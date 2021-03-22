Markets
Attractive yields expected to weigh on Nigerian & U.S stocks
Nigerian investors are significantly hunting for consistent returns on investment thus increasingly selling off their equity portfolios.
The Nigerian stock market continued its bearish streak for the 7th consecutive week as the All-share index dipped by 0.69% to close at 38,382.39 index points.
The total market capitalization also depreciated from N20.221 trillion in the prior week to N20.082 trillion.
Nigerian investors are significantly hunting for consistent returns on investment thus increasingly selling off their equity portfolios and ploughing the proceeds in fixed income instruments at a time yields are hitting yearly highs.
READ: Sell-offs in Bitcoin, Gold, U.S stocks on rising U.S dollar
Though it’s been a tepid end to the week for sovereign bonds as several yields remained unchanged at the close of trades.
The open buy-back and overnight rates doubled to close at 25.00% and 25.50% respectively at their most recent trading session on the back of the CBN’s end-of-week retail FX auction.
Olamide Adeboboye an investment analyst, at FSDH Capital, in an exclusive note to Nairametrics, spoke on the market expectation and investors growing interested in Nigerian yields.
READ: Cryptos: Nigerian financial experts talk risks associated with trading digital assets
She said, “Well….for this week. I don’t see major catalyst (s) for the market. Also bearing in mind that there is a bond auction this week, so investors will likely position to take advantage of the anticipated increase in yields.”
On the foreign side, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied high at their most recent trading session as Facebook and energy shares lifted the U.S stock markets value on the account of falling U.S. Treasury yields, but such narrative seems to be changing as the U.S dollar ticked up at the time of writing this report.
READ: XRP posts a big bang, as legal tussle with SEC lingers
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in an interview with Nairametrics spoke on prevailing market condition weighing deep on global riskier assets like equities;
“Risk markets are taking a short breather from last week’s risk-off and oil is stabilizing.
“Still, the swift moves in yields showed the Fed’s complacency around upcoming inflation might have unintended and lasting consequences.
“It’s a busy week ahead, so the pause makes sense as markets will continue to digest the reopening boom and higher yields cycle through the lens of a series of crucial and timely PMI releases.”
What to expect: That being said, timing is still everything. The next leg of the reflation will have to be carried more and more by a continued recovery in economic growth, as fiscal and monetary stimulus gets increasingly packed into the prices of global equities.
Spotlight Stories
Stanbic Bank, Julius Berger fired up, investors gain N178 billion
JBERGER (+10.00%) led the gainers’ chart today, while CHAMPION (-8.20%) was the top loser.
Nigerian stocks ended the first trading session of the week on an impressive note.
Consequently, the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.89% to close at 38,722.87 index points as against 38.382.39 index points recorded in the previous trading session. Nigerian investors printed gains of N178.14 billion at the end of Monday’s trading session.
- Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -3.80%, and N20.25 trillion respectively. The local bourse recorded 26 gainers against 6 losers to begin trading on the positive route.
- JBERGER (+10.00%) led the gainer’s chart today, while CHAMPION (-8.20%) was the top loser.
Top gainers
- JBERGER N17 1.7 10.00% to close at N18.7
- STANBIC N40 4 10.00% to close at N44
- UACN N7.5 0.5 6.67%to close at N8
- JOHNHOLT N0.46 0.03 6.52% to close at N0.49
- INTBREW N5.1 0.3 5.88% to close at N5.4
Top losers
- CHAMPION 8.20% to close at N2.24
- JAIZBANK N0.67 -0.03 -4.48% to close at N0.64
- JAPAULGOLD N0.49 -0.02 -4.08% to close at N0.47
- CHIPLC N0.31 -0.01 -3.23% to close at N0.3
- EARNAFRCA N1.1 -0.03 -2.73% to close at N1.07
Outlook
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday closed on a positive route following gains recorded by blue-chip firms like STANBIC, JBERGER, and UACN.
- Nairametrics, however, envisages cautious buying amid growing uncertainty in Nigeria’s key international market, which includes resurging COVID-19 cases.
Cryptocurrency
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first footballer to earn Crypto
The five-time ‘world footballer of the year’ would collect 770 JUV tokens for each senior career goal scored.
The world’s highly respected footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo collected about 770 Fan Tokens JUV ahead of Juventus’ match against Benevento on Sunday as a way of marking his record-breaking goal milestone.
It’s the first time a footballer has been rewarded with Crypto which is becoming prominent in terms of fan interaction into the world’s most popular sport.
Fan Tokens like $JUV permits Juventus fans to interact extensively with their football club and participate in various decisions through the Socios app.
READ: Paris Saint-Germain Fan Crypto gains over 50% in a day
At the time of writing Chiliz the sport-based crypto, trading at $0.550926 with a daily trading volume of $1.07 Billion.
Chiliz is up 0.03% for the day and currently has a market value of $3.077 Billion.
The five-time ”World football of the year” would collect 770 JUV tokens – for each senior career goal scored, as reported by Spanish outlet Marca.
Football clubs are now using blockchain, to facilitate better experiences for their fans. Socios.com Fan Token partners include Juventus, AS Roma, Galatasaray, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, CA Independiente, Apollon Limassol and esports organizations Team Heretics and OG.
READ: Manchester City becomes first English football club to go Crypto
Chiliz, powering Socios.com, aims to give sports and esports fans the ability to crowd-manage their favorite teams, games, leagues, and events.
Nairametrics believes such partnerships with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities and leverage the wider audience via collaboration with the industry’s global brands.
Dozens of more clubs are set to launch Fan Tokens before the end of the year, with many leading IPs from sports and entertainment also primed to join the Socios.com roster in the near future.
READ: Ex-Real Madrid Striker, David Barral becomes first-ever footballer to be bought with Bitcoin
Meanwhile, the Portuguese footballer recently spoke on his future at the club amid the recent exit of his team from the Champion League stage;
“Now I can’t wait for the next games and challenges! The next records and trophies!
“Believe me, this story is still far from being over. The future is tomorrow and there’s still a lot to win for Juventus and Portugal!
“Join me in this journey! Let’s go!”
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.