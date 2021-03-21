Market Views
World’s biggest oil company, Saudi Aramco pays a whopping $75 billion in dividend
Saudi Aramco issued these massive payouts known to be a key source of revenue for the Saudi Kingdom.
Saudi Aramco recently honoured its words by paying its shareholders a whopping $75 billion dividend for 2020 even as the worst pandemic known to humanity affected its earnings negatively.
In a report credited to Bloomberg, the world’s most valuable oil company by market value, issued these massive payouts known to be a key source of revenue for the Saudi Kingdom.
The Saudis, like many oil-producing countries, had notably experienced its budget deficit widened after the COVID-19 disrupted the global energy markets and shut down many smaller companies in the Gulf Kingdom.
What you must know: Saudi Aramco leads the top spot as the world’s most profitable company. The oil juggernaut is known to have by far the largest oil reserves in the world.
- Saudi Aramco is the national energy company of Saudi Arabia. It produces five grades of crude oil and natural gas liquids. It also produces refined energy products that include liquefied petroleum gas, ethanol, naphtha, and other products.
- It exports about 75% of its crude oil to foreign markets, most often with its oil tankers. Saudi Aramco has access to crude oil reserves of about 260 billion barrels.
In addition, Saudi Aramco has taken on more debt in the past year to keep up the dividend in the face of its current cash flow drying up.
Net income for last year stood at $49 billion, down 44% from the previous fiscal year. Free cash flow plunged by almost 40% to $49 billion, significantly below the level of the dividend.
JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs settle lower in unison following Fed’s decision
The 10-year Treasury yield reversed higher before consolidating at 1.73%, as it stayed around its 14-month high.
U.S major Bank settled lower in unison following the Fed’s decision in keeping rates low despite signs that showed the world’s largest economy was back on track.
JPMorgan Chase, the world’s most valuable bank by market value and investment banking juggernaut, Goldman Sachs recorded losses of more than 1%, while Wells Fargo, the California-based bank plunged by 2.9%.
Bank of America also dropped by 1% as investors took their bets off bank stocks on the bias that their bottom line would be negatively affected considerably on prevailing low rates metrics set by the American Apex bank.
- That being said, the 10-year Treasury yield reversed higher before consolidating at 1.73%, as it stayed around its 14-month high.
- Such metrics weighed on the U.S stock market has the Dow and the S&P 500 losing 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively, breaking their two-week winning streak.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics highlighted macros troubling stock investors amid rising Treasury yields;
“The rapid rise in long-end US yields has spooked investors again overnight as there appears to be no lasting respite for the fixed income onslaught
“Given the untimely ferocious nature of the sell-off, which caught some investors wrong-footed whilst cheering the FOMC “lower for longer” mantra, it caused a real stinger to longer duration growth asset sentiment like mega-cap tech names,” Innes said.
Bottom Line: Market pundits argue the current Fed’s narrative of keeping rates low isn’t working as the market is finding in the aftermath of the latest FOMC meeting.
Cryptocurrency
Morgan Stanley becomes first major U.S Bank offering clients Bitcoin
New York-based investment bank will allow its wealthier clients access to the volatile Crypto.
America’s elite bank, Morgan Stanley has become the first major bank offering its wealthy customers access to bitcoin funds.
In a report credited to CNBC, Morgan Stanley’s wealth management with about $4 trillion in client assets, informed its financial advisors through an internal memo that it was starting access to three funds that enable ownership of the flagship crypto.
Such feat is going to boost the world’s most popular crypto asset in the near term at least on the account a leading investment bank with a massive global footprint is providing its clients exposure to Bitcoin.
However, it is critical to note the New York-based investment bank is only allowing its wealthier clients access to the volatile Crypto, as customers with about $2 million by asset qualify for such access.
Though even for those accredited U.S. investors with brokerage accounts and enough assets to qualify, the bank is curbing bitcoin investments to as much as 2.5% of their total net worth.
This would further fuel the crypto’s bullish rally presently in play.
Not forgetting that investors are flocking into Bitcoin on the bias that reveals credible institutional investors from Tesla Inc, BlackRock to Square move a portion of cash reserves into cryptocurrencies as digital assets become more mainstream.
That being said, it’s key to note that Bitcoin is becoming very scarce, amid the bias that its present supplies are arbitrarily squeezed by strong institutional buying, as recent data reveal Bitcoin’s supply has been dropping for 12 months.
There are currently about 2 million BTCs available in satisfying the high demand for the world’s most demanded financial assets
