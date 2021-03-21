Spotlight Stories
Investors lose N13.9 billion on the NSE during the week
The equity market continued in its bearish run for the 7th consecutive week as the ASI dipped by 0.69% to close at 38,382.39 points.
The equity market continued in its bearish run for the 7th consecutive week as the All-share index dipped by 0.69% to close at 38,382.39 points on 19th, March 2021.
Over the week, 33 stocks appreciated in value, 2 stocks lower than the number recorded in the prior week. While a total of 25 stocks depreciated in value, lower than the 38 recorded in the previous week, the remaining 104 stocks remained unchanged in the course of the week.
Equity Market Performance
The NSE All-Share Index depreciated by 0.69%, closing the week at 38,382.39 points. The total market capitalisation also depreciated from N20.221 trillion in the prior week to N20.082 trillion on Friday, thus resulting in a loss of N13.9 billion in the week.
Other indexes in the market however finished higher, with the exception of NSE Mainboard, NSE 30, NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Lotus II, NSE Industrial and NSE Growth Indices. The appreciating indices are:
- NSE CG Index: +0.83%
- NSE Premium Index: +0.52
- NSE Banking Index: +2.09%
- NSE Pension Index: +0.55%
- NSE AseM Index: +0.06%
- NSE-AFR Bank Value Index: +2.30%
- NSE AFR Div Yield Index: +3.14%
- NSE MERI Growth Index: +0.21%
- NSE MERI Value Index: +1.88%
The Financial Services industry topped as the most actively traded sector during the week with 1.89 billion shares valued at N12.45 billion in 12,019 deals. Trading activities in just the financial services industry accounted for 80.6% of the total equity volume traded during the week.
The high trading activity in the financial services industry can be traced to the high trading of Unity Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc which were the top 2 most traded stocks during the week.
The natural resources industry followed on the activity chart with 201.26 million shares worth N41.30 million traded in 27 deals. Total volume traded in the industry accounted for 8% of the total volume traded on the NSE during the week. This high trading can also be traced to the large trading of Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc during the week.
Following the dividend announcement by Africa Prudential Plc and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc on 2nd and 1st of March respectively, the stocks marked their share price down during the week:
Some of the top gainers and losers in the market during the week are shown below:
Exchange Traded Products (ETPs)
More Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) were traded during the week as 7 ETFs were traded namely NEWGOLD, VETGRIF30, VSPBONDETF, VETINDETF, MERGROWTH, VETBANK and VETGOODS when compared to the 3 ETFs traded in the prior week.
A total of 435,459 units valued at N2.35 billion were traded through 29 deals in the week. This is 100% and 63,458% higher than the total volume and value traded in the prior week.
The remaining 5 ETFs listed on the NSE were not traded during the week.
Fixed Income Securities Market
On Thursday, 18 March 2021, 162.56 units of the FGN Roads Sukuk Company 1 Plc’s 7 – Year 11.200%, Ijarah Sukuk Bond due 2027 were listed on the NSE. The Sukuk bond was priced at N1,000 per unit and the minimum initial subscription stood at 10 units. Multiples of N1,000 (1 unit) can be purchased thereafter.
A total of 295,829 units of bonds valued at N304.859 million were traded during the week through 20 deals. This is 3,118% and 2,757% higher than the recorded volume and value of bonds traded in the prior week.
The bonds traded during the week are FGSUK2027S3, FGS202164, FGS202261, FG152023S3, and FGSUK2024S1.
Dividends
List of Dividends announced so far in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS (N)
|Date Announced
|Share price (19th March 2021)
|Dividend yield (19th March 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Union bank of Nigeria
|0.25
|18th March 2021
|5.3
|5%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|13th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|2.7
|18th March 2021
|31
|9%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|9th April 2021
|9th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|United Bank for Africa
|0.35
|9th March 2021
|7.15
|5%
|Nil
|22nd - 26th March 2021
|1st April 2021
|1st April 2021
|19th March 2021
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|1.5
|1st March 2021
|17
|9%
|Nil
|18th March 2021
|18th March 2021
|24-48hrs after AGM
|17th March 2021
|Africa Prudential Plc
|0.5
|2nd March 2021
|5.35
|9%
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|0.4
|1st March 2021
|14.9
|3%
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|5.9
|1st March 2021
|157
|4%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|20.5
|1st March 2021
|550
|4%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|35.5
|1st March 2021
|1375
|3%
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|0.45
|1st March 2021
|6
|8%
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|2.7
|23rd February 2021
|22.5
|12%
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|0.7
|22nd February 2021
|5.1
|14%
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|0.69
|17th February 2021
|47
|1%
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|0.1
|7th January 2021
|4.85
|2%
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Ardova Plc
|0.19
|11th March 2021
|14.85
|1%
|Nil
|26th March 2021
|12th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|25th March 2021
|Neimeth International Phamaceuticals
|0.065
|30th December 2020
|1.78
|4%
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund
|33
|0%
|Nil
|21st January 2021
|NA
|22nd January 2021
|SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)
|8.1
|68.6
|12%
|Nil
|29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021
|NA
|16th April 2021
Business
Why Egypt attracts more FPIs than Nigeria
Egypt’s high real interest is an upspring of combating inflation as far back as 5 years ago.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Egypt on 18th March 2021, held the deposit rate at 8.25% and the lending rate at 9.25% which maintains its position as the world’s highest real interest rate. The MPC rationale was that “Global economic and financial conditions are expected to remain accommodative and supportive of economic activity over the medium term.”
Egypt’s attractive yields and a stable currency have made them the most preferred option for foreign investors aiming for emerging markets. Egypt’s Treasury bills and bonds reached $28.5 billion at the end of February, the highest ever recorded. The appetite for this security was driven by the high real interest rate, which is second only to Vietnam.
However, Egypt’s high real interest is an upspring of combating inflation as far back as 5 years ago. The success of Egypt’s MPC policies may seem attractive to emerging economies like Nigeria but there may be some associated negative impact, which some economist view as a necessary evil to propel growth.
Popularly known as the ‘Volcker effect’, increasing interest rates would lead to a recession initially, and reduce inflation massively, eventually leading to stable prices and a growing economy as seen in the economies like the United States in the 1980s and Egypt’s interest rate hike in 2016.
Other economists mostly from the structuralist school of thought believe that this policy would only cause more harm than good in Nigeria.
In a chat with Nairametrics, Dr. Ifeoluwa Israel Ogunrinola, lecturer of Economics at Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State postulates that with the Egyptian central bank’s decision to maintain her current high-interest rate, the economy is set to take full advantage of the supply-side policy to avoid a further spike in prices to achieve its planned inflation target of 7% at +/- 2 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022.
He said, “Egypt’s current annual inflation stands at 4.5% which is a 0.2%increase from the former 4.3% recorded in February, 2021. While this current rate competes favourably with the targeted rate, Egypt’s central bank hopes that the high-interest rate regime will attract more foreign investments into her local debt market and that currently, restrained demand due to the covid-19 pandemic could help keep rising prices checked.”
He added that the fundamental lessons Nigerians can learn from the Egyptian story are; to keep the supply-side policy active, and also increase access to FX. This will help boost the purchasing power of the naira. Furthermore, the Current MPR stands at 11.5%. Either maintain this rate to avoid aggregate contraction or reduce the rate to keep at par with inflation target (single-digit inflation).
Dr. Ogunrinola also believes that keeping inflation low in Nigeria rests on the government’s ability to stabilize upward pressure on the FX.
“With imported inflation currently being experienced, attendant overvaluation of the naira under a tightly managed multiple FX window further misaligns the domestic currency relative to its fundamentals. With current inflation standing at 17.3 percent, a protracted FX restriction will further weigh down on the value of the naira while the current account deficit worsens and international reserves remain strained.
“Consequently, a bleak outlook is perceived for FDI and FPI inflows as international investor confidence is not guaranteed; production is hampered and inflation will further rise. Possible (short-term) solutions are; Unify the FX windows as recommended by the IMF, weigh heavily on round-tripping and unhealthy arbitraging activities within the FX space, take advantage of rising oil prices to boost oil revenue,” he added.
Nigeria’s central bank mentioned in one of its monetary policy committee communique that it was abandoning fighting inflation with monetary policies, citing supply-side constraints such as insecurity, social unrest, logistic gridlocks as the major factors contributing to the galloping inflation rate. In addition, the recent hike in electricity prices and the call for the removal of fuel subsidies are also major factors out of the hands of the CBN that are weighing on inflation.
Outlook
- Inflationary concerns may have a significant impact on the Nigerian economy as unemployment only affects a fraction of the population while rising prices affect everyone.
- Looming stagflation as Fitch Ratings raised concerns about CBN’s N13.2 trillion funding of Government expenditure.
- Low rates may be unaffected for portfolio investors but entail the capacity to spur real growth.
