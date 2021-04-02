Markets
Top Stockbroking firms in Nigeria trade shares worth N357 billion in Q1 2021
The top-performing stockbroking firms in the NSE traded about 30.15 billion units of shares valued at N357.48 billion in Q1 2021.
The Nigerian Stock market ended the first quarter of 2021 bearish as the All-Share Index dipped by 3.04% from 40,270.42 points recorded as of December 31st, 2020 to close at 39,045.13 points at the end of Q1 2021.
Meanwhile, the top-performing stockbroking firms in the Nigerian Stock Exchange, traded about 30.16 billion units of shares with a value of N357.48 billion, accounting for 52.63% of the total value of shares traded in the period.
This is according to the Broker performance Report, released by the Nigerian Stock Exchange for the first quarter of 2021.
According to the report, Cardinalstone Securities led the list of stockbroking firms by volume of shares while Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers traded the highest in monetary terms for the period under review.
Stockbrokers by value
The top ten Stockbrokers were responsible for 52.63% of the total amount of shares traded in Q1 2021, trading a total of N357.48 billion worth of shares.
- Stanbic IBTC Stockbroker retains the top position in this category, having traded in stocks worth N88.2 billion between January and March 2021, representing 12.99% of the total value of shares traded during this period.
- Cardinalstone Securities stood at second on the list with trades in stocks valued at N47.36 billion, accounting for 6.97% of the total value of shares traded in the first quarter of the year.
- ABSA Securities Nigeria followed closely with its total trades valued at N41.53 billion in the period under review. This represents 6.12% of the total value recorded in the Stock Exchange market.
- Rencap Securities also traded in stocks worth N35.81 billion, to stand fourth on the list as it accounted for 5.27% of the recorded trades in monetary terms.
- EFG Hermes traded a sum of N31.1 billion worth of stocks, which accounted for 4.58% of the total value for the period.
- Others include; ESTC Securities (N26.4 billion), Meristem Stockbrokers (24.35 billion), FBN Quest Securities (N24.05 billion), Apel Asset Limited (20.56 billion), and Cordros Securities (18.11 billion).
Stockbrokers by volume
The top ten stockbroking firms for the period under review traded in 30.16 billion units of shares, accounting for 47.92% of the total traded stocks.
- Cardinalstone Securities Limited tops the list of stockbroking firms in terms of volume of shares traded as it recorded trades in 5.13 billion units of shares, representing 8.15% of the total volume traded in the bourse for the period.
- Morgan Capital Securities followed, having traded in 4.05 billion shares, accounting for 6.43% of the total volume of shares traded between January and March 2021.
- Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, which is a regular on the list traded in 3.79 billion units of shares in the first quarter of the year. This represents 6.03% of the total recorded.
- Meristem Stockbrokers Limited stands fourth on the list with trades in 3.56 billion units of shares between January and March 2021, accounting for 5.65% of the total volume recorded.
- Atlass Portfolios Limited traded in a total of 3.46 billion units of shares accounting for 5.5% of the total volume recorded in the period under review.
- Others on the list include; GTI Securities (2.97 billion), Light House Asset Management (2.16 billion), Greenwich Trust Limited (1.87 billion), WSTC Securities (1.62 billion), and Inter State Securities (1.55 billion).
What you should know
- The bearish trend recorded in the stock market during the first quarter of the year can be attributed to rising yields in government securities, profit-taking by investors, reallocation of investment portfolios, and the general downturn in the country’s economy.
- Notably, according to the NBS, Nigeria’s inflation surged to a record high of 17.33, unemployment at 33.3% while food inflation (21.79%) galloped to its highest in 15 years.
Markets
S&P 500 sets record highs on the back of tech stocks
Technology stocks led the advances, and the Nasdaq outperformed with a gain of 1.8% during the session.
Stock futures increased Thursday evening after a record-setting day on Wall Street, with traders looking forward to the Labour Department’s March jobs report on Friday morning.
Technology stocks led the advances, and the Nasdaq outperformed with a gain of 1.8% during the session. The S&P 500 increased by +0.9% to post a record high. The Nasdaq posted gains of 0.09% at the end of the trading session. The Dow made a profit of 0.01%.
- Year-to-date, energy, financial and industrial sectors outperformed
- Technology stocks were the biggest funder to the blue-chip index’s latest milestone.
- (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOGL) contributed 43.8% of the latest 1,000-point gain in the S&P 500.
Top gainers
- Diamondback up 10.52% to close at $81.22.
- Marathon Oil up 10.39% to close at $11.79
- Cimarex Energy up 8.47 % % to close at $64.42
- Devon Energy up 7.55 % to close at $23.50
- Lam Research up 7.40 %to close at $639.30
Top losers
- Carmax down 7.05% to close at $123.31
- PVH down 4.47% to close at $100.98
- Capri Holdings down 3.18% to close at $49.38
- Nordstorm down 2.93% to close at $36.76
- Maczy’s Inc down 2.90% to close at $268.63
Outlook
- Treasury bills are still trending upwards which may be seen as a threat to the wall street bull run.
- The jobless rate likely edged lower by 0.2 percentage points to a new pandemic-era low of 6.0%.
- Nairametrics, however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Cryptocurrency
Two unknown altcoins ready to explode
A crypto expert has highlighted 2 crypto assets that he expects would likely push higher in the near term.
Tyler Swope a highly revered crypto trader recently announced some relatively unknown crypto assets via his YouTube channel that he anticipates would likely push higher in the near term.
On the YouTube video, he started by endorsing Chainlink’s (LINK) node service provider LinkPool (LPL), adding credence to its strong structure within the niche segment it occupies.
His next pick was Alchemist Coin (MIST) a non-fungible token (NFT) project, on account that it could permit early users to get limited edition NFTs known as crucibles. These first version non-fungible tokens could help owners with major value in the future as the protocol grows, notes Swope.
“The proposal is overwhelming, yes, and ended today. It proposed, that v1 (first version) crucibles be limited to those using the terminal or PowerShell… a.k.a technical user. Once the frontend UI (user interface) launches, those users will get v2 (second version) crucibles using that interface. The crucibles, are NFTs, thus having a v1 limited edition could be a valuable thing down the road.”
Davis, a top crypto strategist also highlighted his bias that altcoins could provide investors with incredible returns and why investors should not just focus on the flagship crypto.
“2021 is seriously one of the biggest opportunities of your financial life. The potential for life-changing money to change your financial destiny in 2021 is incredible.
“But here is the truth, if you just buy Bitcoin, you are not going to see the exponentially huge gains. You will get decent returns but if you want to make the big money you got to invest in altcoins.”
