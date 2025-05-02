Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s pioneer Non-Interest Bank, has allotted a N10 billion facility to facilitate smooth Hajj and Umrah experience for tour operators in Nigeria.

The Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Haruna Musa, Ph.D, disclosed this during the 2nd National Hajj Stakeholders Summit in Abuja, saying the facility was accessible to operators at any Jaiz Bank branch.

Haruna, who also reiterated the Bank’s commitment to supporting the pilgrims’ effort to meet their Hajj obligations, asserted that, the Bank would continue to provide funds to ease Hajj and Umrah operations.

The Jaiz Bank CEO commended the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) for giving Jaiz Bank the opportunity to participate in the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS), and assured that the bank would continue to enhance the value of pilgrims’ savings through the scheme.

He also said the Bank’s deliberate move to collect Hadaya payments in local currency (Naira) was aimed at reducing the financial burden on pilgrims, urging them to take advantage of the opportunity.

In his remarks, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima commended Jaiz Bank for collecting Hadaya payment in Naira, saying that the initiative would ease the pilgrims’ affairs in the holy land.

Represented by one of his aides, Alhaji Bashir Maidugu, Shettima congratulated the organisers of the summit and urged stakeholders to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims always enjoy a reduction in their Hajj fare.

Also speaking, the NAHCON Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, assured participants of the Commission’s support to sustain Hajj financing in the country.