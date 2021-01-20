Japaul Gold slumps by 30%, after rallying to 52-week high of N1.67 on Monday

Japaul Gold stocks slump by as much as 30% in three trading sessions, as investors on NSE continue to sell off shares of the rebranded Gold exploration and mining company, after rallying by 146% in 11 days.

It is important to note that the shares of the rebranded and restructured company with a new focus on Gold exploration as its new name suggests, rallied to a record 52-week high of N1.67 on Monday, as buying pressures moved year-to-date gains to 169.4% at mid-day.

However, profit-taking activities by investors saw the shares of the company dip by 15% from N1.67 to close the market on Monday 25 kobo lower at N1.42.

A preview of the performance of the shares of the company by Nairametrics at the close of trade on the exchange today revealed that Japaul shares slumped by 30.5% from its 52-week record high price of N1.67, which was recorded on Monday 18th January 2020, to N1.16 at the close of trade on the exchange today.

What you should know

The drastic decline in the company’s share price was triggered by a huge sell-off by investors, as many consider the shares of the company to be overvalued at the current price.

In line with this, Japaul share price recorded significant decline for the third consecutive day, with the share price of the rebranded company closing at N1.16, after 4.51 million shares of the company exchanged hands in 60 deals worth over N5.2 million.

What to expect

A decline in the shares of the company is expected tomorrow as over N28.9 million units of the company’s shares, worth N33.5 million were offered today at N1.16 without a single bid.

This suggests that investors will likely offer the shares of the company at a lower price tomorrow to avoid being trapped, as the shares of the company continue to shed value.