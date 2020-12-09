Stock Market
U.S Stocks tick up on gains from Oil & Gas, Health
At the close of the New Stock Exchange the S&P 500 index climbed 0.29%, Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.37%.
U.S. stocks rallied to record highs at the last trading session. Such impressive gains were triggered by significant buying pressure seen in the Oil & Gas, Telecoms, and Healthcare sectors.
What you must know
At the close of the New York Stock Exchange, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.29%, Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.37%, and the NASDAQ Composite index surged by 0.47%.
- The best performers among the biggest listed U.S companies were the Dow Inc which gained 2.39%, trading at 54.48 at the close. Also, Johnson & Johnson ticked up by 1.66% to end at 151.44 and The Travelers Companies was up 1.20% to 135.51 in late trade.
- The top gainers at the S&P 500 included Equifax Inc which ticked up by 8.17% to 184.79, and Arconic Corp which rose by 5.69% to settle at 30.45.
- Not forgetting the top gainers at the NASDAQ Composite including Curis Inc, which surged by 347.22% to 6.440 and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc, which ticked up by 71.10% to settle at 2.96.
- Outperforming stocks outnumbered underperforming stocks on the New York Stock Exchange by 1868 to 1216. 85 remained unchanged on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1757 rallied higher and 1220 dropped, while 83 ended unchanged.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing market macros triggering U.S stocks to record high:
“US equities nudged higher Tuesday as tech stocks led the gains, recovering from losses early in the session.
“The sentiment was helped by reports suggesting US Republican Senate leader, McConnell, had offered the Democrats a compromise. Also supportive of Main Street concerns, White House officials asked Senate Republicans to include a $600-holiday stocking check for households as part of any stimulus package.
“With the markets starting to exhibit some year-end fatigue, any stimulus holiday stocking will come at a most welcome time and ensure that well-subscribed equity markets will cross the year-end finishing line on a positive note.”
Bottom line
It seems investors are overlooking the negative reports coming from COVID-19 onslaughts amid global investors sentiment and momentum remaining stronger as regards to investing in U.S stocks, on the bias that stock bulls remain very much in the driving seat.
Spotlight Stories
Why it makes sense to invest in foreign equities from Nigeria
Get great advice and stock recommendations when you subscribe to Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter.
The Nigerian stock market closed on a high of 14.27% in November, the best month to date return since January 2018, when the market closed at 16%.
One of the major challenges of the Nigerian stock exchange is the lack of liquidity and its status as a very shallow market. There are about 166 stocks in the market, out of which less than 100 are tradeable daily.
Included in this 100 are about 50 odd stocks that often deliver on profits and dividends, which is why some retail investors in Nigeria have started investing in stocks in the United States.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has about 2,800 companies listed, while the NASDAQ has about 3,300 stocks listed. This gives investors in this market numerous options where they can put their money. It is also why the US economy attracts billions of dollars in portfolio investments annually.
The London Stock Exchange in the United Kingdom lists about 2,600 companies from 60 different countries including Nigeria. It is one of the most recognized exchanges in the world, with trades worth trillions of dollars worth passing through it daily.
For information on how to invest in stocks listed on the NYSE and NASDAQ, with a summary profile of some of the popular applications to use like Trove, Bamboo, and Chaka, and how to register and trade with these applications are explained in this week’s SSN.
Also, the list of some stocks Ugodre Obi-Chukwu has purchased recently and why he bought the stocks are all in this week’s SSN.
For details, subscribe to Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter. Every week we recommend stocks with solid fundamentals with the potential to deliver great returns.
Subscribe to Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter here
Disclaimer
There is a wealth of information that should help decide whether you should buy a stock or not and how long you can hold on to it. Our recommendation is based on the information we currently have and is wholly the opinion of Ugodre Obi-Chukwu.
Nairametrics does not own some of the stocks recommended and may not purchase them despite including them in our Stock Select Portfolio. Ugodre does not also own all the stocks he recommends.
This newsletter is an investment guide and as such, you should conduct extra analysis before deciding whether to buy, sell or hold a stock. The decision to buy, sell or hold a stock is solely yours.
Stock Market
Nigerian Stocks drop despite Airtel Africa hitting an all-time high
The market breadth closed positive as LIVESTOCK led 17 Gainers as against 15 Losers topped by TRANSCOHOT at the end of today’s session
Nigerian bourse ended Monday’s trading session on a bearish note. The All Share index dropped by 0.21% to close at 35,064.36 points as against the 0.48% gain recorded last Friday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) gains presently stands at +30.63%.
- Nigerian trading turnover, however, rallied up as volume ticked up by +10.74% as against +1.20% uptick recorded at the last trading session. UBA, FBNH, and ACCESS were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed positive as LIVESTOCK led 17 Gainers as against 15 Losers topped by TRANSCOHOT at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
- NPFMCRFBK leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top gainers
- MOBIL up 9.20% to close at N228
- AIRTELAFRI up 8.75% to close at N640
- CILEASING up 7.17% to close at N4.78
- ARDOVA up 3.21% to close at N14.45
- ZENITHBANK up 1.70% to close at N23.95
Top losers
- DANGCEM down 2.93% to close at N199
- DANGSUGAR down 2.56% to close at N19
- UACN down 2.05% to close at N7.15
- GUARANTY down 1.04% to close at N33.25
- GUINNESS down 0.56% to close at N17.9
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks started the first trading session on a negative note amid falling oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- Buying pressure from blue-chip stocks, particularly Airtel Africa, couldn’t aid Nigerian Stocks bulls amid significant sell-offs seen in some notable NSE30 stocks like GTBank, Dangote Cement, Guinness.
- Nairametrics expects you seek the advice of a certified stockbroker or financial advisor in choosing stocks to buy, as some Nigerian stocks exhibit cyclic returns.
Stock Market
NASD OTC investors lose N12.23 billion, as NDEP and Wamco Plc share prices tumble
Market capitalization declined from N547.06 billion recorded in the previous week to N534.83 billion.
Investors at NASD OTC Securities Exchange lost N12.23 billion in value for the week ended Friday, December 4, 2020.
This is according to a weekly market review seen by Nairametrics.
- Market capitalization declined from N547.06 billion recorded in the previous week to N534.83 billion.
- NASD OTC market ended the week bearish, as return declined by -2.24% to close the week at 719.53 points against 735.99 points in the preceding week.
Top traded securities by volume for the week
- Niger Delta Exploration and Production Company Plc (SDNDEP) led the chart with 891,356 units.
- Friesland Campina Wamco Plc (SDFCWAMCO) recorded 545,415 units.
- Central Securities Clearing System Plc (SDCSCSPLC) recorded 26,400 units.
- Afriland Properties Plc (SDAFRILAND) recorded 1,000 units.
- Industrial and General Insurance Plc (SDIGIPLC) recorded 500 units.
Top traded securities by value for the week
- Niger Delta Exploration and Production Company (SDNDEP) also led by approximately N275.31 million for the week.
- Friesland Campina Wamco Plc (SDFCWAMCO) posted N72.27 million.
- Central Securities Clearing System Plc (SDCSCSPLC) recorded N382,701.
- Afriland Properties Plc (SDAFRILAND) posted N1,380.
- Industrial and General Plc (SDIGIPLC) posted N35.
What you should know about NSI
- No advancers for the week
- Total value traded for the week increased to N347.96 million, +452.80%. W-o-W.
- Total volume traded for the week also increased to 1,464,671 units, +7.48%W-o-W.
- Total trade deals for the week increased to 33, +50% W-o-W.
- NSI Year-to-Date return rose by +3.15%.
- SDNDEP declined by 7.5% to close at N325.15 from the previous close of N300.76
- SDFCWAMCO declined by 5.71% to close at N140 from the previous week close of N132.