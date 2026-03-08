Across Nigeria’s manufacturing and fast-moving consumer goods sector(FMCG), a growing number of women are rising to the highest levels of corporate leadership, shaping strategy, driving innovation, and influencing boardroom decisions at companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Historically dominated by male executives, Nigeria’s industrial and manufacturing landscape is gradually witnessing a shift as more women assume senior executive roles in publicly listed companies.

From food processing and consumer goods to cement and pharmaceuticals, female C-suite leaders are helping steer some of the country’s most recognisable brands while delivering value for shareholders and strengthening corporate governance.

Their presence reflects a broader push toward gender inclusion in corporate Nigeria. Recent governance data shows that women now occupy over 30% of board seats among the NGX-30 companies, highlighting a gradual but significant improvement in female representation at the highest levels of decision-making.

While the number of women in executive roles remains relatively small compared to their male counterparts, their impact is increasingly visible.

Female executives across Nigeria’s manufacturing/FMCG companies are playing pivotal roles in areas such as operations, finance, strategy, and supply chain management functions critical to sustaining growth in a sector that contributes significantly to the country’s industrial output.

These leaders are also helping to reshape workplace culture by promoting diversity, talent development, and inclusive leadership within their organisations.

Their career journeys often span decades of experience across multinational corporations, regional markets, and local industries, equipping them with the expertise needed to navigate complex operating environments.

In respect to the International Women’s Day celebration, we spotlight influential female C-suite executives leading manufacturing and FMCG companies listed on the NGX.

We also rank them based on the overall market capitalization of the companies as of February 27, 2026.