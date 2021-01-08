Connect with us
Advertisement
ikeja electric
Advertisement
Esetech
Advertisement
CCI traders
Advertisement
Ecobank
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
Advertisement
first bank
Advertisement
Stallion ads
Advertisement
financial calculator
Advertisement
deals book
Advertisement
app

DMCA.com Protection Status

Stock Market

Deputy Managing Director of UBA Plc purchases additional 3.22 million shares

Mr. Ayoku Laidi had spent a total of N27,369,766.05 on the purchase of additional 3.22 million shares of the bank.

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Deputy Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa Plc, Ayoku Liadi, has purchased additional 3.22 million shares of the firm worth N27.37 million.

This is according to the firm’s recent notification, signed by its Secretary, Bili A. Odum, and seen by Nairametrics.

Nairametrics learned that the transactions occurred in five tranches, with an average of N8.50 and an aggregate volume of 3,220,000 units. The transaction occurred on 6 January 2021, at the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform, Lagos.

Transaction breakdown

  • In the first tranche, a total of 817,231 units of shares were purchased at N8.60, implying that the sum of N7,028,186.6 was spent at this stage.
  • In the second tranche, a total of 1,294,498 units of shares were purchased at N8.50, totalling N11,003,233
  • The third tranche recorded the purchase of 185,052 units of shares at N8.55, totalling N1,582,194.6
  • In the fourth tranche, a total of 900,974 units of shares were purchased at N8.40, grossing N7,568,181.6
  • The last tranche recorded the purchase of 22,245 units of shares at N8.45, totalling N187,970.3
  • A total of N27,370,000 was spent to purchase an aggregate volume of 3.22 million shares of the firm at an average price N8.50

What you should know

On the 15th of July, 2020, Mr. Ayoku Laidi had earlier spent N18.15 million acquiring an additional 3 million shares of the firm at N6.05 per share.

GTBank 728 x 90
Related Topics:

Chidi Emenike is a graduate of economics, a Young African Leadership Initiative Fellow and an Investment Foundations certificate holder. He worked as a graduate Teaching Assistant in the Federal College of Education Kano and is also a trained National Peer Group Educator on Financial Inclusion

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stock Market

Hyundai record biggest daily gains in 33 years, on partnership with Apple

Hyundai Motor Co. shares gained almost 20%, the highest daily gain ever sighted in the leading South Korean carmaker stocker since 1988.

Published

6 hours ago

on

January 8, 2021

By

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Co. shares gained almost 20%, the biggest daily gain ever sighted in the leading South Korean carmaker stocker since 1988, on reports that the world’s most valuable company, Apple Inc., was in partnership talks with the automaker giant on developing self-driving electric vehicles.

Internal discussion on such partnership according to private sources was complete at Hyundai, awaiting the approval of the chairman, it said. Hyundai and Apple both declined to comment on such a report.

A recent Bloomberg report disclosed Apple has begun early development work on an electric vehicle, but the project was still years away from resulting in any product.

  • “We believe Apple is in the early stages of talks and looking at a handful of strategic partnerships and collaborations globally with existing automakers on the [electric vehicle] front, with Hyundai on the radar,” Wedbush Analyst, Dan Ives, wrote in a research note published shortly after reports about the Hyundai discussions first broke.

What this means

Recall Nairametrics some weeks back disclosed Apple may soon announce a manufacturing partner for the project and there might be plans to reduce efforts to self-driving software with a traditional carmaker.

  • Apple’s self-driving car project is called “Project Titan” and has experienced a couple of gains and losses since it launched in 2014. Apple sacked 190 staff working on the project in 2019, even though it designed its own car from scratch.
  • Insiders revealed that Apple now has plans to build a customer-friendly passenger car to compete directly with Tesla.

GTBank 728 x 90
Continue Reading

Spotlight Stories

List of Dividends announced so far in 2020

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2020.

Published

8 hours ago

on

January 8, 2021

By

Dividends announced on the Nigerian stock exchange

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

READ ALSO: Updated: Gender Balance, looking at the board composition of top banks on the NSE

Legend

Date Announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

GTBank 728 x 90

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Calculate Dividends

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

Coronation ads

READ MORE: How to read stock market tables

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

CompanyDPSDate AnnouncedBonusClosure of RegisterAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
PZ Cussons Nigeria PlcN0.1k7th January 2021Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals PlcN0.065k30th December 2020Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Vitafoam Nigeria PlcN0.7k31st December 2020Nil15th - 19th February 20214th March 20215th March 202112th February 2021
Conoil PlcN2.00k6th October 2020Nil23rd October 202013th July 2020
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company PlcUSD$0.0530th October 2020Nil16th November 2020Nil7th December 202013th December 2020
Airtel AfricaUSD$0.01531st October 2020Nil13th November 2020Nil11th December 202013th November 2020
Nigerian Breweries PlcN0.25k29th October 2020Nil23rd - 27th November 2020Nil1st December 202020th November 2020
Nestle Nig PlcN2527th October 2020Nil23rd - 27th November 2020Nil7th December 202020th November 2020
Access Bank PlcN0.25k3rd September 2020Nil18th September 2020Nil28th September 202017th September 2020
11 Plc (Updated)N8.2528th May 2020Nil30th Sept - 5th Oct 202014th October 202015th October 202029th Sept 2020
Zenith bank PlcN0.30k3rd September 2020Nil17th September 2020Nil22nd September 202016th September 2020
Guaranty Trust Bank PlcN0.30k2nd September 2020Nil16th September 2020Nil21st September 202015th September 2020
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PlcN0.40k2nd September 2020Nil16th - 23rd September 2020Nil30th September 202015th September 2020
Learn Africa PlcN0.05k1st September 2020Nil5th - 9th October 202015th October 202016th October 20202nd October 2020
United Bank for AfricaN0.17k1st September 2020Nil16th September 2020Nil23rd September 202015th September 2020
Tripple Gee & Company PlcN0.055k12th August 2020Nil1st - 4th September 202016th September 202022nd September 202031st August 2020
Lasaco Assurance PlcN0.05k14th August 2020Nil1st September 202015th September 202022nd September 2020
Linkage Assurance PlcNil26th June 20201 for every 4 shares20th - 24th July 202013th August 2020NA17th July 2020
Smart Products Nigeria PlcN0.10k30th June 2020Nil27th - 31st July 202027th August 20203rd September
University Press PlcN0.15k10th June 20201 for every 13 shares25th September 20205th November 20205th November 2020
AIICO InsuranceNil10th June 20201 for every 13 shares29th June - 3rd July 2020To to be communicatedNA25th June 2020
Red Star Express PlcN0.35k28th August 2020Nil21st - 25th September 20208th October 202015th October 202018th September 2020
Consolidated Hallmark Insurance PlcNil4th August 20201 for every 14 shares19th - 25th 202026th August 2020Nil18th August 2020
Custodian Investment PlcN0.10k29th July 2020Nil24th - 28th August 2020Nil1st September21st August 2020
SFS Real Estate Investment TrustN7.3017th August 2020Nil7th - 11th September 2020Nil25th September 20204th September 2020
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills PLCN0.15k13th August 2020Nil25th - 28th August 20208th September 202010th September 202024th August 2020
Honeywell Flour millsN0.04k5th August 2020Nil17th - 23rd September 202030th September 202030th September 202016th September 2020
Presco Plc (Updated)N2.00k3rd June 2020Nil20th - 22nd July 20202nd September 20204th September 202017th July 2020
Cornerstone InsuranceNil4th August 20207 new shares for every 30 existing shares13th -17th August 2020NANA12th August 2020
Flour Mills of NigeriaN1.4k29th July 2020Nil17th August - 21st August 202010th September14th September 202014th August 2020
MTN Nigeria PlcN3.50k29th July 2020Nil17th August 2020NA24tb August 202014th August 2020
Cutix PLCN0.12K29th July 2020Nil16th - 20th November 202027th November 202030th November 202013th November 2020
C & I Leasing PLCN0.20k30th June 2020Nil14th - 16th July 202023rd July 202031st July 202013th July 2020
McNichols Consolidated Plc (Revised)N0.03k1st April 2020Nil2nd - 6th July 202030th July 20207th August 20201st July 2020
Dangote Sugar Refinery PlcN1.10k8th June 2020Nil22nd June 20209th July 2020within 48hrs after AGM19th June 2020
Jaiz bankN0.03k9th June 2020Nil29th June - 3rd July 202016th July 202016th July 202026th June 2020
UAC of Nigeria Plc (UPDATED)N0.10k20th April 2020Nil19th - 22nd May 202015th July 202016th July 202018th May 2020
Prestige Assurance PlcNil4th June 20202 New shares for every 11 existing shares22nd - 26th June 202030th June 2020N/A19th June 2020
Trans-Nationwide Express PlcN0.03k1st June 2020Nil6th - 10th July 202016th July 202020th July 20203rd July 2020
Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLCN0.30k28th May 2020Nil1st - 3rd July 202016th July 202016th July 202030th June 2020
Skyway Aviation Handling Co. PlcN0.16k1st June 2020Nil17th - 23rd June 202030th June 202030th June 202016th June 2020
Glaxo SmithKilne Consumer Nig. PlcN0.55k22nd May 2020Nil23rd June - 2nd July 202023rd July 202024th July 202022nd June 2020
Airtel Africa0.0313th May 2020Nil6th July 2020Not applicable24th July 2020NA
Caverton Offshore Support Group PlcN0.20k22nd May 2020Nil16th June 202025th June 202025th June 202015th June 2020
Nigerian Breweries Plc (Revised)N1.51k20th May 2020Nil5th-11th March 202023rd June 202024th June 20204th March 2020
BUA CementN1.75k19th May 2020Nil28th Sept - 2nd Oct 202022nd October 202023rd October 202025th September 2020
NASCON Allied Industries PlcN0.40k13th May 2020Nil15th - 16th July 202027th July 202029th July 202014th July 2020
Total Nigeria PlcN6.7113th May 2020Nil5th - 11th June 2020to be announced24hrs after meeting4th June 2020
Cadbury Nigeria PlcN0.49k13th May 2020Nil25th - 29th May 202024th June 202025th June 202022nd May 2020
May and Baker PlcN0.25k13th May 2020Nil27th - 29th May 20204th June 20208th June 202026th May 2020
NPF Microfinance Bank PlcN0.20k11th May 2020Nil17th - 22nd June 202030th June 202030th June 202016th June 2020
Okomu Oil Palm PlcN2.0023rd April2020Nil19th - 22nd May 202028th May 202029th May 202018th May 2020
Lafarge Africa PlcN127th April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 20203rd June 20203rd June 202030th April 2020
Wema Bank PlcN0.04k23rd April 2020Nil7th - 12th May 202018th May 202018th May 20206th May 2020
Union bank of NigeriaN0.25k13th April 2020Nil27th - 30th April 20206th May 20206th May 202024th April 2020
FBN HoldingsN0.38k6th April 2020Nil21st - 22nd April 202027th April 202028th April 202020th April 2020
Lafarge Africa PlcN1.00k6th April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 202026th May 202026th May 202030th April 2020
Ikeja Hotel PlcN0.023rd April 2020Nil2nd - 8th July 202030th July 20207th August 20201st July 2020
NEM InsuranceN0.15k1st April 2020Nil4th - 8th May 2020to be announcedto be announced30th April 2020
FCMB Group PlcN0.14k31st March 2020Nil15th - 17th April 202028th April 202028th April 202014th April 2020
Beta Glass Nigeria PlcN1.67k30th March 2020Nil15th - 19th June 20202nd July 20203rd July 202011th June 2020
Capital Hotel PlcN0.05k26th March 2020Nil20th - 24th April 202027th May 20203rd June 202017th April 2020
Sterling bank PlcN0.03k26th March 2020Nil5th - 8th May 202020th May 202020th May 20204th May 2020
Boc GasesN0.30k26th March 2020Nil8th - 10th June 202025th June 202026th June 20205th June 2020
Fidelity Bank PlcN0.20k23rd March 2020Nil20th - 24th April 202030th April 202030th April 202017th April 2020
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc0.0523rd March 2020Nil13th May 202028th May 20204th June 202012th May 2020
Julius Berger Nig. PlcN2.75k13th March 20200.0021st to 3rd June 202018th June 202019th June 202029th May 2020
Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF)N75.0010th March 2020Nil20th March 20206th April 202019th March 2020
Access Bank PlcN0.40k6th March 2020Nil15th April 202030th April 202030th April 202014th April 2020
Nestle Nig PlcN45.00k28th February 2020Nil18th - 22nd May 20202nd June 20202nd July 202015th May 2020
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PlcN2.005th March 2020Nil19th - 26th March 202030th June 202018th June 202018th March 2020
Guaranty Trust Bank PlcN2.50k2nd March 2020Nil19th March 202030th March 202030th March 202018th March 2020
United Bank of AfricaN0.80k2nd March 2020Nil16th - 20th March 202027th March 202027th March 202013th March 2020
Transcorp PlcN0.01k28th February 2020Nil18th - 23rd March 202025th March 202027th March 202017th March 2020
MTN Nigeria PlcN4.97k28th February 2020Nil16-Feb-008th May 202019th May 202017th april 2020
Transcorp Hotels PlcN0.07k28th February 2020Nil13th-17th March 202024th March 202026th March 202012th March 2020
United Capital PLCN0.50k18th February 2020Nil9th-13th March 202024th March 202026th March 20206th March 2020
Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLCN0.035K30th January 2020Nil9th-13th March 20207th May 202014th May 20206th March 2020
Zenith bank PlcN2.50k21st February 2020Nil10th March 202016th March 202016th March 20209th March 2020
Africa Prudential PlcN0.70k25th february 2020Nil9th-13th March 202023rd March 202023rd March 20206th March 2020
Dangote Cement PlcN16.0025th february 2020Nil26th May 202015th June 202016th June 202025th May 2020
1-Jan-70

Subscribe to Stock Select Newsletter by Ugodre

Continue Reading

Companies

PZ Cussons proposes dividend payout of N397 million to the shareholders

The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has proposed the payment of N397 million to the shareholders of the company.

Published

18 hours ago

on

January 7, 2021

By

PZ Cussons Plc, PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc

The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has proposed the payment of N397.047 million to the shareholders of the company who currently hold the 3,970,477,045 fully paid ordinary shares of the company.

This disclosure was made public by the company in a notification issued and signed by the Company Secretary, Jacqueline Ezeokwelume, today the 7 January 2021.

She explained further that if the dividend of ten (10) Kobo per share recommended by Directors is approved by members at the Annual 72nd General Meeting, the dividend payments will be made on Monday, 1 February 2021.

What you should know

  • The Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Monday, 11 January 2021 to Friday, 15 January 2021 (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of preparing an up-to-date Register of Members.
  • However, only shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members and Transfer Books at the close of business on 19th October 2020 will receive the dividend on Monday, 1 February 2021.

What they are saying

Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR, the Chairman of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, in his address said:

  • “Fellow shareholders, the Board of Directors is recommending to the shareholders at this AGM, a dividend pay-out of N397,047,700 representing 10 Kobo per share (2019: 15 Kobo per share). If approved, the dividend will be paid to shareholders on Monday, 1 February 2021 after deducting the appropriate withholding tax.”

GTBank 728 x 90
Continue Reading
Advertisement




Advertisement