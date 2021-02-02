Spotlight Stories
Top 10 Stockbroking firms trade shares worth N112.84 billion in January 2021
Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) enjoyed a bullish start in January 2021, as the all-share index closed at 42,412.66 index points, 5.32% increase compared to 40,270.72 points recorded as of 31st December 2020.
The top ten stockbroking firms traded stocks worth N112.8 billion, accounting for 48.37% of the total value of shares traded in the month. This is according to the Broker Performance Report for the month ended 31st January 2021.
The value of shares traded by the top firms in January 2021, represents an 18.3% decline when compared to N138.1 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.
Stockbrokers by value
- Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers limited stands top on the list having traded on stocks valued at N21.66 billion and accounting for 9.28% of the total recorded trades. It however represents a decline of 39.4% when compared to N35.76 billion recorded in January 2020.
- Cardinalstone Securities Limited followed with trades on stocks worth N14.89 billion representing 6.39% of the total trades.
- Absa Securities Nigeria Limited traded in stocks worth N14.6 billion, accounting for 6.26% of the total value.
- Rencap Securities Nigeria Limited made transactions worth N13.5 billion (5.79%) to rank fourth on the list.
- EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited transacted in stocks valued at N11.74 billion.
- Others on the list include; Inter State Securities (N8.58 billion), Cordros Securities (N7.21 billion), Apel Asset (N7.17 billion), APT Securities (N7.11 billion), and Morgan Capital with N6.36 billion.
Stockbrokers by volume of shares
- Stanbic IBTC also topped the list with 2.58 billion units of shares, representing 9.41% of the total volume of shares traded in the month of January.
- GTI Securities came second with 2.29 billion units of shares representing 8.35%.
- Morgan Capital Securities followed with 2.24 billion units of shares which accounted for 8.18% of the total.
- Inter State Securities ranked fourth with transactions in 1.52 billion units of shares. 5.56% of the total unit of shares traded in the month.
- Atlass Portfolios Limited pulled transactions in 1.52 billion units of shares to rank fifth.
- Others include; Meristem Stockbrokers (1.43 billion), Cardinalstone Securities (1.37 billion), APT Securities (523.1 million), CSL Stockbrokers (436 million), and FBN Quest with trades in 408.3 million units of shares.
What you should know
- The All-share index of the NSE posted impressive gains in the month of January, growing by 5.32% to close at 42,412.66 points while the NSE Insurance index recorded the highest gain of 29.77%.
- The NSE Oil and Gas index also grew by 12.43% to close at 254.31 points while the Banking index recorded positive growth of 7.89%.
- Of all sub-indices captured by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, only the NSE Growth index recorded a decline in the month of January 2021.
Debt Securities
DMO announces February 2021 FGN Savings Bond offer for subscription
The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, recently offered for Subscription the February 2021 Federal Government of Nigeria Savings Bond.
This is according to a notification released on the website of the Debt Management Office on Monday.
The latest savings bond offer comes in two tranches:
- 2-year FGN Savings Bond due February 10, 2021: 4.214% per annum
- 3-year FGN Savings Bond due February 10, 2024: 5.214% per annum
- Opening date – February 1, 2021
- Closing date – February 5, 2021
- Settlement date – February 10th, 2021
- Coupon payment dates – May 10th, August 10th, November 10th, and February 10th
- Units of sale – N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50 million.
According to the circular, the offer is backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics reported that DMO received a total bid of N134.056 billion in December 2020, indicating an oversubscription of N74.056 billion.
- The FGN Savings Bond is an investment product issued through the Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government.
- Interested investors were however advised to visit their website in order to get the list of stockbroking firms appointed as distribution agents.
Business
Federal Government extends NIN-SIM linkage deadline by 8 Weeks
The Federal Government has announced that the National Identity Number and SIM card integration exercise has been extended by 8 weeks with April 6, 2021, as the new deadline.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami in a meeting with the ministerial taskforce on NIN-SIM integration, reported by the NIM.C.
The report disclosed that 56.18 million NINs have been collected so far by mobile network operators,
NIMC also discloses that 1060 registration centres have been activated for NIN exercise while mobile network operators have opened hundreds of centres.
The Minister advised Nigerians and legal residents who are yet to register for the NIN to be diligent and take advantage of the extension to enroll for their NIN and link with their SIMs.
NIMC said President Buhari “expressed his satisfaction with the progress made regarding the NIN-SIM linkage” and praised the Minister for their roles.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported last month that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has insisted that the earlier announced deadlines for the integration of Subscriber Identification Modules (SIM) with valid National Identification Numbers (NIN), still stand, as it awaited advice from the Federal Government.
- The Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC) disclosed that it has licensed telecommunications companies to register applicants who do not have National Identity Numbers (NIN).
- Sections 27 and 29 of the National identity Management Commission Act 2007 provides for the mandatory use of a NIN for transactions including application and issuance of a passport.
Columnists
Can I “Short” Dangote Cement stocks?
A follower on my Twitter account asked me a simple question this week, “Kalu how can I short Dangote Cement?”
First, what does shorting a stock mean?
Shorting is seeking to profit from the projected fall in the price of an asset. It involves borrowing shares you do not own and then selling to another investor. The strategy is selling high and buying low, i.e. selling the stock today, generating cash today with the intent to repurchase the same stock at a lower cost, making a spread.
To be able to short any stock, you need.
- A research-based belief that the asset is overpriced, i.e. it is trading in the public market at a price above its intrinsic value.
- Availability of shares that can be borrowed, sold, and rebought. This implies that the target stock to be shorted should have sufficient volume.
First, let us understand the terms I will use?
If I am selling, I am Shorting or Putting.
If I am buying, I am going Long or Calling.
So how do I short a stock?
I have identified the target stock to short, let us call it Kalu Plc or KPLC. Let us assume the stock is priced today at N100.00. I go to a broker that holds stock of KPLC, and I borrow 10,000 units of PLC for three months. He will charge a fee for this. Let us assume the fee is 100.00 per 10,000 shares for the 90 days. I will simply sell those shares of KPLC for 100 per share and bank 1,000,000.
So, my position is cash N1,000,000 liability N1,000,000 (10,000 shares of KPLC)
Next, I can buy a Forward Call to cover my bet. This means I buy an option to buy KPLC at 100 in three months as well. The is called a Hedge. I am covering my Short position on PLC by buying the option to buy KPLC back at N100 in 90 days, I will also pay a fee to buy this cover. This means if KPLC instead of falling, rises in value, I will not make money, but I also will not lose money because my Put (Sale) trade has been covered by my Call (Buy) trade. This is called a Covered Call.
Can I Short without a cover?
Yes, I can still Short KPLC without buying a call option. That will save me the expense of paying the Call premium and increase my overall projected profit but expose my trade to unlimited losses if the shares of KPLC do not fall but rise.
What happens if shares of KPLC fall as planned?
If shares of KPLC fall, that is perfect. Let us assume shares fall to 50 per share in 90 days, I simply debit my cash position for 500,000 and buy back the 10,000 shares of KPLC and return to the broker I borrowed it from. I have just made 500,000 or 50% (ignoring fees).
What happens if shares of KPLC rises?
If shares of KPLC rise instead of falling, problem. Let us say KPLC goes from 100 to 150 in 90 days, this means I must spend 1,500,000 to buy back the initial 10,000 shares a return to the Broker, I have lost 50%.
What if I covered my Short call?
Well, if I covered by Short Putting by buying the 90-day Call, then that was smart. I can simply exercise that call to buy 10,000 shares at 100 instead of 150. This means I debit my cash account to fund my Call excise and repay the broker. I do not make any return, but I do not lose N50,000.
What about options?
Now I can increase my potential returns (or magnify my losses) by simply buying options.
Options are exactly what is described above both in Call and Put scenarios, but options are sold in units of 100. Thus the 10,000 units are 100 options contracts. Leverage allows the investor to make money on the upside but magnify losses on the downside.
So back to Dangote…
Can I short Dangote Cement? The simple answer is yes, rules exist to enable a short of Dangote Cement, the real question is can you make money from that trade?