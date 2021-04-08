FG moves to develop first Nigeria made electric vehicle

The Federal Government through one of its agencies, the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria has set up a 22-member project team for the development of an electric vehicle.

The setting up of the project team was in compliance with the directives of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in 2019.

While inaugurating the project team on Thursday in Zaria, Mr Olorogun-John Inojeharho, Chairman, NITT Governing Council, said the project is aimed at reducing emissions and pollution.

According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Inojeharho asked the committee to work relentlessly towards achieving this feat to justify the confidence reposed in them and put NITT on the world map as an organisation that has created electric vehicles.

This will help Nigeria and Nigerians benefit from the gains of renewable and sustainable energy, in addition, it will help to foster an eco-friendly environment.

Inojeharho also said that the team is expected to develop a blueprint that will guide the evolution of the NITT model of an electric vehicle.

He pointed out that other terms of reference of the team include; to evolve the technology/design framework of the NITT model of an electric vehicle, develop a prototype of the NITT electric vehicle, and promote the NITT model of electric vehicle in the Nigerian automobile industry.

Others are to determine the budgetary allocation to support the new project, identify capacity development requirements for the sustenance of the new project and establish the necessity or technical support or partnership with other institutions or research bodies.

The report says that the members of the project team are Dr Bayero Salih-Farah, Director- General of the institute, who is the Chairman; Elkanah Ngbale the Institute’s Director of Transport Technology Centre; Dr Felicia Nwanosike, Director of Transport School and Dr Ibrahim Mundi, Director of ICT, Library and Information Services, among others.

What you should know

It can be recalled that as part of the Federal Government’s move towards having an eco-friendly environment and encouraging the use of renewable energy, the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), on February 5, 2021, unveiled Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car, Hyundai Kona.

The electric car is to be assembled by the Stallion Group Automobile with most of the materials sourced locally.