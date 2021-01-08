Stock Market
Deputy Managing Director of UBA Plc purchases additional 3.22 million shares
Mr. Ayoku Laidi had spent a total of N27,369,766.05 on the purchase of additional 3.22 million shares of the bank.
The Deputy Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa Plc, Ayoku Liadi, has purchased additional 3.22 million shares of the firm worth N27.37 million.
This is according to the firm’s recent notification, signed by its Secretary, Bili A. Odum, and seen by Nairametrics.
Nairametrics learned that the transactions occurred in five tranches, with an average of N8.50 and an aggregate volume of 3,220,000 units. The transaction occurred on 6 January 2021, at the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform, Lagos.
Transaction breakdown
- In the first tranche, a total of 817,231 units of shares were purchased at N8.60, implying that the sum of N7,028,186.6 was spent at this stage.
- In the second tranche, a total of 1,294,498 units of shares were purchased at N8.50, totalling N11,003,233
- The third tranche recorded the purchase of 185,052 units of shares at N8.55, totalling N1,582,194.6
- In the fourth tranche, a total of 900,974 units of shares were purchased at N8.40, grossing N7,568,181.6
- The last tranche recorded the purchase of 22,245 units of shares at N8.45, totalling N187,970.3
- A total of N27,370,000 was spent to purchase an aggregate volume of 3.22 million shares of the firm at an average price N8.50
What you should know
On the 15th of July, 2020, Mr. Ayoku Laidi had earlier spent N18.15 million acquiring an additional 3 million shares of the firm at N6.05 per share.
Hyundai record biggest daily gains in 33 years, on partnership with Apple
Hyundai Motor Co. shares gained almost 20%, the highest daily gain ever sighted in the leading South Korean carmaker stocker since 1988.
Hyundai Motor Co. shares gained almost 20%, the biggest daily gain ever sighted in the leading South Korean carmaker stocker since 1988, on reports that the world’s most valuable company, Apple Inc., was in partnership talks with the automaker giant on developing self-driving electric vehicles.
Internal discussion on such partnership according to private sources was complete at Hyundai, awaiting the approval of the chairman, it said. Hyundai and Apple both declined to comment on such a report.
A recent Bloomberg report disclosed Apple has begun early development work on an electric vehicle, but the project was still years away from resulting in any product.
- “We believe Apple is in the early stages of talks and looking at a handful of strategic partnerships and collaborations globally with existing automakers on the [electric vehicle] front, with Hyundai on the radar,” Wedbush Analyst, Dan Ives, wrote in a research note published shortly after reports about the Hyundai discussions first broke.
What this means
Recall Nairametrics some weeks back disclosed Apple may soon announce a manufacturing partner for the project and there might be plans to reduce efforts to self-driving software with a traditional carmaker.
- Apple’s self-driving car project is called “Project Titan” and has experienced a couple of gains and losses since it launched in 2014. Apple sacked 190 staff working on the project in 2019, even though it designed its own car from scratch.
- Insiders revealed that Apple now has plans to build a customer-friendly passenger car to compete directly with Tesla.
List of Dividends announced so far in 2020
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2020.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date Announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS
|Date Announced
|Bonus
|Closure of Register
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|N0.1k
|7th January 2021
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc
|N0.065k
|30th December 2020
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Vitafoam Nigeria Plc
|N0.7k
|31st December 2020
|Nil
|15th - 19th February 2021
|4th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|12th February 2021
|Conoil Plc
|N2.00k
|6th October 2020
|Nil
|23rd October 2020
|13th July 2020
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|USD$0.05
|30th October 2020
|Nil
|16th November 2020
|Nil
|7th December 2020
|13th December 2020
|Airtel Africa
|USD$0.015
|31st October 2020
|Nil
|13th November 2020
|Nil
|11th December 2020
|13th November 2020
|Nigerian Breweries Plc
|N0.25k
|29th October 2020
|Nil
|23rd - 27th November 2020
|Nil
|1st December 2020
|20th November 2020
|Nestle Nig Plc
|N25
|27th October 2020
|Nil
|23rd - 27th November 2020
|Nil
|7th December 2020
|20th November 2020
|Access Bank Plc
|N0.25k
|3rd September 2020
|Nil
|18th September 2020
|Nil
|28th September 2020
|17th September 2020
|11 Plc (Updated)
|N8.25
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|30th Sept - 5th Oct 2020
|14th October 2020
|15th October 2020
|29th Sept 2020
|Zenith bank Plc
|N0.30k
|3rd September 2020
|Nil
|17th September 2020
|Nil
|22nd September 2020
|16th September 2020
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|N0.30k
|2nd September 2020
|Nil
|16th September 2020
|Nil
|21st September 2020
|15th September 2020
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
|N0.40k
|2nd September 2020
|Nil
|16th - 23rd September 2020
|Nil
|30th September 2020
|15th September 2020
|Learn Africa Plc
|N0.05k
|1st September 2020
|Nil
|5th - 9th October 2020
|15th October 2020
|16th October 2020
|2nd October 2020
|United Bank for Africa
|N0.17k
|1st September 2020
|Nil
|16th September 2020
|Nil
|23rd September 2020
|15th September 2020
|Tripple Gee & Company Plc
|N0.055k
|12th August 2020
|Nil
|1st - 4th September 2020
|16th September 2020
|22nd September 2020
|31st August 2020
|Lasaco Assurance Plc
|N0.05k
|14th August 2020
|Nil
|1st September 2020
|15th September 2020
|22nd September 2020
|Linkage Assurance Plc
|Nil
|26th June 2020
|1 for every 4 shares
|20th - 24th July 2020
|13th August 2020
|NA
|17th July 2020
|Smart Products Nigeria Plc
|N0.10k
|30th June 2020
|Nil
|27th - 31st July 2020
|27th August 2020
|3rd September
|University Press Plc
|N0.15k
|10th June 2020
|1 for every 13 shares
|25th September 2020
|5th November 2020
|5th November 2020
|AIICO Insurance
|Nil
|10th June 2020
|1 for every 13 shares
|29th June - 3rd July 2020
|To to be communicated
|NA
|25th June 2020
|Red Star Express Plc
|N0.35k
|28th August 2020
|Nil
|21st - 25th September 2020
|8th October 2020
|15th October 2020
|18th September 2020
|Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc
|Nil
|4th August 2020
|1 for every 14 shares
|19th - 25th 2020
|26th August 2020
|Nil
|18th August 2020
|Custodian Investment Plc
|N0.10k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|24th - 28th August 2020
|Nil
|1st September
|21st August 2020
|SFS Real Estate Investment Trust
|N7.30
|17th August 2020
|Nil
|7th - 11th September 2020
|Nil
|25th September 2020
|4th September 2020
|Northern Nigeria Flour Mills PLC
|N0.15k
|13th August 2020
|Nil
|25th - 28th August 2020
|8th September 2020
|10th September 2020
|24th August 2020
|Honeywell Flour mills
|N0.04k
|5th August 2020
|Nil
|17th - 23rd September 2020
|30th September 2020
|30th September 2020
|16th September 2020
|Presco Plc (Updated)
|N2.00k
|3rd June 2020
|Nil
|20th - 22nd July 2020
|2nd September 2020
|4th September 2020
|17th July 2020
|Cornerstone Insurance
|Nil
|4th August 2020
|7 new shares for every 30 existing shares
|13th -17th August 2020
|NA
|NA
|12th August 2020
|Flour Mills of Nigeria
|N1.4k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August - 21st August 2020
|10th September
|14th September 2020
|14th August 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N3.50k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August 2020
|NA
|24tb August 2020
|14th August 2020
|Cutix PLC
|N0.12K
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th November 2020
|27th November 2020
|30th November 2020
|13th November 2020
|C & I Leasing PLC
|N0.20k
|30th June 2020
|Nil
|14th - 16th July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|31st July 2020
|13th July 2020
|McNichols Consolidated Plc (Revised)
|N0.03k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 6th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|N1.10k
|8th June 2020
|Nil
|22nd June 2020
|9th July 2020
|within 48hrs after AGM
|19th June 2020
|Jaiz bank
|N0.03k
|9th June 2020
|Nil
|29th June - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|26th June 2020
|UAC of Nigeria Plc (UPDATED)
|N0.10k
|20th April 2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|15th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|18th May 2020
|Prestige Assurance Plc
|Nil
|4th June 2020
|2 New shares for every 11 existing shares
|22nd - 26th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|N/A
|19th June 2020
|Trans-Nationwide Express Plc
|N0.03k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|6th - 10th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|20th July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLC
|N0.30k
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|1st - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|30th June 2020
|Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc
|N0.16k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|17th - 23rd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|Glaxo SmithKilne Consumer Nig. Plc
|N0.55k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|23rd June - 2nd July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|24th July 2020
|22nd June 2020
|Airtel Africa
|0.03
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|6th July 2020
|Not applicable
|24th July 2020
|NA
|Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc
|N0.20k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|16th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|15th June 2020
|Nigerian Breweries Plc (Revised)
|N1.51k
|20th May 2020
|Nil
|5th-11th March 2020
|23rd June 2020
|24th June 2020
|4th March 2020
|BUA Cement
|N1.75k
|19th May 2020
|Nil
|28th Sept - 2nd Oct 2020
|22nd October 2020
|23rd October 2020
|25th September 2020
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|N0.40k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|15th - 16th July 2020
|27th July 2020
|29th July 2020
|14th July 2020
|Total Nigeria Plc
|N6.71
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|5th - 11th June 2020
|to be announced
|24hrs after meeting
|4th June 2020
|Cadbury Nigeria Plc
|N0.49k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|25th - 29th May 2020
|24th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|22nd May 2020
|May and Baker Plc
|N0.25k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|27th - 29th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|8th June 2020
|26th May 2020
|NPF Microfinance Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|11th May 2020
|Nil
|17th - 22nd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|Okomu Oil Palm Plc
|N2.00
|23rd April2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|28th May 2020
|29th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1
|27th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|3rd June 2020
|30th April 2020
|Wema Bank Plc
|N0.04k
|23rd April 2020
|Nil
|7th - 12th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|Union bank of Nigeria
|N0.25k
|13th April 2020
|Nil
|27th - 30th April 2020
|6th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|24th April 2020
|FBN Holdings
|N0.38k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|21st - 22nd April 2020
|27th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|20th April 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1.00k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|30th April 2020
|Ikeja Hotel Plc
|N0.02
|3rd April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 8th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|NEM Insurance
|N0.15k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|to be announced
|to be announced
|30th April 2020
|FCMB Group Plc
|N0.14k
|31st March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 17th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Beta Glass Nigeria Plc
|N1.67k
|30th March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 19th June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|11th June 2020
|Capital Hotel Plc
|N0.05k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|27th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|17th April 2020
|Sterling bank Plc
|N0.03k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|5th - 8th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|4th May 2020
|Boc Gases
|N0.30k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|8th - 10th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|26th June 2020
|5th June 2020
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|17th April 2020
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|0.05
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|13th May 2020
|28th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|12th May 2020
|Julius Berger Nig. Plc
|N2.75k
|13th March 2020
|0.002
|1st to 3rd June 2020
|18th June 2020
|19th June 2020
|29th May 2020
|Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF)
|N75.00
|10th March 2020
|Nil
|20th March 2020
|6th April 2020
|19th March 2020
|Access Bank Plc
|N0.40k
|6th March 2020
|Nil
|15th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Nestle Nig Plc
|N45.00k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 22nd May 2020
|2nd June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|15th May 2020
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
|N2.00
|5th March 2020
|Nil
|19th - 26th March 2020
|30th June 2020
|18th June 2020
|18th March 2020
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|N2.50k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|19th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|18th March 2020
|United Bank of Africa
|N0.80k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|13th March 2020
|Transcorp Plc
|N0.01k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 23rd March 2020
|25th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|17th March 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N4.97k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|16-Feb-00
|8th May 2020
|19th May 2020
|17th april 2020
|Transcorp Hotels Plc
|N0.07k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|13th-17th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|12th March 2020
|United Capital PLC
|N0.50k
|18th February 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLC
|N0.035K
|30th January 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|7th May 2020
|14th May 2020
|6th March 2020
|Zenith bank Plc
|N2.50k
|21st February 2020
|Nil
|10th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|9th March 2020
|Africa Prudential Plc
|N0.70k
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Dangote Cement Plc
|N16.00
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|26th May 2020
|15th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|25th May 2020
PZ Cussons proposes dividend payout of N397 million to the shareholders
The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has proposed the payment of N397 million to the shareholders of the company.
The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has proposed the payment of N397.047 million to the shareholders of the company who currently hold the 3,970,477,045 fully paid ordinary shares of the company.
This disclosure was made public by the company in a notification issued and signed by the Company Secretary, Jacqueline Ezeokwelume, today the 7 January 2021.
She explained further that if the dividend of ten (10) Kobo per share recommended by Directors is approved by members at the Annual 72nd General Meeting, the dividend payments will be made on Monday, 1 February 2021.
What you should know
- The Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Monday, 11 January 2021 to Friday, 15 January 2021 (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of preparing an up-to-date Register of Members.
- However, only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members and Transfer Books at the close of business on 19th October 2020 will receive the dividend on Monday, 1 February 2021.
What they are saying
Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR, the Chairman of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, in his address said:
- “Fellow shareholders, the Board of Directors is recommending to the shareholders at this AGM, a dividend pay-out of N397,047,700 representing 10 Kobo per share (2019: 15 Kobo per share). If approved, the dividend will be paid to shareholders on Monday, 1 February 2021 after deducting the appropriate withholding tax.”