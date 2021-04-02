Two unknown altcoins ready to explode

Tyler Swope a highly revered crypto trader recently announced some relatively unknown crypto assets via his YouTube channel that he anticipates would likely push higher in the near term.

On the YouTube video, he started by endorsing Chainlink’s (LINK) node service provider LinkPool (LPL), adding credence to its strong structure within the niche segment it occupies.

His next pick was Alchemist Coin (MIST) a non-fungible token (NFT) project, on account that it could permit early users to get limited edition NFTs known as crucibles. These first version non-fungible tokens could help owners with major value in the future as the protocol grows, notes Swope.

“The proposal is overwhelming, yes, and ended today. It proposed, that v1 (first version) crucibles be limited to those using the terminal or PowerShell… a.k.a technical user. Once the frontend UI (user interface) launches, those users will get v2 (second version) crucibles using that interface. The crucibles, are NFTs, thus having a v1 limited edition could be a valuable thing down the road.”

Davis, a top crypto strategist also highlighted his bias that altcoins could provide investors with incredible returns and why investors should not just focus on the flagship crypto.

“2021 is seriously one of the biggest opportunities of your financial life. The potential for life-changing money to change your financial destiny in 2021 is incredible.

“But here is the truth, if you just buy Bitcoin, you are not going to see the exponentially huge gains. You will get decent returns but if you want to make the big money you got to invest in altcoins.”