Markets
$2 trillion economic recovery plan pushes S&P 500 to record high
The S&P 500 increased by 0.4% to place a new record intra-day high.
As we approach the last day of the week and the end of the first quarter, Wall Street made a recovery to hit new highs. Nasdaq is set for its first monthly loss since November due to the recent upsurge in yields, as investors shift their attention away from growth stocks to value stocks.
The S&P 500 increased by 0.4% to place a new record intra-day high; also month-to-date profit was above 4%, marking its best performing month since November. The Nasdaq posted gains of +1.54% at the end of the trading session. The Dow hovered near the flat line to make a loss of 0.26%.
- President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion economic recovery plan has a positive causal relationship with the rise in wall street
- President Joe Biden also includes raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% to help pay for a massive overhaul of America’s infrastructure.
- 10-year Treasury increased +2 basepoints to yield 1.7460%
Top gainers
- Harley Davidson up 6.85% to close at $40.10.
- PVH up 5.57% to close at $105.70
- Applied Materials up 5.40% % to close at $133.60
- Teasla up 5.08% to close at $667.93
- Cadence Design up 4.68%to close at $136.99
Top losers
- Kroger down 5.49% to close at $35.99
- ViacomCBS down 3.24% to close at $45.10
- SL Green down 3.05% to close at $69.99
- Jefferies Financials down 3.03% to close at $30.10
- FleetCor down 2.90% to close at $268.63
Outlook
Technology stocks recovered losses from Tuesday’s session. Largely due to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal.
- Treasury Bills are still trending upwards which may be seen as a threat to the Wall Street bull run.
- Traders have been fretfully looking for signs that the stimulus that aided post-pandemic recovery is bringing with it an unwelcome hasty rise in inflation.
Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Dividends
Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.
Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|Date Announced
|Interim (DPS)
|Final dividend (DPS)
|Total dividend
|Share price (30th March 2021)
|Dividend yield (30th March 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Access Bank
|1st April 2021
|0.25
|0.55
|0.8
|8
|10.00%
|Nil
|16th April 2021
|NA
|30th April 2021
|15th April 2021
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.22
|0.22
|2.39
|9.21%
|Nil
|19th - 23rd Aprl 2021
|30th April 2021
|30th April 2021
|16th April 2021
|FBN Holdings Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.45
|0.45
|7.25
|6.21%
|Nil
|21st - 22nd April 2021
|27th April 2021
|28th April 2021
|20th April 2021
|Berger Paints
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|6.5
|6.15%
|Nil
|3rd - 7th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|21st May 2021
|30th April 2021
|Transnational Corporation of Nigeria
|31st March 2021
|0.01
|0.01
|0.81
|1.23%
|Nil
|16th April 2021
|26th April 2021
|27th April 2021
|15th April 2021
|11 Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|8.5
|8.5
|228
|3.73%
|Nil
|30th April - 4th May 2021
|To be advised
|Tobe advised
|29th April 2021
|Caverton Offshore
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|1.95
|5.13%
|Nil
|28th April 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th April 2021
|Bua Cement
|30th March 2021
|0
|2.067
|2.067
|73.5
|2.81%
|Nil
|12th - 16th July 2021
|22nd July 2021
|23rd July 2021
|9th July 2021
|Nem Insurance Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.09
|0.09
|2.1
|4.29%
|Nil
|7th - 11th June 2021
|24th June 2021
|24th June 2021
|4th June 2021
|Julius Berger Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|20
|1.95%
|Nil
|31st May - 2nd June 2021
|17th June 2021
|18th June 2021
|28th May 2021
|First City Monument Bank
|26th March 2021
|0
|0.15
|0.15
|2.9
|5.03%
|Nil
|9th - 13th April 2021
|21st April 2021
|21st April 2021
|8th April 2021
|Stanbic IBTC
|24th March 2021
|0.4
|3.6
|4
|51.75
|7.69%
|1 shares for every 6 shares
|15th April 2021
|27th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|7th April 2021
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|24th March 2021
|0
|1
|1
|22.25
|4.65%
|Nil
|4th - 7th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|30th April 2021
|Dangote Cement Plc
|19th March 2021
|0
|16
|16
|215
|7.11%
|Nil
|28th April 2021
|26th May 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th April 2021
|Cap Plc
|22nd March 2021
|0
|2.1
|2.1
|21
|10.00%
|Union bank of Nigeria
|18th March 2021
|0
|0.25
|0.25
|5.3
|4.72%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|13th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|18th March 2021
|0.3
|2.7
|3
|33
|9.51%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|9th April 2021
|9th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|United Bank for Africa
|9th March 2021
|0.17
|0.35
|0.52
|7.2
|7.65%
|Nil
|22nd - 26th March 2021
|1st April 2021
|1st April 2021
|19th March 2021
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|1st March 2021
|0
|1.5
|1.5
|16.6
|9.15%
|Nil
|18th March 2021
|18th March 2021
|24-48hrs after AGM
|17th March 2021
|Africa Prudential Plc
|2nd March 2021
|0
|0.5
|0.5
|5.5
|9.52%
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|1st March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|15.2
|2.63%
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|1st March 2021
|3.5
|5.9
|9.4
|165
|5.88%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|1st March 2021
|19.29
|20.5
|39.789
|550
|7.23%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|1st March 2021
|25
|35.5
|60.5
|1,375
|4.40%
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|1st March 2021
|0.1
|0.45
|0.55
|6.6
|9.17%
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|23rd February 2021
|0.3
|2.7
|3
|22.6
|13.64%
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|22nd February 2021
|0
|0.7
|0.7
|5.25
|13.65%
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|17th February 2021
|0.25
|0.69
|0.94
|48.5
|1.94%
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|7th January 2021
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|4.85
|2.00%
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Ardova Plc
|11th March 2021
|0
|0.19
|0.19
|15.2
|1.25%
|Nil
|26th March 2021
|12th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|25th March 2021
|Neimeth International Phamaceuticals
|30th December 2020
|0
|0.065
|0.065
|1.95
|3.33%
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund
|33
|33
|12.57
|0.00%
|Nil
|21st January 2021
|NA
|22nd January 2021
|SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)
|8.1
|8.1
|68.6
|11.81%
|Nil
|29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021
|NA
|16th April 2021
|Vitafoam Nigeria Plc
|0.7
|0.7
|8.3
|8.43%
|Nil
|15th February 2021
|4th March 2021
|5th March 2021
Cryptocurrency
1 billion worth of XRP worth $576 million released to public
XRP traded at $0.575498 with a daily trading volume of $4.8 billion.
The seventh most valuable crypto asset by market value was recently unlocked from an escrow account.
Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker, monitored these large crypto movements, which occurred in two different 500 million XRP transactions worth $576 million in real-time some hours ago.
In simple terms, the implication of this is more liquidity in the Ripple network, as more investors will now have access to those XRP.
🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (287,790,398 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallethttps://t.co/m7b5Jp9uYy
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) April 1, 2021
🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (287,790,398 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallethttps://t.co/nb3DgSjoMp
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) April 1, 2021
The company had earlier set up a strategy where it released 1 billion XRP monthly for sale, for the purpose of funding its company operations, and to invest in start-ups of interest, with the rest kept back in the escrow accounts.
At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.575498 with a daily trading volume of $4.8 billion. XRP price is up 2.5% for the day.
It has a circulating supply of 46 Billion XRP coins and a max supply of 100 Billion.
Meanwhile, there are strong fundamentals on the ongoing legal tussle with U.S SEC ending with a $100 million civil settlement with the powerful financial regulator and a promise to return funds US investors had put into its XRP token.
Some leading crypto exchanges that include Coinbase are highly unlikely to undo their decision to ditch XRP until the SEC clears XRP security status, an issue that has been the bone of contention.
