$2 trillion economic recovery plan pushes S&P 500 to record high

The S&P 500 increased by 0.4% to place a new record intra-day high.

Published

4 hours ago

on

U.S Stock Futures Soar High, as Investors Await Earning Results

As we approach the last day of the week and the end of the first quarter, Wall Street made a recovery to hit new highs. Nasdaq is set for its first monthly loss since November due to the recent upsurge in yields, as investors shift their attention away from growth stocks to value stocks.

The S&P 500 increased by 0.4% to place a new record intra-day high; also month-to-date profit was above 4%, marking its best performing month since November. The Nasdaq posted gains of +1.54% at the end of the trading session. The Dow hovered near the flat line to make a loss of 0.26%.

READ: Bank sell-off triggers bearish move in the S&P 500 index  

  • President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion economic recovery plan has a positive causal relationship with the rise in wall street
  • President Joe Biden also includes raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% to help pay for a massive overhaul of America’s infrastructure.
  • 10-year Treasury increased +2 basepoints to yield 1.7460%

Top gainers

  1. Harley Davidson up 6.85% to close at $40.10.
  2. PVH up 5.57% to close at $105.70
  3. Applied Materials up 5.40% % to close at $133.60
  4. Teasla up 5.08% to close at $667.93
  5. Cadence Design up 4.68%to close at $136.99

READ: Tesla hit a lifetime high, market value now $659 billion

Top losers

  1. Kroger down 5.49% to close at $35.99
  2. ViacomCBS down 3.24% to close at $45.10
  3. SL Green down 3.05% to close at $69.99
  4. Jefferies Financials down 3.03% to close at $30.10
  5. FleetCor down 2.90% to close at $268.63

READ: U.S Stocks tick up on gains from Oil & Gas, Health

Outlook

Sigma Pensions

Technology stocks recovered losses from Tuesday’s session. Largely due to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal.

  • Treasury Bills are still trending upwards which may be seen as a threat to the Wall Street bull run.
  • Traders have been fretfully looking for signs that the stimulus that aided post-pandemic recovery is bringing with it an unwelcome hasty rise in inflation.

Nairametrics advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.

Ubah,Jeremiah ifeanyi is a PhD candidate of Economics in Covenant university. He has held positions as the financial manager in Opera and is also a research ambassador in M&S research Hub. Ifeanyi is currently the financial market analyst for Nairametrics.

Dividends

Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 1, 2021

By

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.

Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

Sigma Pensions

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

CompanyDate AnnouncedInterim (DPS)Final dividend (DPS)Total dividendShare price (30th March 2021)Dividend yield (30th March 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Access Bank1st April 20210.250.550.8810.00%Nil16th April 2021NA30th April 202115th April 2021
Fidelity Bank Plc31st March 202100.220.222.399.21%Nil19th - 23rd Aprl 202130th April 202130th April 202116th April 2021
FBN Holdings Plc31st March 202100.450.457.256.21%Nil21st - 22nd April 202127th April 202128th April 202120th April 2021
Berger Paints31st March 202100.40.46.56.15%Nil3rd - 7th May 202120th May 202121st May 202130th April 2021
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria31st March 20210.010.010.811.23%Nil16th April 202126th April 202127th April 202115th April 2021
11 Plc31st March 202108.58.52283.73%Nil30th April - 4th May 2021To be advisedTobe advised29th April 2021
Caverton Offshore31st March 202100.10.11.955.13%Nil28th April 202127th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Bua Cement30th March 202102.0672.06773.52.81%Nil12th - 16th July 202122nd July 202123rd July 20219th July 2021
Nem Insurance Plc31st March 202100.090.092.14.29%Nil7th - 11th June 202124th June 202124th June 20214th June 2021
Julius Berger Plc30th March 202100.40.4201.95%Nil31st May - 2nd June 202117th June 202118th June 202128th May 2021
First City Monument Bank26th March 202100.150.152.95.03%Nil9th - 13th April 202121st April 202121st April 20218th April 2021
Stanbic IBTC24th March 20210.43.6451.757.69%1 shares for every 6 shares15th April 202127th May 202128th May 20217th April 2021
Lafarge Africa Plc24th March 202101122.254.65%Nil4th - 7th May 202125th May 202125th May 202130th April 2021
Dangote Cement Plc19th March 2021016162157.11%Nil28th April 202126th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Cap Plc22nd March 202102.12.12110.00%
Union bank of Nigeria18th March 202100.250.255.34.72%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc18th March 20210.32.73339.51%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa9th March 20210.170.350.527.27.65%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1st March 202101.51.516.69.15%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc2nd March 202100.50.55.59.52%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc1st March 202100.40.415.22.63%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc1st March 20213.55.99.41655.88%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc1st March 202119.2920.539.7895507.23%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc1st March 20212535.560.51,3754.40%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc1st March 20210.10.450.556.69.17%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc23rd February 20210.32.7322.613.64%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC22nd February 202100.70.75.2513.65%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries17th February 20210.250.690.9448.51.94%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc7th January 202100.10.14.852.00%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc11th March 202100.190.1915.21.25%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals30th December 202000.0650.0651.953.33%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund333312.570.00%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.18.168.611.81%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021
Vitafoam Nigeria Plc0.70.78.38.43%Nil15th February 20214th March 20215th March 2021

Cryptocurrency

1 billion worth of XRP worth $576 million released to public

XRP traded at $0.575498 with a daily trading volume of $4.8 billion.

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 1, 2021

By

Crypto owners robbed of 1,150,000 XRP, Ripple owners say XRP will be worth $100, XRP losing steam as BTC & ETH gain investors' funds

The seventh most valuable crypto asset by market value was recently unlocked from an escrow account.

Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker, monitored these large crypto movements, which occurred in two different 500 million XRP transactions worth $576 million in real-time some hours ago.

In simple terms, the implication of this is more liquidity in the Ripple network, as more investors will now have access to those XRP.

READ: DEAL: Bankly, Nigeria’s Fintech startup raises $2 million led by Vault

 

The company had earlier set up a strategy where it released 1 billion XRP monthly for sale, for the purpose of funding its company operations, and to invest in start-ups of interest, with the rest kept back in the escrow accounts.

Sigma Pensions

At the time of writing this report, XRP traded at $0.575498 with a daily trading volume of $4.8 billion. XRP price is up 2.5% for the day.

READ: Ripple lets go 1,000,000,000 XRP valued at $240 million

It has a circulating supply of 46 Billion XRP coins and a max supply of 100 Billion.

Meanwhile, there are strong fundamentals on the ongoing legal tussle with U.S SEC ending with a $100 million civil settlement with the powerful financial regulator and a promise to return funds US investors had put into its XRP token.

READ: $119 billion valued investment bank, Goldman Sachs to begin offering Crypto in Q2

Stanbic 728 x 90

Some leading crypto exchanges that include Coinbase are highly unlikely to undo their decision to ditch XRP until the SEC clears XRP security status, an issue that has been the bone of contention.

