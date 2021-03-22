Energy
Is this the halt of the supercycle for crude oil?
The markets are dicey at the moment and the idea of a supercycle might have just been a farce.
Crude oil prices have risen incredibly in 2021 amidst global vaccination, lockdown easing and sustained OPEC+ production cuts.
Analysts all over the world were beginning to speak about a supercycle for oil. Brent crude was gearing towards $70. Big banks in the US like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all made predictions of a $70 – $75 oil at some point in 2021. Christyan Malek, JP Morgan’s Head of Oil and Gas stated, “We could see oil overshoot towards, or even above, $100 a barrel.”
On Friday, 19th March 2021, Brent crude settled at $64 and WTI at $61 after a slump of about 7% last week Thursday – basically erasing all the gains made when OPEC+ sustained cuts in early March.
Data Source: investing.com
What seemed like an incredibly bullish outlook for oil in early March when oil prices were 30% up YTD have dropped significantly and here is why:
US Bond Yields
The rising yield on US 10-year bonds has caused a stir in the market and it has a domino effect on the global market. How did this happen? The US feds rounds of quantitative easing and stimulus checks in the market have essentially created an inflation problem.
- When fund managers anticipate the inflation is going to rise it pushes the yield on government bonds up.
- As a bit of background, US bonds are classified as the safest investments globally. A promise of higher yield on the fixed-income asset class caused a selloff on oil futures.
- This is not only peculiar to commodities but also to other assets classes like stocks. As long as the US bond yield remains a lingering issue for the Fed and investors, it is very difficult to see a $70 oil.
Stronger Dollar Index
- With the US yield rising, this makes the dollar stronger compared to other currencies because other countries cannot compete with the US bonds, you might ask why? But the answer is simple, when the US bonds have higher yields because they have a better creditworthiness than most countries, investors will favour moving their funds to the US.
- As more investors flock to the US bond market it creates a higher demand for the US dollar over other currencies which increases the value of the FX.
- First, oil is priced in dollars. Although the relationship is not perfect with certain conditions responsible for deviations that might occur, there’s normally an inverse relationship between the dollar and oil prices (in fact all commodity prices).
- Historically, the price of oil drops when the dollar strengthens against other major currencies which affects the purchasing power. A stronger dollar means oil becomes expensive to purchase.
Weekly EIA report
- The Energy Information Administration released its weekly stockpiles report with 2.396 million barrels last week, marginally ahead of the consensus expectation.
- Basically, the EIA report shows the amount of crude oil barrels in the market, and if there are more crude oil barrels than anticipated it indicates there is a demand problem and the market is oversupplied.
- Some analysts have long questioned the reality of the oil price from a demand perspective, with strong indications that the futures market does not reflect the true reality of the physical market due to backwardation – a situation when the futures prices are below the spot price.
China and India demand
- India and China are net importers of crude oil and with a combined population well over 3 billion people, their moves in the market have a deep effect due to consumption levels.
- The bulk of oil exports go to China and India and the weighting of global demand usually depends on both nations.
- China’s demand has sustained oil prices for months and not much has changed except China’s growing interest in Iranian crude with a reported 856,000 bpd import, which has not gone down well with the US due to stringent sanctions on the Arab nation. Furthermore, this complicates OPEC´s effort to control the market and as a result oil price.
- India never hid their dissatisfaction of high oil prices, Dhamendra Pradhan, India´s Petroleum Minister has on numerous occasions urged OPEC to reduce supply cuts because high oil prices were slowing down the economic recovery.
- India who imports 80% of their crude oil has stated plans to diversify away from the middle east for supply which potentially brings the US shale producers in the market.
Bottomline
- OPEC’s tight control of the oil market seems to be weakening after a very positive early March for the ‘cartel’. The market and geopolitical interests have seemingly slowed down a rallying oil. With these rising concerns, the OPEC meeting on the 1st of April has a lot riding on it than earlier anticipated.
- The consensus is that Saudi will view the recent oil selloff as leverage to call for a rollover as the markets have not rebalanced. Traders are betting on a return to travel in summer to improve jet fuel. The markets are dicey at the moment and the idea of a supercycle might have just been a farce.
This article was co-authored by Adetayo Adesola and Opeoluwa Dapo-Thomas
Adetayo Adesola is a Bloomberg LP trained market analyst and he is the Head of Content & Strategy at Nairametrics. You can reach Adetayo here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/adetayo-adesola-6420496a/
Opeoluwa Dapo-Thomas is an Investment Banker and Energy analyst. He holds an MSc. International Business, Banking and Finance from the University of Dundee and also holds a B.Sc in Economics from Redeemers University. As an Oil Analyst at Nairametrics, he focuses mostly on the energy sector, fundamentals for oil prices and analysis behind every market move. Opeoluwa is also experienced in the areas of politics, business consultancy, and investments. You may contact him via his email- [email protected]
FG discloses how it hopes to fund the $1.5 billion rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery
The FG has disclosed how it intends to raise the $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery.
The Federal Government has revealed how it hopes to raise the $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers State.
This is as the government has said that the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery will not significantly add to the country’s debt burden.
This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, during an interview with Channels Television.
READ: Shell’s OML 11: FG ordered to renew licence for 20 years
He said about $800 million of the funds would be coming from appropriation, $200 million from the internal operations of NNPC, and the rest from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).
While dousing concerns that the project would worsen the nation’s debt profile, Sylva stated that the government had no intention of borrowing all the funds needed for the rehabilitation of the refinery, which he said would be functional in 18 months.
What the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources is saying
Sylva disclosed that a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Ltd (NPDC), and others would contribute the money to be used for the project.
He said, “There are questions asked, when are we going to fix our refineries, when are we going to rehabilitate our refineries? Now, we are rehabilitating the refineries but unfortunately, it is generating all these (issues).”
Sylva revealed that the federal appropriation would contribute $800 million to the project.
READ: FG flags off $3 billion rail project that will connect about 14 Southern, Northern states
Going further, he said, “Let me tell you how this rehabilitation is going to be funded; it is not going to be all debts, we are not going to borrow all the monies that are going into the rehabilitation (project).
“Some of the money will come from NNPC’s internally generated revenue, from NPDC, some of it will come from the Federal appropriation, and just a little fraction will come from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).”
“The NNPC is going to spend about $200 million from its internally generating revenue sources, while the Federal appropriation will put in about $800 million and it is already broken down into three parts.
READ: These two Nigerian refineries recorded zero percent utilisation in March
“The 2020 appropriation will give $350 million, 2021 appropriation will give another $350 million, and 2022 appropriation will give another $100 million, making it all $800 million from appropriation, and then the rest of it will now come from Afreximbank,” the Minister said.
On the repayment of the loan, Sylva explained that going by the way the project was structured, the debt would be paid back from the operations of the refinery.
He insisted that the rehabilitation of the refinery would not really be a debt that would add to the general debt burden of the country, adding that a commercial discussion was ongoing between the NNPC and Afreximbank on how the money would be paid from the operations of the refinery.
In case you missed it
- The Federal Executive Council a few days ago approved the sum of $1.5 billion for the immediate rehabilitation of the 210,000 barrels per day Port Harcourt refinery.
- This has drawn a lot of criticism from Nigerians who expressed doubts in the government’s transparency towards the project. They also expressed their disapproval of the Federal Government’s decision to spend such a huge sum of money on an asset that they plan to sell.
Port Harcourt Refinery: Minister asks Nigerians to hold him responsible for every dollar spent
Sylva has stated that Nigerians can hold him accountable for every cent spent in rehabilitating the Port Harcourt refinery.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has asked Nigerians to hold him responsible for every dollar spent on the renovation of the Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers State.
He disclosed this in a television programme monitored by Nairametrics on Sunday.
He said, “Nigerians can hold me accountable and hold this government accountable for every dollar, every cent on this refinery and ensure that we deliver a refinery that works.
“We’re not lying to Nigerians. We’ve told you that this is going to be in three phases and the first phase is definitely going to be within the tenure of this administration.”
What you should know
- Last Wednesday, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the sum of $1.5 billion for the immediate rehabilitation of the largest refining firm in the country, the Port Harcourt refinery, according to Nairametrics.
- This followed a memo by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources on its rehabilitation, which was presented to the council and its subsequent approval on March 17, 2021.
- According to a tweet post by Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, on his official Twitter handle, this disclosure was made by Sylva, while briefing State House correspondents, after the FEC meeting on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
