Two unknown altcoins ready to explode
A crypto expert has highlighted 2 crypto assets that he expects would likely push higher in the near term.
Tyler Swope a highly revered crypto trader recently announced some relatively unknown crypto assets via his YouTube channel that he anticipates would likely push higher in the near term.
On the YouTube video, he started by endorsing Chainlink’s (LINK) node service provider LinkPool (LPL), adding credence to its strong structure within the niche segment it occupies.
His next pick was Alchemist Coin (MIST) a non-fungible token (NFT) project, on account that it could permit early users to get limited edition NFTs known as crucibles. These first version non-fungible tokens could help owners with major value in the future as the protocol grows, notes Swope.
“The proposal is overwhelming, yes, and ended today. It proposed, that v1 (first version) crucibles be limited to those using the terminal or PowerShell… a.k.a technical user. Once the frontend UI (user interface) launches, those users will get v2 (second version) crucibles using that interface. The crucibles, are NFTs, thus having a v1 limited edition could be a valuable thing down the road.”
Davis, a top crypto strategist also highlighted his bias that altcoins could provide investors with incredible returns and why investors should not just focus on the flagship crypto.
“2021 is seriously one of the biggest opportunities of your financial life. The potential for life-changing money to change your financial destiny in 2021 is incredible.
“But here is the truth, if you just buy Bitcoin, you are not going to see the exponentially huge gains. You will get decent returns but if you want to make the big money you got to invest in altcoins.”
Crypto market value nears $2 trillion, as Bitcoin surges to $60,000
The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $167.59 billion, which makes a 0.55% decrease.
High buying pressure from the two leading Crypto assets by market value has pushed the crypto market valuation near $2 trillion.
The flagship Crypto, Bitcoin, which was significantly responsible for this feat, has posted gains of more than 16% in the last 7 days, while Ethereum hit the $2,000 mark. At the time of writing this article:
- The global crypto market cap stood at $1.93 trillion, a 2.22% increase over the previous day.
- The world’s most popular crypto traded at $60,253.05.
- Bitcoin’s dominance was 58.21%, a decrease of 0.33% over the day.
Crypto pundits have cited that the heightened interest in these cryptos is emanating from a growing interest from institutional investors as seen from trend-following hedge funds, and lately, the powerful banks; coupled with credible reports hinting that Coinbase, the world’s most valuable online crypto trading platform, has gotten approval for its direct listing at the Nasdaq.
Experts also buttress on market indicators revealing that 78% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply is illiquid meaning that it is harder for a growing number of retail investors to have access to the prized Crypto at a fair value.
Adding credence to this bias, includes data from Glassnode revealing Bitcon’s number of Exchange Deposits (7d MA) just reached a 1-month low of 2,845.357, meaning there are fewer sellers of the world’s most popular crypto asset.
Previous 1-month low of 2,847.935 was observed on 26th March 2021.
📉 #Bitcoin $BTC Number of Exchange Deposits (7d MA) just reached a 1-month low of 2,845.357
Previous 1-month low of 2,847.935 was observed on 26 March 2021
View metric:https://t.co/v3uKq4dCjX pic.twitter.com/S8hZkdlnsi
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) April 2, 2021
In addition, Crypto assets have enjoyed exponential gains, as global financial markets become awash with record stimulus deals, triggered by global central banks using such dovish strategies in supporting the fragile global economy.
The incredible feats seen lately shows that the ever-changing financial market is enjoying strong buying pressures on the bias that global investors are keen on hedging against inflation-prone assets like currencies.
1 billion worth of XRP worth $576 million released to public
XRP traded at $0.575498 with a daily trading volume of $4.8 billion.
The seventh most valuable crypto asset by market value was recently unlocked from an escrow account.
Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker, monitored these large crypto movements, which occurred in two different 500 million XRP transactions worth $576 million in real-time some hours ago.
In simple terms, the implication of this is more liquidity in the Ripple network, as more investors will now have access to those XRP.
READ: DEAL: Bankly, Nigeria’s Fintech startup raises $2 million led by Vault
🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (287,790,398 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallethttps://t.co/m7b5Jp9uYy
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) April 1, 2021
🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (287,790,398 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallethttps://t.co/nb3DgSjoMp
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) April 1, 2021
The company had earlier set up a strategy where it released 1 billion XRP monthly for sale, for the purpose of funding its company operations, and to invest in start-ups of interest, with the rest kept back in the escrow accounts.
At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.575498 with a daily trading volume of $4.8 billion. XRP price is up 2.5% for the day.
READ: Ripple lets go 1,000,000,000 XRP valued at $240 million
It has a circulating supply of 46 Billion XRP coins and a max supply of 100 Billion.
Meanwhile, there are strong fundamentals on the ongoing legal tussle with U.S SEC ending with a $100 million civil settlement with the powerful financial regulator and a promise to return funds US investors had put into its XRP token.
READ: $119 billion valued investment bank, Goldman Sachs to begin offering Crypto in Q2
Some leading crypto exchanges that include Coinbase are highly unlikely to undo their decision to ditch XRP until the SEC clears XRP security status, an issue that has been the bone of contention.
