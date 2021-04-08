Markets
The NSE Banking Index recovers from its previous day loss
Zenith Bank led the top gainers posting a profit of 3.81% as opposed to the loss of -4.11% held at the previous trading session.
At the end of the trading session today, the NSE Banking Index posted a profit of +2.19% opposing the significant loss posted at the last trading session of (-3.12%) putting the index point at 350.36. The market saw 1 gain, 1 stalemate, and 8 losses.
Jaiz bank cancelled some of its previous day profit of 10% and posted a loss of -6.06% at the end of today’s trading session pushing the price downwards to N0.65 from its opening price of N0.66 in today’s trading session.
Fidelity Bank continued its bearish momentum by posting a loss of -1.60% adding to its previous day loss of -3.47% to put its price at N2.49.
Wema Bank had a more deterministic move from the previously held stalemate posting a significant profit of +3.45% putting its price at N0.60. Guarantee Trust Bank recovered from its bearish momentum and settled with the bulls to post a significant profit of +2.68% as opposed to the -3.28% held in the previous trading session to put its price at N8.75. Access Bank also had a slight recovery from its previous day’s loss of -2.47% to post a profit of +1.90% putting its price at N8.00.
Sterling Bank made a gain of +1.31% to settle its price at N1.56 which is a slight recovery from yesterday’s massive loss of -9.47%. UBA held its price at N7.00 with gains of +0.72%. EcoBank and Union Bank both held stalemates with equivalent prices of N4.90
Outlook
- Market sentiments trended bullish as 6 companies in the NSE Banking Index made gains as opposed to 2 stalemates and 2 losses at the end of the trading session today.
- Nairametrics counsels cautious participation in the market amid growing uncertainties in Nigeria
Bulls maintain dominance in the Nigerian stock market
The All-Share Index increased by +0.07 % to close at 38,799.83 from 38,766.61 index points.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange market made a bullish recovery at the end of the trading session. The All-Share Index increased by +0.07 % to close at 38,799.83 from 38,766.61 index points.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at NGN 20.31Tr. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -3.65%.
- The market closed beneath expectation as CHIPLC led 13 Gainers, and ROYALEX topped the 13 Losers chart showing a bullish movement by the NSE ASI.
Top gainers
- CHIPLC up +9.68% to close at N0.34
- JAPAULGOLD up +9.43% to close at N 0.58
- OANDO up +5.16% to close at N3.26
- AIICO up +5.00% to close at N1.26
- ZENITHBANK up +3.81% to close at N21.80
Top losers
- ROYALEX down -7.69% to close at N0.36
- STANBIC down -6.85% to close at N48.95
- JAIZBANK down -6.06% to close at N0.62
- HONYFLOUR down -5.04% to close to N1.13
- DAARCOMM down -4.76% to close at N0.20
Outlook
Nairametrics had a chat with an expert in the stock market Ogunwale Oluwadamilola, Research Analyst, Edgefield Capital Management Limited. She opined that we should be expecting a bullish momentum tomorrow saying, “Tomorrow’s market outlook is expected to have a similar upward trend in the overall performance of today’s market.”
She also reiterated attention to stocks in the financial services saying, “Stocks to look out for from deep technical analysis are in the financial service sector. Albeit, as we await the Q1 result of the quoted companies, the following stocks are on our watchlist: Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty, Access bank, UCAP and Flour Mills.
Nairametrics however, advises cautious participation in the stock market in this era of growing uncertainties.
Flour Mills shares surge by 6.9%, lifting the miller’s capitalization by N8.2 billion
Shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc surged by 6.9% recently on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, one of the biggest brands in the food and agro-allied industry in Africa, surged by 6.9%, lifting the company’s market capitalization by N8.2 billion at the close of the market yesterday (Wednesday).
The impressive N2 per share or 6.9% gain in the shares of Flour Mills yesterday was driven by the buying interest in the shares of the flour miller, as investors anticipate an impressive financial performance ahead of the company’s earnings season.
This bullish move in the shares of Flour Mills pushed the market capitalization of the miller up by more than N8.2 billion on the exchange today, from N118.9 billion at market open to N127.1 billion at the close of the market.
Market activity
Flour Mills’ market price cleared yesterday at N31 per share, this is 6.9% higher than Tuesday’s closing figure.
During trading hours on the Exchange yesterday, about 1,350,320 ordinary shares of Flour Mills Nigeria Plc worth about N40.6 million, were exchanged in 125 executed deals.
However, the performance of other flour millers on the exchange was rather bland as Honeywell Flour Mills lost about 3.25% of its value, while shares of Northern Nigerian Flour Mills closed flat at N6.2 per share.
What you should know
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.02% to close the day higher at 38,774.03 index points and N20.287 trillion respectively.
- The NSE Consumer Goods Index, an investable benchmark designed to track the performance of consumer goods companies like Flour Mills Nigeria, appreciated by 0.88%.
- The bullish performance of the index can be linked to the increase in the shares of Flour Mills and Nestle Nigeria Plc.
- Nestle’s shares at the close of the market yesterday increased by N45 per share, this gain in the shares of the FMCG giant pushed the market valuation of the company higher, to N1.126 trillion.
