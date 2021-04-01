Connect with us
Stock Market end first quarter in deep red

The Nigerian stock market closed the first quarter of 2021 in red as the All-Share Index fell to a loss of 3.04% during the quarter.

Published

4 hours ago

on

Investors flee Nigerian Stocks as FDI and FPI dips

YTD stocks are also down 3.04% despite a slew of impressive results and robust dividend payments, especially following a financial year marred by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The month of March has been disastrous for stocks having posted losses during the month every year since 2018 making it joint highest with February and the worst months for stocks in the last 5 years.

Up until last week when it eked out a gain, Stocks had skidded on 7 weeks losing spree sending nearly all indexes in the red.

READ: Attractive yields expected to weigh on Nigerian &amp; U.S stocks

Why March was bad?

Nigerian stocks suffered major losses in a tumultuous month due to several factors some of which include rising yields in government securities, reallocation of portfolios by investors, profit-taking, and the deteriorating situation in the economy.

Rising Yields: The higher the interest rate on government securities the lower the demand for stocks and vice n versa. Interest rates on bonds, treasury bills, and other risk-free securities rose during the quarter as the central bank grappled with widening negative real interest rates. With inflation surging past 17% in February, the real interest rates (after adjusting for inflation) on government securities fell to minus zero threatening the ability of the government to borrow in the future. Investors also believed this could be a challenge for the CBN’s ability to attract foreign investor dollars.

Portfolio Reallocation: Major Portfolio Managers such as Pension Fund Administrators and Mutual Funds also rebalanced their portfolios in the first quarter of the year in response to growing risks in the economy and the stock market. As of last week, the Pension fund Index was down 2.22% as pension funds cycled funds out of the stock market in anticipation of weaker earnings, higher interest rates, and a weakening economy.

READ: Jim Ovia is set to earn N9.58 billion in dividend for FY 2020

Profit Taking: Retail and Institutional Investors also embarked on profit-taking especially after stocks closed in 2020 as one of the best performing in the world. With valuations soaring in the latter half of 2020, investors seized the opportunity to sell down on their positions that have accumulated significant gains during the year. This also affected stocks.

Marked Downs: Another possible reason for a weak first quarter was the spate of dividends declared during the quarter and their qualification dates. A survey of dividends published showed that about 10 companies slated their marked down dates (when the dividend is approved for payment) in March 2021. This means the share prices of the stocks will be reduced by the value of dividends paid.

 

Dividends

Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

Published

44 mins ago

on

April 1, 2021

By

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.

Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

CompanyDate AnnouncedInterim (DPS)Final dividend (DPS)Total dividendShare price (30th March 2021)Dividend yield (30th March 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Access Bank1st April 20210.250.550.8810.00%Nil16th April 2021NA30th April 202115th April 2021
Fidelity Bank Plc31st March 202100.220.222.399.21%Nil19th - 23rd Aprl 202130th April 202130th April 202116th April 2021
FBN Holdings Plc31st March 202100.450.457.256.21%Nil21st - 22nd April 202127th April 202128th April 202120th April 2021
Berger Paints31st March 202100.40.46.56.15%Nil3rd - 7th May 202120th May 202121st May 202130th April 2021
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria31st March 20210.010.010.811.23%Nil16th April 202126th April 202127th April 202115th April 2021
11 Plc31st March 202108.58.52283.73%Nil30th April - 4th May 2021To be advisedTobe advised29th April 2021
Caverton Offshore31st March 202100.10.11.955.13%Nil28th April 202127th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Bua Cement30th March 202102.0672.06773.52.81%Nil12th - 16th July 202122nd July 202123rd July 20219th July 2021
Nem Insurance Plc31st March 202100.090.092.14.29%Nil7th - 11th June 202124th June 202124th June 20214th June 2021
Julius Berger Plc30th March 202100.40.4201.95%Nil31st May - 2nd June 202117th June 202118th June 202128th May 2021
First City Monument Bank26th March 202100.150.152.95.03%Nil9th - 13th April 202121st April 202121st April 20218th April 2021
Stanbic IBTC24th March 20210.43.6451.757.69%1 shares for every 6 shares15th April 202127th May 202128th May 20217th April 2021
Lafarge Africa Plc24th March 202101122.254.65%Nil4th - 7th May 202125th May 202125th May 202130th April 2021
Dangote Cement Plc19th March 2021016162157.11%Nil28th April 202126th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Cap Plc22nd March 202102.12.12110.00%
Union bank of Nigeria18th March 202100.250.255.34.72%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc18th March 20210.32.73339.51%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa9th March 20210.170.350.527.27.65%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1st March 202101.51.516.69.15%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc2nd March 202100.50.55.59.52%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc1st March 202100.40.415.22.63%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc1st March 20213.55.99.41655.88%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc1st March 202119.2920.539.7895507.23%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc1st March 20212535.560.51,3754.40%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc1st March 20210.10.450.556.69.17%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc23rd February 20210.32.7322.613.64%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC22nd February 202100.70.75.2513.65%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries17th February 20210.250.690.9448.51.94%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc7th January 202100.10.14.852.00%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc11th March 202100.190.1915.21.25%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals30th December 202000.0650.0651.953.33%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund333312.570.00%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.18.168.611.81%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc0.70.78.38.43%Nil15th February 20214th March 20215th March 2021

Cryptocurrency

1 billion worth of XRP worth $576 million released to public

XRP traded at $0.575498 with a daily trading volume of $4.8 billion.

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 1, 2021

By

Crypto owners robbed of 1,150,000 XRP, Ripple owners say XRP will be worth $100, XRP losing steam as BTC & ETH gain investors' funds

The seventh most valuable crypto asset by market value was recently unlocked from an escrow account.

Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker, monitored these large crypto movements, which occurred in two different 500 million XRP transactions worth $576 million in real-time some hours ago.

In simple terms, the implication of this is more liquidity in the Ripple network, as more investors will now have access to those XRP.

READ: DEAL: Bankly, Nigeria’s Fintech startup raises $2 million led by Vault

 

The company had earlier set up a strategy where it released 1 billion XRP monthly for sale, for the purpose of funding its company operations, and to invest in start-ups of interest, with the rest kept back in the escrow accounts.

At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.575498 with a daily trading volume of $4.8 billion. XRP price is up 2.5% for the day.

READ: Ripple lets go 1,000,000,000 XRP valued at $240 million

It has a circulating supply of 46 Billion XRP coins and a max supply of 100 Billion.

Meanwhile, there are strong fundamentals on the ongoing legal tussle with U.S SEC ending with a $100 million civil settlement with the powerful financial regulator and a promise to return funds US investors had put into its XRP token.

READ: $119 billion valued investment bank, Goldman Sachs to begin offering Crypto in Q2

Some leading crypto exchanges that include Coinbase are highly unlikely to undo their decision to ditch XRP until the SEC clears XRP security status, an issue that has been the bone of contention.

