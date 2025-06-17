Fidelity Bank has denied reports that its Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, allegedly paid a bribe of N5 billion to avoid detention by the police.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by Fidelity Bank, where it clarified that its Managing Director was asked to sign a N5 billion bail bond as part of a police investigation into a matter involving the account of a customer, Woobs Resources Limited.

The bank, in its statement, described the reports, especially a story by Sahara Reporters, as false and mischievous, meant to mislead the public into believing a bribe was paid.

Fidelity MD asked to sign N5 billion bail bond

Fidelity Bank explained that its MD was invited by the police to provide a statement regarding a complaint filed by James Onyemenam against Mr. Ogo Whoba over the management of Woobs Resources’ account.

It stated that after providing her statement, the police asked Onyeali-Ikpe to sign a N5 billion bail bond on her recognizance, adding that the bond was mistakenly reported as a bribe.

The bank emphasized that at no point did the MD pay N5 billion to the police to avoid detention, noting that the bond was simply a standard part of her release conditions.

The bank said, “The police invited the MD during their investigation into a complaint made by James Onyemenam against Mr. Ogo Whoba over the management of Woobs Resources’ account. After taking her statement, the police asked the MD to sign a N5 billion bail bond on her own recognizance.

“It is this bond — not a bribe — that was referenced in a phone conversation with Mr. Ogo Whoba, which was secretly and unlawfully recorded. At no time did the MD pay N5 billion to the Police to avoid detention; signing the bond was simply a standard part of her release conditions.”

The bank also explained that a similar false claim had previously been raised in a petition to the Inspector General of Police by Victor Ukutt on behalf of Mr.Whoba, which the police boss investigated thoroughly and dismissed as baseless.

Backstory

Recall that on Monday, June 16, 2025, a viral video surfaced on the internet showing a phone conversation between the Fidelity Bank MD and a customer identified as Uba, with Sahara Reporters alleging that Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe paid N5 billion to bail herself after being interrogated by the Nigerian Police in connection with a N19 billion fraud case.

The conversation referenced the N5 billion bond, which was misinterpreted as a bribe.

According to documents filed in Charge No: FHC/L/138C/2025 before a Federal High Court in Lagos, the Federal Republic of Nigeria was prosecuting Victor Ukutt, Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe, and Whoba Ugwunna Ogo for the alleged unlawful conversion of funds belonging to Woobs Resources Limited.

However, on June 9, 2025, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice had clarified its discontinuation of a fraud (criminal) charge against the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe.

The Special Adviser on Communication and Publicity, Office of the AGF & Minister of Justice, Kamarudeen Ogundele, in a statement, explained that, as the chief law officer of the federation, the AGF has the constitutional power to discontinue prosecution against a defendant where it is deemed necessary to prevent a miscarriage of justice.

He said the decision to discontinue the case followed a careful review of the case, which did not connect Dr. Onyeali-Ikpe to the charge, as she was neither the account officer nor the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank when the account used in the alleged scheme of fraud was opened.

The official stressed that the Attorney General’s decision is guided by the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law, and expressed confidence that this decision is in the best interest of justice and the public.

The statement added, however, that the decision to remove the CEO from the case does not exculpate Fidelity Bank from the allegations contained in the charge, which is still pending before the court, but rather demonstrates the Attorney General’s duty to ensure that justice is served.