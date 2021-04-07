Corporate Press Releases
Firm predicts 75 percent growth in Short-let homes occupancy rates
In the wake of skyrocketing costs of owning apartments following recent realities and the ravaging impact of the economic meltdown on business operations, Lagos based real estate firm, Shortlethomes, a subsidiary of Digital Landlords Nigeria Limited, has predicted over 75 per cent growth in short-lets occupancy rates for 2021 in the country.
The firm observed that while the hospitality and travel industry has taken an unprecedented hit in bookings, with a month on month decline in sales with majority of hosts experiencing close to zero per cent occupancy rates globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shortlethomes consistently maintained its services with a 75 per cent occupancy rate.
Speaking in Lagos, the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr. Keji Giwa said the market dynamics suggest a less competitive, untapped market gap and therefore more attractive investments in increasing Shortlethomes and apartments in locations such as Lekki, Victoria Island, Osapa London, Oniru, Ikoyi and Ikate where Nigerians in diaspora and the international community do business and visit for tourism.
Findings revealed that through short-term rental, landlords could make upwards of 20 per cent more than they would on a rent-controlled property, according to experts.
Giwa who also oversees Digital Landlords Nigeria noted that there has been an accelerated surge in booking requests and an increased demand for luxury homes away from home, which represents the slogan and brand of Shortlethomes.
“The brand aims to increase its short-let portfolio to accommodate the 98 per cent of extra booking opportunities the company was not able to fulfill in 2020 due to its limited number of properties. In that short space of time, the company has taken bookings from just 500 guests out of it’s 25,200 booking requests in a year due to a limited number of properties, accounting for only 1.98 per cent of total booking enquiries in a year.”
He added that by “acquiring 100 more short let apartments in Lagos, especially around the Lekki Phase one and Victoria Island / Ikoyi axis, not leaving out potential opportunities in Abuja, this drive should help meet the ever-increasing demands for our homes, giving Digital Landlords investors a healthy return on their investments for the next five years.”
According to him, in 2020, all existing Digital Landlords received a 17 per cent short let rental net income on all properties and are set to experience the same in 2021.
He said; “Compare this to local rental income rates of around 3-4 per cent in Nigeria, that’s a whopping 425 to 566 per cent difference in margins. Digital Landlords can expect to get back their return on investment in just 5.8years compared to 20-years for local rental income and then experience year on year profit after each consecutive year. This is the reason why Digital Landlords Nigeria limited will be investing heavily in improving the customer experience on all Shortlethomes digital platforms, taking advantage of Artificial Intelligence Chatbots to automate responses, creating a virtual agent to take bookings and deal with customer service issues 24-7.”
For him, opportunities are rife for the real estate boom that will continue for years to come, stressing that customer-centricity, operational efficiency, and technological advancement are the three core ways for industry to be at the front row of growth trajectory.
He noted that; “The ability to understand how digital technology can enhance every area of your business is key to performance. That is why if any company right now hasn’t gone through a digital transformation or initiated a digital transformation initiative, they’re basically becoming a dinosaur.”
Communique of NGA Industry Multilogues 2: 12th International Conference Edition
A COMMUNIQUÉ ISSUED AT THE END OF THE NIGERIAN GAS ASSOCIATION (NGA) INDUSTRY MULTILOGUES 2: 12TH INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE EDITION HELD VIRTUALLY ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25 AND FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2021 WITH THE THEME “POWERING FORWARD: ENABLING NIGERIA’S INDUSTRIALISATION VIA GAS”
The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) hosted the second edition of its Industry Multilogues, rendered through its 12th biennial International Conference & Awards platforms, on February 25 and 26, 2021.
As was the first edition of the Multilogues, the 2-day event hosted virtually in conformance with COVID-19 protocols, featured over 300 participants across the continents of Asia, Europe, Africa, North and South America, and 35 local and international speakers comprising the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Nigeria’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; Presidentof International Gas Union (IGU), Dr Joe Kang; the GMD of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari;and the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr Simbi Wabote.
Others include the Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Osagie Okunbor; the MD of NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah; the MD of Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Mr. Roger Brown; the MD of Shell Nigeria Gas, Mr. Ed Ubong, and erstwhile President of the NGA, Mrs. Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, amongst other numerous international and local players in the upstream, midstream, and downstream gas value chain.
After a robust presentation, engaging deliberations, and very insightful discourse, the panelists and speakers came to the following conclusions:
1. Nigeria has enough gas resources to meet its demands in the domestic and export market.
2. All stakeholders must work with the Government to deliver Nigeria gas ambitions over the next decade.
3. Nigeria must enhance the fiscal and operational policies required to attract the right investments to realise the objectives and aspirations outlined within the nation’s Gas programmes.
4. The government is enjoined to urgently resolve legacy debts, payment guarantees, and other commercial impediments, including power delivery bottlenecks in the Gas-to-Power programme.
5. The Panelists called for the adjustment of royalties on Gas supplied and consumed in the domestic environment to encourage more supplies that catalyse more significant development in the overall domestic economy.
6. They demanded non-discriminatory pricing mechanisms that offer suppliers equal opportunity for returns on investments and cost-reflective tariff structure across the Gas value chain.
7. There was consensus that the Gas supply industry must be anchored on a willing-seller willing-buyer framework to unlock further investments in Gas exploration and delivery infrastructure.
8. There should be a removal of price controls and concessional Gas tariffs for sections of the market that are critical to achieving overall economic growth objectives.
9. The scope of the National Gas Transportation Network Code’s should be expanded to fully cover the domestic Gas market in line with provisions already specified by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), which regulates the industry.
10. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other development banks need to prioritise the Gas industry, underpinned by concessional interest rates and guarantees for dollar-denominated transactions, to assure lender confidence in Gas projects.
11. PENCOM to make the $32 billion pension funds available to Natural Gas investors as priority funding for critical Gas infrastructure, to bolster economic diversification and sustained industrialisation in the country.
12. The panelists agreed that cost-reflective pricing mechanism, favourable fiscal regime, ease of repatriation of dividend/capital, stable exchange rate, and national industrial policy stability are critical conditions for spurring equity and loan financing in the local Gas market.
13. It was revealed during the sessions that the BOI has a $500 billion funding arrangement with the Bank of China (BOC) to finance import equipment for flare Gas capture, which requires the intending borrowers to advance about
25 per cent of their funding needs and import their equipment from China.
14. Similar arrangements with the US Exim Bank are also available for players that want to import their flare capture equipment from the United States.
15. The panels enjoined players to foster good corporate governance, de-risking loans with equity contributions and mapping out clear funding outlines before initiating a project.
16. The panel agreed that Gas based industries such as fertiliser and cement constitute key consumption centres that could grow the country’s domestic Gas consumption and unlock the much-needed economic growth required to
take over 90 per cent of Nigerians out of extreme poverty.
17. There is a need to warehouse world-class local capacity to adapt imported technologies for the local conditions to reduce overdependence on Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), improve local content know-how, deepen innovations, curtail maintenance costs and the overall cost of production.
18. The conference highlighted the need to create and develop regional infrastructure across the West African economies to deliver Gas supplies to markets through various marine, rail, road, and pipeline channels.
19. They also called for improved regional collaboration on maritime security to arrest the Gulf of Guinea’s rising piracy incidents for safer virtual Gas shipping through marine transport.
20. The process of building industry capacity and retooling professionals from an oil-based economy to a gas-based economy should begin in earnest with the NGA playing a central role.
SIGNED
ED UBONG
PRESIDENT, NIGERIAN GAS ASSOCIATION (NGA)
Transcorp delivers strong performance despite challenging year
Transcorp’s Performance was underpinned by the execution of the Group’s well-defined strategies to deliver growth and achieve its long term goals.
- Achieves 2% and 225% increase in PAT for Group and the Company respectively
- Grows Total Comprehensive Income by 31% and 563% for the Group and the Company respectively
Nigeria’s leading diversified conglomerate, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (“Transcorp”), has released its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Transcorp achieved ₦75.2billion in turnover and Profit After Tax of ₦3.79billion in 2020, representing a 2.35% increase against ₦3.705billion in 2019. The Group’s Comprehensive income grew by 31%, from ₦3.44 in 2019, to ₦4.516billion in 2020, its Total assets of the Group grew by 8% from ₦313.1billion to ₦338.1billion, while shareholder’s funds increased by 5%, from ₦108.7billion in 2019 to ₦114.4billion in 2020.
Transcorp’s performance was underpinned by execution of the Group’s well-defined strategies to deliver growth and achieve its long term goals.
“We sustained and drove our growth agenda across all our business sectors in 2020, notwithstanding the challenging operating environment, emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Owen Omogiafo, President/Group CEO of Transcorp.
“We significantly advanced our strategic position as a leading player in the power sector, with the successful acquisition of 100% ownership stake in Afam Power Plc and Afam III Fast Power Limited, together with a combined installed capacity of about 1,000MW, bringing our total power generation capacity to approximately 2,000 MW. We have also commenced distributing internationally in the West African regional electricity market, as a member of the West African Power Pool (WAPP). We continue to seek opportunities to deepen our position across the power value chain, as we deliver on our promise to power Nigeria”, Mrs Omogiafo said.
Speaking further, Mrs Omogiafo said, “Despite the impact of the pandemic on our hospitality business, we responded quickly by embarking on several initiatives to adapt to the new normal and meet the needs of guests and staff in the pandemic era, whilst intensifying cost-saving mechanisms to minimise the losses brought about by the pandemic.”
Commenting on the results, the Chairman of Transcorp, Tony O. Elumelu CON, said, “Businesses across the globe had to adapt, be innovative and learn to manoeuvre the volatile macroeconomic environment the Covid-19 pandemic created. Though tough for all, we demonstrated our resilience and continued relentlessly in our mission to ensure we improve lives and transform Nigeria. By growing our investments in power and hospitality, we were able to continue to develop our businesses and generate the long-term value our shareholders expect.”
Speaking on Transcorp’s outlook for 2021, Mrs Omogiafo emphasised the Group’s focus on increasing momentum across all business lines. Transcorp Hotels Plc recently launched its asset-light business, ‘Aura by Transcorp Hotels’, which leverages technology to provide travellers with accommodation options across Africa. Aura is a digital play that would revolutionalise the African hospitality industry and position Transcorp Hotels, to continue to dominate and increase its footprint across Africa.
Mrs Omogiafo also highlighted the Group’s ground-breaking advances in its integrated gas-to-power strategy, leveraging its OPL 281 asset and its partnership with Heirs Holdings, in the acquisition of OML 17 to meet the gas requirements for its power business.
“We have laid a strong foundation for sustainable growth. We remain focused on to creating long-term value for all stakeholders and to position Transcorp as a flagship Pan African conglomerate,” the President/GCEO said.
About Transcorp
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) is a publicly quoted conglomerate, with a diversified shareholder base of over 300,000.
Our portfolio comprises strategic investments in the power, hospitality, agribusiness and oil and gas sectors. Our notable businesses include Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Calabar, Transcorp Power, TransAfam Limited and Transcorp Energy.
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.