FG moves to develop first Nigeria made electric vehicle
The Federal Government through one of its agencies, the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria has set up a 22-member project team for the development of an electric vehicle.
The setting up of the project team was in compliance with the directives of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in 2019.
While inaugurating the project team on Thursday in Zaria, Mr Olorogun-John Inojeharho, Chairman, NITT Governing Council, said the project is aimed at reducing emissions and pollution.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Inojeharho asked the committee to work relentlessly towards achieving this feat to justify the confidence reposed in them and put NITT on the world map as an organisation that has created electric vehicles.
This will help Nigeria and Nigerians benefit from the gains of renewable and sustainable energy, in addition, it will help to foster an eco-friendly environment.
Inojeharho also said that the team is expected to develop a blueprint that will guide the evolution of the NITT model of an electric vehicle.
He pointed out that other terms of reference of the team include; to evolve the technology/design framework of the NITT model of an electric vehicle, develop a prototype of the NITT electric vehicle, and promote the NITT model of electric vehicle in the Nigerian automobile industry.
Others are to determine the budgetary allocation to support the new project, identify capacity development requirements for the sustenance of the new project and establish the necessity or technical support or partnership with other institutions or research bodies.
The report says that the members of the project team are Dr Bayero Salih-Farah, Director- General of the institute, who is the Chairman; Elkanah Ngbale the Institute’s Director of Transport Technology Centre; Dr Felicia Nwanosike, Director of Transport School and Dr Ibrahim Mundi, Director of ICT, Library and Information Services, among others.
What you should know
It can be recalled that as part of the Federal Government’s move towards having an eco-friendly environment and encouraging the use of renewable energy, the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), on February 5, 2021, unveiled Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car, Hyundai Kona.
The electric car is to be assembled by the Stallion Group Automobile with most of the materials sourced locally.
Lagos to close road in Ikeja for 15 months due to Ikeja Overpass project
The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of the traffic on Adegbola Street, Ikeja from Sunday, April 11, 2021, for a period of 15 months.
The road closure is in readiness for the construction of the Ikeja Overpass for the Red Line Project of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit.
According to tweet posts from the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, on his official Twitter handle, this disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Tuesday, April 7, 2021.
Lagos goes tough on illegal conversion of land use, enforcement begins in Ikeja GRA, Lekki, others
Oladeinde explained that the diversion was in line with the need to preserve and protect motorists and other road users against any form of accidents during the stipulated construction duration.
While assuring that an adequate traffic management plan has been put in place for the period of the diversion, the Commissioner disclosed that motorists from computer village and Simbiat Abiola Way heading towards Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will be diverted to Akinremi street to link Oshifila Street to make their way through the rail level crossing to their desired destinations.
Oladeinde also stated that motorists from Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will equally be diverted to the Ikeja rail level crossing to connect Balogun Street and connect Oduyemi Street to link Obafemi Awolowo Way to other locations.
The statement from the Commissioner also added that the traffic advisory board will be placed at Ikeja under the bridge area, Simbiat Abiola Way Junction and Adebola/Balogun Junctions to serve as a guide and reminder for motorists that ply these corridors frequently.
Lagos to close Ilupeju, Jibowu-Yaba axis for railway project
What you should know
- The Red line is a 37 km North-South rail route that proposes to run on the same alignment with the Standard Gauge Rail system being constructed by the Federal Government as part of the national rail network.
- It is expected to run from Agbado to Marina with 12 proposed stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute Meta, Ido, Ebute Ero, and Marina.
- The Red Line is a part of the state government’s vision of an integrated multimodal transportation system contained in the State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP), developed by LAMATA, which aims ultimately to birth a world-class transportation network that will support the state’s profile, as the economic capital of Nigeria and Africa.
- The state government had said that it expects the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2022.
— Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) April 8, 2021
FG set to commission first Electric-Vehicle charging station, two months after unveiling first EV
NADDC to commission Nigeria’s first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station today.
Nigeria’s First Solar Powered Electric Vehicle Charging Station is set to be commissioned by the Federal Government through the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) today, 8th April 2021.
According to a tweet by the Council, the Solar Powered EV Charging Station was set up by NADDC under the Electric Vehicle Pilot Project in Collaboration with Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto.
What they are saying
Director-General of NADDC, Mr Jelani Aliyu, said that the project was part of the Federal Government’s commitment to the best Nigeria desired by all.
“This is the beginning of a new era for Nigeria as it marks the realisation of the government’s desire to build sustainable technology in the country.
“Moreover, our vision and mission at NADDC are not just to enable the production of vehicles in Nigeria but also to produce the best and most advanced technology vehicles in the country.
“Today, we have inaugurated the first 100 per cent solar energy powered charging station in Nigeria.
“The reason for choosing Sokoto for the pilot project is in consideration of the harsh weather.
“However, such weather has become a blessing for us as we can extract and power our homes, offices and even for industrial consumption.”
FG to introduce Vehicle Finance Scheme for Nigerians to own new cars
In case you missed it
- The project which is an innovation in the Nigerian automotive industry comes two months after the Federal Government unveiled Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car, on the 5th February 2021, through the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).
- This innovation is expected to usher in the comprehensive development of the industry by presenting Nigerians with the opportunity to benefit from the gains in renewable and sustainable energy.
FG commissions Made-in-Nigeria vehicles worth N364 billion
Why this matters
With the commissioning of the charging station, Nigeria will join the rest of the world in embracing the recent innovation in energy mobility towards renewable and sustainable energy sources.
This innovation is expected to build on the recent development in the Nigerian automotive sector as the NADDC under the Federal Government moves toward replacing internal combustion engine-powered vehicles with electric vehicles, in a bid to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and cut environmental pollution.
