARANTY down 2.07% to close at N33.05
- AFRIPRUD down 1.41% to close at N7
Outlook
Nigerian stocks recorded gains at the third trading session of the week, as investors increased their buying pressure, especially buying from dips across the market spectrum.
- Nigerian’s crude, at the time of writing, sold at $56/barrel and helped in boosting the Nigerian central bank dollar cash inflows taking to account that crude oil remains Nigeria’s major cash cow.
- However, Nairametrics, envisages cautious buying, amid stringent capital controls set in place by Nigeria’s Apex bank could trigger lower Foreign Portfolio participation in the long term.