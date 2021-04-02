Appointments
SEC approves appointment of CEOs of demutualized exchange and subsidiaries
The SEC has approved the appointments of the CEOs of the demutualized exchange and their operating subsidiaries.
The approved appointments are those of Mr Oscar Onyema, as the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group; Temi Popoola, as the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Ltd., and Ms Tinuade Awe, as the Chief Executive Officer, NGX Regulation Ltd.
This disclosure was made by the Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, on Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Lagos.
What the Chairman of the NGX Group is saying
Ogunbanjo said that the confirmation of these appointments would help to build a leading and resilient African Exchange Group.
He said, “The confirmation of these appointments are an important step in the process of building a leading and resilient African Exchange Group following the completion of our demutualisation programme.
I am delighted to continue working with Oscar N. Onyema, OON, who has played a significant role in the reshaping of the Exchange. As a proven business leader and strategic thinker, I am confident that he will elevate the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) and its subsidiaries successfully into a new era of development.’’
Ogunbanjo also expressed his appreciation to the retiring Ex-Officio Member of the Council, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede.
He said, “I would like to warmly thank Mr Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede, who retires as Ex-Officio of the National Council following the demutualisation of the Exchange.
He not only provided wise and valuable counsel to the NSE over the years in its quest toward its demutualisation, he contributed significantly to the transformational achievements recorded by the Exchange during his tenure as President.
I speak on behalf of the Council and Management of the NSE in commending him for his exceptional service and wishing him well in his future endeavours. Equally, I thank all past leaders of the Exchange, many of whom started this journey and are alive to witness this epochal transition.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that under the demutualization plan, the NGX Group Plc, a new non-operating holding company was created as the parent company for the NSE and its operating structures with its three operating subsidiaries.
- These subsidiaries include Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulatory arm; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company – forming the group.
- The demutualization will enable the stock exchange to make its shares available to the public and would be listed on the new exchange, allowing the NGX Group to realise its vision of becoming Africa’s leading exchange hub.
- All the entities have been duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission.
Appointments
Shell Nigeria appoints Elohor Aiboni as its first female MD
SNEPCO has appointed Elohor Aiboni as its first female Managing Director.
Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) has appointed Elohor Aiboni as its first female Managing Director.
This was disclosed by a source in the company on Sunday.
The development was also confirmed by one of the aides of President Muhammadu Buhari on Social media, Lauretta Onochie via her Twitter handle.
She tweeted, “Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company has appointed Eloho Aiboni, as its first-ever female Managing Director/Chief Executive.
We believe every woman can do more when she recognises her innate potentials, capabilities.”
Elohor Aiboni.
Before her appointment, Aiboni was the company’s first Bonga Asset Operations Manager.
With over 13 years experience in the Oil and Gas sector, she had worked on Project to Asset Handover, Operations of Oil and Gas facilities with HSE, cross-discipline, cross-functional units and multi-operating unit exposure with great interpersonal skills.
Appointments
Buhari reappoints Alex Okoh as DG BPE for another 4 years
President Buhari has approved the reappointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as DG, BPE.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), for a second 4-year tenure with effect from April 10, 2021.
The renewal of his appointment is in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatization and Commercialization) Act 1999.
According to a series of tweets from the Presidency, this disclosure is contained in a State House press release from the Office of the Vice President.
READ: Nigeria needs $3trillion in 30 years to reduce infrastructure deficit – Osinbajo
The statement also admitted that BPE has witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities in the last 4 years.
The statement partly reads, ‘’President Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh as Director-General of BPE for a second term of 4 years in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprises (Privatization & Commercialization) Act 1999.
‘’This renewal will take effect from 10th April 2021. In the last four years, BPE has witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities.’’
What you should know
The BPE is the federal government agency charged with economic reforms especially the privatization and commercialization of government-owned enterprises in the country. It also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatization.
STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT
