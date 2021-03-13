Cryptocurrency
Investor buys first Crypto artwork for $70 million
This was the first-ever sale by a major auction house of a piece of Crypto art that does not exist in physical form.
A buyer of the world’s first Crypto artwork was named by auction house Christie’s as a crypto asset investor who goes by the pseudonym, “Metakovan.”
The crypto investor made the order by paying with Ethereum, as it was sold for $69,346,250 (42,329.453 ETH).
In a report by Reuters, this was the first-ever sale by a major auction house of a piece of Crypto art that does not exist in physical form.
READ: Chinese photo-editing app, Meitu buys $40 million worth of Bitcoin & Ethereum
What you should know
- This kind of artwork is a new digital asset better known as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT). These are relatively new types of cryptos with unique digital files stored on the blockchain.
- Non-Fungible Token are not mutually interchangeable like Bitcoin, Ethereum and thus are not fungible.
- A Non-Fungible Token is created by uploading a file, in this case, the artwork, to an NFT auction market.
- This means that it is authenticated by blockchain, which certifies its originality and ownership.
READ: Dubai-based hedge fund plans to sell $750 million worth of Bitcoin for Cardano and Polkadot
Lovers of artworks are increasingly keying into this type of asset because the buyer of the NFT owns a “token” that proves they own the “original” work.
“When you think of high-valued NFTs, this one is going to be pretty hard to beat. And here’s why – it represents 13 years of everyday work.
“Techniques are replicable and skill is surpassable, but the only thing you can’t hack digitally is time. This is the crown jewel, the most valuable piece of art for this generation. It is worth $1 billion,” Metakovan said in a statement released by Christie’s.
Cryptocurrency
Cardano losing steam amid profit taking
Over the past week, the bears took a grip on the crypto as its value plunged by 13.16%.
The fifth most valuable crypto is currently witnessing some sell-offs amid high profit-taking and a rising U.S dollar.
At press time, Cardano’s price was $1.06 with a daily trading volume of $5.3 billion. Cardano is down 4.68% for the day. It was the biggest one-day percentage loss since February 23.
It’s now the 5th most valuable crypto asset with a market value of about $34 billion. At its highest, the popular crypto designed to help African farmers ease their payment challenges had a valuation of $41.6 billion.
READ: China bans people selling Crypto
Cardano had traded in a range of $1.011458 to $1.032199 for the day.
Over the past week, the bears took a grip on the crypto as its value plunged by 13.16%.
Cardano (ADA) has been tipped to do well by many crypto experts on the account that it headed towards its smart contract launch, leading to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano.
READ: Football-based Crypto, is world best performing Crypto in 7 days
- The widely known crypto among retail investors recently achieved this after a hard fork called“Mary” on March 2.
- This hard fork will permit crypto users to create tokens that can run on the same blockchain as Cardano’s native token, ADA. This now means.
- Cardano shares a close similarity with Ethereum, which had already allowed for the creation of new tokens on its blockchain.
READ: Bitcoin market value closes in on GDP of Africa’s largest economies
Amid the recent price drop in play, Cardano has experienced an impressive rally of late, as investors have relatively remained bullish on the fast-rising crypto asset on the bias that many crypto pundits believe it has the most decentralized project and the most friendly and simple staking seen.
That being said, Cardano’s long-term investors are having record gains as its current return on investment stands at about 4789.48%.
Billionaire Watch
Bitcoin produces 4 billionaires worth at least $3 billion each
These billionaires held their position for a long period as Bitcoin broke the $58,000 last month triggering big investors to pile more.
The world’s flagship crypto asset has printed wealth at record levels not seen in recent years.
This is coming on the backdrop that investors are flocking into Bitcoin on the account credible institutional investors from Tesla Inc, BlackRock to Square move a portion of cash reserves into cryptocurrencies as digital assets become more mainstream.
At the time of writing this report, the world’s most popular crypto had minted 4 billionaires worth at least $3 billion each;
Mike Novogratz – $4.2 billion, Cameron Winklevoss – $3.3 billion,Tyler Winklevoss – $3.3 billion, Michael Saylor – $3.0 billion
READ: Why Bitcoin could be worth $1,000,000
Micheal Saylor leader of the world’s leading business intelligence company, MicroStrategy, shrugs off concern about Bitcoin’s high price swings and recently stated that critics are behind the curve. He said he’s also put his funds into the digital asset, amassing a personal holding worth more than $1 billion.
“People still aren’t sure: Are we crazy or are we not crazy?” Saylor said. “The only way to get economic security is to invest in scarce assets that are not going to be debased by the currency expansion. That is the environment that led us to decide we should consider Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.”
Still, this is not coming as a surprise to many crypto pundits on the account that many of these billionaires held their position for a long period as Bitcoin broke the $58,000 price levels recently triggering big-time investors to pile more funds into the world’s most attractive financial asset.
READ: 94% of Bitcoin investors are making money
The flagship crypto has gained more than fourteen times its previous value sighted about a year ago when it traded around $3,800.
Global investors and crypto experts anticipate that Bitcoin’s trajectory remains optimistic. There is no doubt, 2021 continues to shape up as a very exciting year for Bitcoin.
The flagship crypto has gotten more credibility in recent days from blue-chip companies like Mastercard, and America’s oldest bank, BNY Mellon, showing support for Bitcoin. Mastercard had earlier disclosed that it would open up its network to some cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.
PayPal and the world’s largest asset fund manager, BlackRock, have also made big moves to support crypto.
READ: Square buys more Bitcoin worth $170 million
Consequently, Bitcoin buyers right now are extremely strong HODLers, meaning that Bitcoin seems to be in its first great consolidation of the 2021 bull market. However, crypto experts anticipate that Bitcoin is still in a bull cycle amid prevailing price correction in play.
However, it’s fair to note the number of addresses with a Bitcoin balance ≥ of 1,000 has plunged to the level it was on when the price was at $33 000. The possible reasons for this trend include:
- Splitting of larger addresses as required by some custody protocols
- Some addresses getting below the 1k threshold
- Whales selling
Taking into consideration, Bitcoin Number of Addresses Holding 10+ Coins just reached a 2-year low of 148,448 Previous 2-year low of 148,467 was observed on 11 March 2021.
READ: Bitcoin’s market value now $468 billion, bigger than GDP of Africa’s largest economy
📉 #Bitcoin $BTC Number of Addresses Holding 10+ Coins just reached a 2-year low of 148,448
Previous 2-year low of 148,467 was observed on 11 March 2021
View metric:https://t.co/0NzRiyaeFg pic.twitter.com/h9zJhOwtq9
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) March 13, 2021
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- eTranzact International Plc projects N42.71 million profit in Q2 2021.
- LASACO Assurance Plc boosts Profit after tax by 147%
- 2020 FY: UBA posts N113.77 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N3.20
- 2020 FY Results: Champion Breweries Plc reports a revenue growth of 1.80% in 2020
- Seplat falls into a loss in FY 2020