U.S Stocks tick up on gains from Oil & Gas, Health

The Nigerian stock market closed on a high of 14.27% in November, the best month to date return since January 2018, when the market closed at 16%.

One of the major challenges of the Nigerian stock exchange is the lack of liquidity and its status as a very shallow market. There are about 166 stocks in the market, out of which less than 100 are tradeable daily.

Included in this 100 are about 50 odd stocks that often deliver on profits and dividends, which is why some retail investors in Nigeria have started investing in stocks in the United States.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has about 2,800 companies listed, while the NASDAQ has about 3,300 stocks listed. This gives investors in this market numerous options where they can put their money. It is also why the US economy attracts billions of dollars in portfolio investments annually.

The London Stock Exchange in the United Kingdom lists about 2,600 companies from 60 different countries including Nigeria. It is one of the most recognized exchanges in the world, with trades worth trillions of dollars worth passing through it daily.

Disclaimer

There is a wealth of information that should help decide whether you should buy a stock or not and how long you can hold on to it. Our recommendation is based on the information we currently have and is wholly the opinion of Ugodre Obi-Chukwu.

Nairametrics does not own some of the stocks recommended and may not purchase them despite including them in our Stock Select Portfolio. Ugodre does not also own all the stocks he recommends.

This newsletter is an investment guide and as such, you should conduct extra analysis before deciding whether to buy, sell or hold a stock. The decision to buy, sell or hold a stock is solely yours.