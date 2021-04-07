Markets
Stocks drift around record highs as bond yields decline
Assumptions for prolonged apex bank support and world extension can be seen as the main driver of stocks’ expectational performance.
Global market stocks are drifting around untouched highs as financial backers anticipated news of the Federal Reserve’s latest gathering. Security yields fell. The yield on America’s 10-year Treasury Bonds fell by 1.63%. Germany’s 10-year yield dropped to -0.34%. The U.K. 10-year yield also fell to 0.78%.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Futures edged higher after the fundamental measures withdrew for the time being as volume on U.S. trades dwindled under 10 billion. Interestingly, for the first time this year. The 10-year Treasury Yield dropped, while the dollar stopped a four-day slide. The STOXX Europe 600 file was minimally changed.
Worries about higher lending costs destabilizing the stock market have subsided as investors pull out from risk-free FED bonds. Minutes of the last Fed rates meeting expected on Wednesday may give more insights on the standpoint. Amundi SA made 3% gains owing to approval of the $980 million deal with Societe Generale SA's asset, the executive's arm Lyxor amounting to 825 million euro ($980 million); thereby making it the biggest provider of exchange-traded products in Europe.
Central bank support and economic growth in at least four decades have driven stock benchmarks to unprecedented heights. Moreover, Concerns about higher borrowing costs destabilizing the market have eased, with bond yields subsiding as traders revert to their aggressive positioning for Fed policy austerity.
Some key events to watch out for this week are the 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group which is to take place virtually and the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell’s participation in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.
Dividends
Mega corporations payout N0.95 trillion dividends in 2020
Corporate Nigeria paid over N958 billion in dividends in 2020, according to data from the annual reports of the companies.
This figure topped the N851.9 billion paid in 2019 by the same companies under review.
The data was obtained from financial statements of 34 of some of the most capitalized companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange who reported dividends paid out of their cash flow statements. The report focused on dividends paid out rather than what was declared by listed companies.
The higher dividends paid during the year represent a 13% increase from the year before suggesting that corporates kept their commitments to return cash to their shareholders despite a precarious year that was marred by the Covid-19 pandemic.
At the height of the pandemic in March 2020, some companies like Julius Berger cut back on dividend payments, instead of pushing for bonus issues in combination with dividends. From our estimates, out of the 166 listed entities, a record 9 declared bonus issues during the year compared to just three in 2019 and 2018. Most of the companies that opted for script issues were insurance firms as they faced a recapitalization mandate by the National Insurance Commission.
Dollar adjusted dividends – Despite the 13% increase in dividend payout year on year, the figure is flat in comparison to 2019 when adjusted for exchange rate devaluation. At an exchange rate of N410/$1, the N958 billion paid adjusts to $2.33 billion while the N852 billion paid in 2019 adjusts to $2.36 billion at an exchange rate of N360/$1.
Top dividend payers – The top ten dividend payers made up over 87% of the dividends paid during the year buttressing the dominance of a few mega-corporations in Nigeria’s business and economic landscape.
- As expected, Dangote Cement topped as the highest paying dividend company in Nigeria returning N272 billion to its shareholders in 2020 seemingly unchanged from 2019. Next in line was MTN with N172 billion paid out in 2020. MTN’s dividend grew by 29.5% year on year.
- Zenith and GTBank were the highest paying banks with each paying N87.9 billion and N83 billion respectively dwarfing the likes of UBA and First Bank who paid N33 billion and N14.2 billion respectively.
Growth in dividends – Cement giant, BUA reported a whopping 1000% in dividends largely due to the consolidation of the group’s cement businesses across the country. BUA Cement paid out N59.2 billion in dividends in the year. Union Bank also recorded over 1,400% increase in dividends paying out over N7 billion in 2020. It skipped dividend payments in 2019 except for minority shareholders.
What to expect in 2021: Nairametrics expects dividend payments in 2021 to top what was paid in 2020 as companies recover from the challenges of Covid-19. Corporate profits were much higher during the year despite pandemic challenges, while the cash reserves of the mega-corporations were hardly impacted.
The latest earnings season buttresses our expectations as we have already seen a significant increase in dividend payout of some of the mega-corporations. The final dividends of most of the companies that have announced dividends topped what was proposed in the same period last year. For example, 2021 (2020) Access 55 kobo (40 kobo), GTB N2.7 (N2.5), BUA N2.07 (N1.75), MTN N5.9 (N4.97), etc.
Cryptocurrency
Coinbase Q1 profit to double last year’s total earnings
The Crypto exchange presently has about 56 million verified users as of Q1 2021.
A week to its much-awaited Initial Public Offer, Coinbase the most sort after crypto exchange revealed it expected to report a Q1 profit of between $730 million to $800 million, more than double what it made last year.
In its statement on its preliminary results, the pioneer crypto exchange reported that it was anticipating to post revenue of $1.8 billion in Q1 2021, surpassing last year’s total revenue of $1.3 billion.
For the first quarter of 2021, Coinbase currently expects the following for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021:
- Verified Users of 56 million
- Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs) of 6.1 million
- Assets on Platform of $223 billion, representing 11.3% crypto asset market share, including $122 billion of Assets on Platform from Institutions
- Trading Volume of $335 billion
- Total Revenue of approximately $1.8 billion
- Net Income of approximately $730 million to $800 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.1 billion
The Crypto exchange presently has about 56 million verified users as of Q1 2021, taking to account that Coinbase is not currently available to residents of Africa’s biggest crypto market (Nigeria).
Coinbase also operates a Crypto custody business for institutional investors and plans to make its direct listing debut at Nasdaq on April 14, the first of its kind for a major Crypto exchange.
The Crypto exchange was founded about a decade ago, allowing its clients to buy and sell Cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polkadot. The Crypto exchange had earlier raised over $540 million in funding as a private company, its current market value stands at about $90 billion.
In a footnote, it explains “In May 2020, we became a remote-first company. Accordingly, we do not maintain a headquarters.”
As a risk factor, it cites: “The identification of Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous person or persons who developed Bitcoin, or the transfer of Satoshi’s Bitcoins.”
